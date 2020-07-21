Denver’s Capitol Hill area disgusting
An opinion is obviously unnecessary now since this was covered recently. Both my wife and myself were born in St. Joseph’s in Denver 60 years ago. Thankfully we live in Colorado Springs. We were in Denver last week for a birthday event at the Botanical Gardens. Walked around that area but would not walk around Capitol Hill or close to the 16th Street Mall.
Gov. Jared Polis and his predecessor are falling in line with the national Democrats. Denver has become a disgusting place.
Douglas Ross Pedrie
Colorado Springs
Maintain law and order
Gov. Jared Polis thinks national COVID-19 testing is a disgrace, does he (NBC’s Meet the Press, Sunday)? Here’s a disgrace governor: you (yes, you) allowed vandals/criminals to deface/destroy some of the buildings of the state Capitol, and apparently (according to a state spokesman) allowed it to continue unabated because, “...they were waiting for the protests to end so we wouldn’t have to it twice...” (remove the graffiti/repair the damages).
I have an idea governor — mind you, I’m only spit-balling here (and, as you know, your state government officials are really smart and morally superior to all of us yokels in the hinterlands) but let’s try this: maintain law and order. Don’t allow the “peaceful protesters” to deface/destroy public property in the first place. You have the legal authority/responsibility to do so, as well as a moral responsibility to do so. You simply elected not to do so.
Now, not only are the Colorado taxpayers stuck with the bill for the repairs (which will likely be hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions) but through your feckless inaction, you have set the new standard of behavior for “peaceful protests” (sic): “Do whatever you please and the state will not interfere, regardless of how destructive and violent your actions might be”.
Will this standard apply for future “non-violent, peaceful protests” in Denver? What if some right-to-life protest group decided to spray paint vulgarities on the Capitol, and break windows? Will you apply the same standards to those events?
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Restrict weekend glider flights
It would be nice if the Air Force Academy could restrict glider flight training to just during the week and not include the weekends. Talking to the 2nd Lieutenant public affairs officer is useless and I get the typical reply that they appreciate your concern with zero results.
How about trying to be a good neighbor and show some consideration to the nearby residents giving us some peace and quiet on Saturday mornings instead of the noisy whining airplanes above the heavily populated communities at 7:30 a.m. on a Saturday?
Better yet fly to the North that is much less populated instead of flying over the Rockrimmon, Oak Valley Ranch, Mountain Shadows, Peregrine and Woodmen Valley communities.
David Tindal
Colorado Springs
Potential for misinterpretation
In the July 15 edition of your paper you published a story — the headline of which read “Air Force football takes firm social stance with video in support of Black Lives Matter”. According to the Superintendent and Coach Troy Calhoun, you interpreted the video incorrectly. These gentlemen have told graduates, including former football players who have voiced their disapproval of the video, that no one involved in the production “saw it as an endorsement of the organization or a political position.” You can take solace, however, as, many graduates, fans and others in the community made the same misinterpretation. Hard not to when the words “black lives matter” are uttered 7 times in a 3 minute video. But thankfully — no connection intended with an organization whose platform the majority of Americans don’t agree with, we are told.
Logic would lead one to believe that someone in the review process would have seen the great potentiality of misinterpretation—unfortunately, that didn’t happen. While 100% behind an anti-racial initiative, most decry the use of the words “Black Lives Matter.” As one graduate explained to me — “we are turning the clock backwards to the early 1960s. Dr. Martin Luther King taught us all to judge someone by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. Now we are putting skin color first and foremost.” Perhaps the AFA Football Team would best serve the community in this case by following the lead of what movie companies do when a particular film bombs — remove it from the theaters.
Rod Bishop
Monument
This should be investigated
Regarding your story, “Mayor of Portland to Trump: “Get your troops out of the city”, by Andrew Selsky (AP), July 18: Maybe it is time we looked at what is going on with protests in our own city. We had a sniper with spotting scope and suppresser on top of a public building (city parking garage) during a protest right here in Colorado Springs. Armed non-law enforcement is not allowed in or on public buildings according to Colorado Springs City Code (9-7-107A). When we asked about it we were told it was the sniper’s 2nd Amendment right. That is public relations BS. If it was law enforcement why wasn’t the individual identified as such? This begs a lot of questions and should be investigated. If this sniper was federal, why? If he was unidentified local CSPD, why? If he was a civilian why wasn’t the city code enforced?
Our police are competent and can handle local protests without civilian militias or federal involvement. If the feds are involved say so, if not, enforce our own city code.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Wishing it was 1945 again
In reading the “Back Pages” section of July 18, this excerpt from 1945: “Motorists were warned that all old license plates must be removed from cars ... the order includes any outdated plates. Violators are subject to a fine ranging up to $500.”
Noticing all the outdated temp tags driving around town, I wish it was 1945 again.
Bill Kellick
Colorado Springs