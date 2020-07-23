Denver sinking into the cesspool
Glad to see that The Gazette finally printed an article on the present conditions at our once beautiful Capitol building. However, the couple of photos don’t begin to show the destruction. Virtually every surface of the building and surrounding grounds, sidewalks, and benches are covered with obscene, disgusting, filthy (should I keep going?) graffiti.
What I don’t understand is how these people can get on the state property of the Capitol, break windows, tear down statues and spray garbage all over everything and not attract the police? Obviously, they are being told to stand down. This has to come from the top, starting with our wonderful governor Jared Polis, the Democratic mayor, Michael Hancock and his buddy, Chief Paul Pazen. Denver is sinking into the cesspool like every other Democrat-run city.
I wish Gov. Polis was as concerned with what is happening in Denver and our state as he is with my wearing a mask!
I’m surprised that the “peaceful protesters” didn’t get to the beautiful golden dome. Polis would have probably held the ladder for them.
Robert Bee
Colorado Springs
Overinflated image of their role
I join The Gazette, Rod Bishop, and many others in “misinterpreting” the AFA football team coaching staff’s recent video regarding the team’s new goal of curing “the disease of discrimination and racism” in the U.S.
As a 27-year Air Force veteran, I found it quite disturbing that a component of the Air Force would issue such a patently political statement in a professionally made video paid for with taxpayer dollars that appears to endorse a movement founded by avowed Marxists; a movement that seeks to radically transform American society. It is incomprehensible that this project was approved and funded by the Air Force Academy leadership.
As Bishop notes, one can be, and the vast majority of Americans are, supportive of efforts to end racism in the U.S. without embracing a radical organization such as Black Lives Matter, as the video appears to do.
Moreover, it is gross overreach for a holier-than-thou academy football team coaching staff to condemn American society, to ignore the progress that has been made in race relations in the United States over the past 60 years, to lecture Americans on how to behave (assuming we are insufficiently woke), and to “reach beyond the playing field” to take on the mission of fighting for social justice in America. This goes far beyond their charter of contributing to the development of future Air Force leaders through competitive sports.
The AFA football team coaching staff, the academy, and the Air Force should indeed redouble their decades-long efforts to eliminate the vestiges of racism, prejudice and inequality within their organizations. But this does not mean that an Air Force entity should enter the heated public/political debate underway in our country — particularly with a video such as the one released by the academy.
On the other hand, I disagree with removing the video from the social media “theaters.” It’s out there and pulling it back now would only draw more attention to this ill-considered project. Instead, it should remain on the net as a striking example of the hubris of a military academy’s football team staff who have an overinflated image of their role in American society.
Joe Baldwin
Colorado Springs
Justice system needs to be overhauled
Our dedicated police officers are the last line of defense between our communities and the high crime in our society today. They live with their families in our neighborhoods and deserve our respect and support.
This is no longer the world of our grandparents. Our children cannot walk to the park or be left unattended for even a moment... and our lives are at risk every time we leave the house. Considering the numerous security systems we install, it is quite clear to see we have become prisoners in our homes.
Under stress of dire situations, adrenaline high, police officers around the country will hesitate taking action. For those few split seconds, they will assess the age, ancestry, media disapproval, public disapproval and legality of perpetrators. And yet we ask them to risk their lives for us. Yes, there are instances of injustice that the whole world opposes… but blaming and attacking all police officers for the actions of a few is unconscionable.
Defunding and dismantling police departments is not the answer. Many police officers will tell you that it is the justice system that needs to be overhauled so that our police officers can do the job they put their lives on the line for … protecting us.
We are seeing the most heinous of crimes today. Wouldn’t severe consequences be a better deterrent? Should serial killers on death row, with rights to medical coverage, be funded by the hardworking taxpayer for 20 or 30 years? Why aren’t prisons self-supporting? Do we really need three consecutive life sentences imposed to ensure the length of incarceration? Releasing violent protesters, no charges, no consequences … doesn’t that give support to repeat criminal action? Our police officers go above and beyond to keep us informed and safe. They deserve our support, gratitude and appreciation.
Anne Connors
Monument
Assistance for the cop on the beat
I’m an African American retired child protection caseworker who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., and I have no illusions that these proposals will make even a small dent in an extremely complicated problem. I do feel, however, they might represent a first step toward replacing what used to be called “the cop on the beat.”
1. The resource officers in the schools should institute what in New York was the Police Athletic League. Primarily for kids from kindergarten through middle school.
This would hopefully help the police develop more positive relationships with the children and families in the communities that they serve. Every effort should be made to involve the neighborhood churches as well.
2. While it’s no secret that the El Paso County Department of Human Services caseworkers aren’t as popular as they could be, they are more ethnically diverse than most police departments, responsible to a different chain of command and exposed to a different work ethic than found in most law enforcement organizations. They have a history of working well with the police, and often in emergency situations. They could be helpful in responding to family, mental health, and nonviolent 911 calls.
Both these suggestions would require additional funding for already stretched thin organizations for them to be effective.
Ernie McIntyre
Colorado Springs