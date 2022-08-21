Deputy Andrew Peery
Selfless acts are rare these days. The move to promote self has always been a human tendency but has taken a mighty leap forward in the past few years. Consider the political arena. Many politicians today are in it for themselves: what personal ideologies they can promote, what deceptive methods they can used to influence voters, and what will be their financial gain during or after they leave office.
They care little about their electorates. They call it public service. I call it self-service. Against this backdrop, we consider the supreme sacrifice of Deputy Andrew Peery and his family. He is true hero we should all recognize and honor.
I am thankful for all men and women in uniform that risk their lives to keep us safe and able to enjoy our freedoms. A heartfelt thank you to Deputy Peery and to his family.
Jack Hood
Colorado Springs
Educational system is failing?
Wow! I see that 47.9% of Colorado Springs students met expectations in English and 32.5% did so in math — which was an “improvement.” That seems great but what about the 52.1% and the 67.5% who didn’t meet expectations? As a community, is anyone really impressed or slightly satisfied with over half of our children not learning at a reasonable level?
The vast majority of our teachers (at least on an elementary and high school level) are intelligent, hard-working dedicated professionals, so where is our educational system failing? Administration? Funding? Unions? Politicians? Democrats? Republicans? Independents? Those who don’t vote? Parents? I don’t have the solution, but these young ones are going to have to fix the mess we adults have made. Let’s at least try to give them an education.
Alan Pfeifer
Colorado Springs
Parents need to take control
In last Sunday’s opinion page, there was a letter that mentioned teaching children how to live. There were several suggestions on what to teach but no mention of teaching Christian values. This country was founded on Christian values, but when Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson tried to come up with a symbol to show Christ in it, they compromised and the country was actually founded on a generic God that did not include Christ.
Parents have let their children be educated by the school teachers unions and these unions have jumped on this lack of Christ and imposed their brand of education, which included socialism, communism and Marxism.
Twenty years ago when I was still working as a truck driver hauling gasoline to various stores in Colorado Springs, one store I had occasionally delivered to would be my last delivery at night. When I would arrive at one or two in the morning on a weekday night (Wednesday, for example), there would be a large group of teenagers hanging around socializing. I would wonder why they were not at home in bed resting up for school in the morning. I figured they must all sleep during classes. Why did their parents allow them to be out at this hour? In my opinion, their parents failed those kids. A recent letter to the editor talked about teaching children and ourselves to treat each other with kindness but no mention of Christ. Parents need to take control of their children, and we need to return this nation to Christian values. We need to put a stop to the teachers unions with their control of our children. I believe we would all be living in a better country if we lived our lives better.
Eric DesPres
Calhan
Concern for crime victims
As local victim service organizations, we serve the people who are the victims of crime and violence. We have been doing this work for over ten years. It was not until one of the bills that Sen. Pete Lee sponsored (that was not mentioned in the recent Gazette Editorial) HB18-1409 provided the much-needed state funding to expand response and services to victims of crime. This bill also made particularly effort to provide for those survivors who have been historically underserved and has offered our survivors stability in services and options to healing which have proven to work in our community (as evidenced by our evaluations).
In our experience doing this work, too many victims are unable to get help. Funding is limited and the barriers to safety and healing, that both experience and research have identified, have only grown and multiplied, leaving victims even more vulnerable than 20 years ago. Because of the legislation Sen. Lee sponsored, more than 1,000 crime victims statewide have been provided the services and support they need and deserve.
Both Voces Unidas for Justice and Kingdom Builders have received funding from this new grant program and, as a result, have been able to help over 250 survivors of domestic violence, sex assault, and sex trafficking in Colorado Springs. We want to wholeheartedly thank Sen. Lee for his advocacy and concern for crime survivors, and specifically for investing in our safety and well-being. His legacy will continue to help many people heal and be able to move forward with their lives.
Kristiana Huitron and Lisa Jenkins
Colorado Springs
Colorado’s Gold Standard
I’m confused. The county clerk and secretary of state have a perfect opportunity to prove that using the Dominion machines in Colorado truly is the Gold Standard by allowing the primary candidates to fund a hand recount. Instead, they chose to fight it out in the courts.
What better way to show that the machines are accurate … unless they aren’t.
Nancy Murray
Colorado Springs