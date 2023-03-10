Deputies deserve our respect

Thanks to The Gazette’s article on the Yoder feud, informing readers of the information available from the sheriff’s website, I took some time to read the information provided. I urge everyone to read it.

There are 129 pages documenting, in detail, the various events that have occurred over the past several months.

Any rational, unbiased person reading the numerous reports and other documents can gain an excellent understanding of the facts associated with the parties involved.

What impressed me the most, having been in the military for over 23 years, is the professionalism associated with the actions taken by the deputies.

Cussed at; kicked, called “pigs”; given false information; ignoring lawful commands; are just a few of the numerous offenses they had to deal with.

It’s a story of law enforcement officers showing consideration, patience, discipline and fairness under extraordinary circumstances.

Each of these individuals who proudly wear the badge and, sadly, are subjected to what they have encountered, deserve our respect and admiration.

Fred Wisely

Colorado Springs

A nation of separate individuals

It might just have been coincidence, but I was struck by the appearance on Tuesday’s OP/ED page of the letter from leaders of First Congregational Church and a commentary by Quentin Allen, a School District 11 student. Their mutual subject was D-11 board’s consideration of a staff conduct policy proposal to bar teachers from asking students to declare their pronouns. The church leaders oppose the ban, while the student has another view.

How did the public education community come to this? Where we see student performance in mathematics and reading are below expectations, we continue to seek new avenues to divide the student body. I am stunned by much of the social change going on. Some is profound, notably regarding gender identity issues, but the uproar about pronouns seems just plain silly.

In recent years, we have seen an expanding list of requirements destined to divide us into finer and finer social segments. Many historic racial issues seem muted today by the increase in marriages across racial and cultural lines.

The growth of gender confusion seems to me to be a direct byproduct of the internet working on insecure teen-age minds, magnified by the pandemic and social isolation. The outcome will be a community, state and nation of separate individuals. And the United States no longer will be “united.”

It’s time for the adults in the community to step up and reestablish community standards that are welcoming but community-reinforcing. It’s time for parents to be parents, loving and caring for young people whose identity confusion might not ebb until well into their 20s. And it’s time to call nonsense what it is, especially when it interferes with the legitimate function of public schools.

James Moore

Colorado Springs

An excellent essay

I would like to thank Quentin Allen for a well thought out and sensitive opinion regarding the D-11 decision to prevent teachers from asking students for their preferred pronouns. My original thought on this topic was that teachers shouldn’t be required to ask but that it was OK to ask if they thought it was important. However, after reading the “Asking students to publicly declare their pronouns is a mistake” opinion, I have changed my mind and now see the wisdom of that decision. I commend Quentin for an excellent essay and Jason Jorgenson along with the D-11 school board for making this tough decision.

Jane Killa

Colorado Springs

Columnist’s sense of humor

Dennis Prager is a funny guy, funny like Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito in “Goodfellas.” And just like the fictional mobster Tommy DeVito, Prager is a gangster for the political right. Even so, he retains his sense of humor.

He begins his latest column by stating, “The world’s most trusted evaluator of medical studies, the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, has just released as close to a conclusive report … on the effectiveness of masks …against …C OVID-19.” I couldn’t stop laughing.

First, a single scientific article is never anywhere close to being “conclusive.’”Second, apparently, there are only two evaluators of medical reports, so Prager has a 50-50 chance at being correct about Cochrane’s world status. I’ve read the NE JM, JAMA, Lancet, etc., but had never heard of Cochrane until today! Finally, the report listed Tom Jefferson of Oxford as the lead author. Jefferson has a conflict of interest regarding the topic of the report.

But here’s the really funny part as seen by Prager. The joke is on Prager’s readers, and he is laughing all the way to the bank. As Roger Murdoch testified, “It’s not red or blue, it’s green.” And Prager knows the Murdoch playbook forward and backward.

Allan Raitz

Colorado Springs

Women taking a backseat

I am a retired woman. My entire career, all women were striving for equality in the workplace. By the time I retired, many more women were achieving that goal! Well, I hate to break it to you, my fellow women; we are now taking a backseat to “men who wish to be women!” Trans “women” are taking the lead! They are being honored for recognitions that used to go to biological women for exceptional achievements.

Let’s look at sports ... it is a fact that men are physically stronger than women. Now, many organizations are allowing trans women to compete against biological women. This is a travesty to all women who sacrifice and work so hard to be the best athlete they can be. The fact is, the trans women, who at one time, competed against other biological males, could not cut it! The only way they can win, is to compete against biological women because they are a bunch of wussies. Shame on them.

Now, the Olympics will be allowing this to happen. If I were a female athlete, I would tell the Olympics no real women will compete. They can have teams of pretend women competing against each other ..... back to the drawing board ...t he women’s teams would be a bunch of secondstring men competing against each other.

Theresa Brown

Colorado Springs