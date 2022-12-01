Defi
nition of a hate crime
I feel compelled to respond to the Rev. Timothy Grassinger’s letter. Initially, I note that the vandalism of the Focus on the Family sign was a crime. If the perpetrator(s) can be apprehended, they should be prosecuted. We do not know that anyone except the vandals are blaming Focus on the Family.
The reverend writes that, “All the evidence points to the fact that this was not a hate crime. . . .” It would have been helpful if the evidence would have been written up in his letter. I am troubled by his clairvoyance. Rev. Grassinger’s career was in The Missouri Synod, the most conservative branch of the Lutheran Church. I do not know what his opinion of homosexuality is, but I suspect that his experience with the LGBTQ+ community is limited. As a member of that community, I know that there are many, perhaps the alleged shooter included, who have difficulty with their sexual orientation that results in self-loathing.
Self-loathing can lead troubled persons to act out against the very thing they hate and fear in themselves. If, and it’s a big if, that is the case here. I believe it fits the definition of a hate crime.
Joe E. Smith
Colorado Springs
Outcome of a tragic decision
Last year, the Club Q shooter was arrested for threatening members of his family with violence. This should have been an opportunity to commit him to a facility for involuntary mental health evaluation and treatment. He was considered dangerous enough to justify a million dollar bond. But when our legal processes were complete, the decision was made to release this dangerous psychotic into our community. Five innocent people have paid with their lives for this mistaken decision. We need to examine the legal processes that led to this tragic decision and modify them to make this outcome less likely in the future.
Robert Ham
Colorado Springs
The true cost of giving
Nonprofits employ people. People who pay rent, buy groceries, and need to earn money to support themselves and their families. Just because people work for a nonprofit, doesn’t mean they can work for free. And nonprofits are businesses, that must sustain their work to ensure the success of their important missions.
I’m grateful that the Colorado Healing Fund is a reputable organization that will ensure donations made for Club Q victims are distributed with the intent of each donor. And that other funds directed for donations to support our Club Q family are also reputable organizations. Please keep in mind that there is a cost to responsible administration of these funds. Someone will spend a large portion of their day administratively ensuring the funds are well spent and responsibly distributed. We want to ensure our gifts are carefully administered, yes?
Having spent more than 20 years in the nonprofit sector, I am not unfamiliar with the call for funds donated to go to the cause. I get it. But I also ask each donor to explore their thoughts about the true cost of giving. Someone is doing work, in a place that requires lights, rent, utilities, wages (for food and rent and car payments, etc.).
Giving isn’t free. A nonprofit gold standard is for no more than 25% of revenue to be attributed to administrative costs. Reference https://standardsforexcellence.org/ Please keep in mind that the 10% these organizations are charging to administer the funds is not unreasonable. All causes that nonprofit organizations devote themselves to are worthy. And there is a cost to do the hard work of administering the funds and programs. Check in about the “admin costs” for your investment fund or favorite for-profit business. You’ll see it is well more than 10%.
Let’s be thankful for the hard work our nonprofit partners do, acknowledge that they know what they are doing, and let them get to work distributing the vital funds needed to help those Club Q victims in need.
Stacy Poore
Colorado Springs
Honest journalism heroes
In the column by Martin Schram published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, the premise is something along the lines of needing political heroes. He criticizes Mike Pompeo for indicating AFT union president Randi Weingarten is the most dangerous person to our republic. Pompeo goes on to say the unions are overseeing the things being taught to our children, and how bad student performance has been under her watch. Schram, for some reason, twists Pompeo’s words, and lumps teachers into this. Not once did Pompeo call out teachers. He goes on to point out Weingarten’s appearance with Joe Scarborough on MSNBC, and how she indicated this type of rhetoric incites violence.
So, is it people like Schram that are inciting the violence Weingarten speaks of, because he is not telling the truth about what Pompeo said? If he said teachers are the most dangerous threat to our republic, that would be a problem. He singled out Weingarten. If Schram has a beef about that, then he should let readers know the amazing things she has done for our children and point out how she is not the threat Pompeo indicates. Instead, he makes something up to try and deflect.
Is it because maybe she has not done amazing things for our children? He is certainly entitled to his opinion about what Pompeo said, but needs to tell the truth about what was said. Maybe we do need political heroes, but honest journalism heroes would help as well.
Tom Johnston
Colorado Springs