Denver’s immigration ordinance
In response to your editorial about Denver’s newest interaction with ICE, let’s start with some facts.
First, these “subpoenas” weren’t issued by a court of law, they came directly from ICE and were for information ICE already has or can access through a website. Second, Denver, like many other cities does not honor requests to detain individuals after they’ve been cleared for release — not because we are soft on crime, as your editorial erroneously implied, but because such requests have been found unconstitutional. ICE requests release notifications from our jails, and we have and continue to honor those requests –- we honored those requests with the individuals here. They’re also currently being prosecuted for their alleged crimes.
In crafting Denver’s immigration ordinance, my administration, members of City Council and the community went to great lengths to create a law that: maintained the safety and security of our immigrant community in their interactions with our law enforcement officers; and stated very clearly that we are not the enforcers of federal immigration law, while continuing to work with federal agencies to apprehend criminals. Denver’s ordinance does not violate federal law. And there is nothing more unsafe for a community than people unwilling to report crimes because they fear being deported.
To equate tragic incidents that have occurred with the actions of the whole immigrant community, and to essentially say our stance in supporting our immigrant community is the cause of rising crime, is not accurate or based in fact. We’re not stopping federal authorities from enforcing the law. But these heavy-handed ploys aren’t about enforcing the law –- they’re about playing politics to advance this White House’s immigration agenda, an agenda that has been largely defined by dehumanizing cruelty and not effective public safety.
Mayor Michael Hancock
Denver
Suggestions for education reform
We found the op/ed about education reform very interesting. Very good ideas. However, every article about education leaves out the most important factor: if the child cannot work at grade level, why are they going to the next grade? Social promotion is a huge problem.
Have required tutoring for underperforming students. You have to have busing after or students won’t (can’t) stay.
Students will become invested in their own education if there are consequences of not working to improve their skills. Give struggling students help with after school tutoring, weekend help and incentive fun classes if they are performing at or above grade level. If they fail one subject that is the only subject they repeat.
Scott and Michele Huskins
Pueblo
We need complete, accurate info
Your Feb. 2 article “Fort Carson may be quarantine site” leaves out too much important information. Who designed this response is the first question? If career CDC and other infectious disease professionals designed the response that would be credible. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is an attorney, politician, drug company executive and pharmaceutical lobbyist, but his bio shows no experience with infectious diseases and containment. This administration has demonstrated that loyalty, not competence is the criteria for its positions.
The article says HHS personnel will be responsible for care, transportation, and security at potentially four locations. We have to assume the flight crews bringing the people to locations will also be quarantined as will the personnel that bring the people from the airports to the bases, unless they are in biohazard suits. The planes will also need to be quarantined and decontaminated before they can leave as will any buses. Do these bases have adequate decontamination facilities? Have all HHS personnel been trained in using biohazard suits correctly? Do we have enough biohazard suits in all sizes to protect all the workers?
If a patient does fall ill, are there isolation facilities on the bases or will the people be transported to local hospitals? Can Fort Carson handle 250 people in isolation? If not, where will they go in the community? Does every local hospital have biohazard suits, how many, and are all personnel trained to use them? Do they have decontamination facilities? What support can our community get from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) located in Denver? In the “China reports 304 virus deaths” article, it was pointed out that officials were unable to treat the patients and severe shortages of protective suits and medical masks existed. The administration thinks adding four more sites to March AFB and staffing and supplying five sites appropriately will not be a problem, yet we get no details. How many staff will each location need? Would there be economies of scale by putting everyone in one location?
If you want people to remain calm, prepare adequately and respond appropriately, we need complete, accurate information about the preparedness at all levels government.
Mary J. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Waiting for a revolution
Steve Waldmann is hoping for a Bernie Sanders reckoning because capitalist businesses are able to make a profit. While businesses are doing well under the Trump economy and are able to pay the new, higher minimum wage, ask the former employees of Denny’s, Perkins and now Village Inn how the minimum wage increases worked out for them.
The Bernie bashing isn’t going to stop the coming socialist revolution, according to Steve. I suggest if he can’t wait for the next election, he move to some place where they have already had the “revolution.” Cuba and Venezuela come to mind. How did the revolution work out there?
Robert Bee
Colorado Springs