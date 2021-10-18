Deliver the coup de grace
Republicans! Conservatives! In your fight to attract one of the largest group of swing voters in the state, Colorado’s education moms, you have your opponents — teachers’ unions and their Democratic Party patrons on the ropes. Now just walk over and deliver the coup de grace!
In Wednesday’s Gazette, columnist Mark Thiessen wrote that “school board moms” are plenty upset with school closings, mask mandates, their children being taught that America is racist and having the FBI sic on them by the Biden administration for “making school board meetings chaotic.”
The base camp for all these affronts to moms is teachers’ unions, which are private corporations that cancel the leadership of the principal and squelch the independent professional voices of individual teachers. Disorder and bullies rule, students fear to raise their hand for fear of being ridiculed, the parents are in the dark, the teachers are evaluated like children and not backed, and they pay the union’s $1000 annual dues for protection.
What is an unbeatable platform for conservative school board candidates? 1. School choice right away, and 2. A ballot question to the citizens of each unionized school district (37 in Colorado, starting with Colorado Springs D-11): “Should the school board continue to bargain away the authority of the people to a teachers’ union, or should our authority be passed to the principals to lead our schools?”
James Sayler
Colorado Springs
Prepare our students with skills
I read the (Gazette, Oct 12) “D11 Equity Audit presentation” article with complete dismay that our school systems continue to waste our tax dollars on these “audits” while our schools fail miserably to educate. The district Equity Policy states the district will “… welcome and empower all students and families as essential partners in their student’s education, planning and district decision-making”. The district will not “… avoid conflict or difficult conversations…”. And (paragraph I) ‘… eliminate encumbrances and inequities between marginalized and white students’. From the article, the 25 minute presentation firehoses the audit results and then shuffles attendees into small rotating group ‘equity cafes’ to discuss stuff and put ideas on sticky notes.
Well, here’s my take (with a 45-plus year STEM career):
If our students are basically less than one-third proficient in math and English (even using 2019 data) and 17%/34% respectively in 2021 (with 50-67% white students), it appears equity has been achieved by failing all of our students. I think our time and money are better spent not on collecting sticky notes from the ‘equity cafes’, but focusing on math and English in the classroom and prepare our students to enter the adult world with skills rather than who supposedly is an oppressor and oppressed.
Edward Maksimowicz
Colorado Springs
Better return on investment
When Tom Brokaw referred to the World War II generation as the Greatest Generation, it was because they had vision and invested in the future: they built interstate highways, they created a space program and they built our schools. Now, in Manitou Springs School District 14, it’s our turn, and our duty, to build schools for the next generation of children – to help keep society functioning.
After reading a couple of recent letters to the Editor, I am pleased to be able to offer a counter argument in favor of the children of School District 14.
The District 14 school buildings are antiquated. They no longer provide the learning spaces that today’s students require. Nor are they designed to provide the security, ADA accessibility, mental health counseling, crisis control, medical care, and other services that children need and schools are now obligated to provide.
Older buildings were constructed with materials such as lead paint and asbestos. The elimination of hazardous materials through upgrades and renovations makes school buildings safer, healthier, and more environmentally friendly.
Ballot measure 4C includes remodeled facilities at the high school, middle school and SILC building, and new roofs for both elementary schools. It also includes critical safety and security measures which all schools now require.
A YES vote produces a much better return on investment now than it will if the district has to return to the ballot again in the future. Interest rates are at an all-time low. Now is the time to borrow money to improve our schools. If 4C passes, the School District will also receive a $9 million BEST grant.
If 4C fails, the problems don’t go away. The school board would then have no choice but to try again. Their purchasing power in the future would be greatly diminished.
Not only would they be without the BEST grant but increasing interest rates and rapidly rising construction costs would mean that the project scope would be much smaller but cost taxpayers just as much as the current proposal.
A YES vote on 4C is a smart, forward-thinking investment in our children and in our community. It is an investment needed right now. 4C stretches our tax dollars and our purchasing power. It fixes what’s needed and provides what our children need to be successful. The job of the school board is to plan for the future. They’ve done that with a thorough Master Plan. It’s up to us to fund it. Let’s continue to be the School District that always puts students first.
Dan Stuart
Manitou Springs
Put ballots into every day language
I just received my election ballot in the mail. I have two Bachelor Degrees and a Master of Bidness (sic) Degree and now realize why people do not vote in elections. You have to be a freaking attorney to understand the verbage on the ballots.
I will vote no on every issue until ballots can be put into every day language that people can understand instead of the garbage that attorneys create.
Lew Willey
Colorado Springs