Defi
ne the problems with data
Regarding Tom Roeder’s column, “AFA, military can’t fix sexual assault woes”, (Gazette, Feb. 2) although I love Tom Roeder’s columns, I respectfully disagree with him on this issue.
If the Air Force can go to war, control air space, and now outer space, then the Air Force Academy can effectively address this issue with in-house research. The issue of sexual assault is not so simplistic as to say we have a problem because reports are up and more cases are simply unreported.
As Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson indicated, “less than 1 percent of all cadets even have significant disciplinary issues.” The cadets who do have issues must have factors in common. To truly understand the sexual assault problem at the academy we need data. If the academy has an Office of Institutional Research or a Social Psychology Department, it can obtain the data it needs to identify and then focus on the problem(s).
Is this a cultural problem? Is this a social maturity problem? Is this a lack of cadet supervision problem? Are active-duty officers really paying attention? Or, are they leaving this to the junior and senior cadets to deal with? Is sexual assault just a PR problem they want to go away and care about only when it crops up? What element of the student body is most prone to be involved in sexual assault given accurate data? What are the underlying factors present when a sexual assault occurs? If this a social maturity problem, i.e. the students are not mature enough to control their emotions, then maybe the Air Force should only accept ages 20 and above and only after two years of indoctrinated enlisted service. If a high proportion of NCAA athletes are involved maybe a refocus of the athletic program is in order. After all, the mission is to produce qualified and mature officers for Air Force service, correct? Obviously a multimillion-dollar Center for Character Development was not the answer. If the academy wants this corrected, it must define the specific problems with data, then they can design solutions to target and correct the factors involved in sexual assaults.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Veterans in need of advanced care
I am writing to you on behalf of my father and my family. My father is a 77-year-old Navy veteran on 90% disability from an injury during his time in the service. Back in October, he lost his wife (our mother) of 55 years to illness. She was his day-to-day caretaker. During an examination in November, he was diagnosed with dementia. We knew something was wrong, but now we have a formal diagnosis.
My brother and I are unable to provide the advanced care he needs. Through today, the VA and Vulnerable Adult Services of El Paso County have been of little service. We, as his family, are disappointed at the lack of help provided to a disabled military veteran. Especially in a strong military town like Colorado Springs. We have been trying to get him into a memory care since the first week of November but have been unable to do so. My brother has had to quit his job to care for our father 24 hours a day. I pray no other families in the area are having to go through this. Is this the way we treat veterans who were/are willing to defend our freedoms on a daily basis?
Sean Buckridge
Lonsdale, Minn.
A local black history icon
In Sunday’s Perspective, Pula Davis did an amazing job of garnering and compiling submissions to address the relevancy of Black History Month. I am grateful that she chose a picture of my family, the Strouds, and that she invited me to participate with a group of very astute community people.
Dolphus Stroud, my father, achieved local recognition by his academic and athletic exploits. He was the first Black Phi Beta Kappa member at Colorado College and was a long-distance runner who set records in ascending and descending Pikes Peak as part of his training.
Dolphus won a race in the streets of Colorado Springs against 1928 champion Brooks Renshaw, following my father’s aborted attempt to try out for the Olympics in Boston. Because he was not allowed to ride with the team to Boston and was relegated to hitch hiking, he was too exhausted to finish the tryout race.
My father also hiked Pikes Peak in wintry weather, wearing a track suit, to reach the summit before the AdAmAn Club, which greeted him there and no doubt, saved his life. Yes, Black History Month is relevant.
Juanita Martin
Colorado Springs
An environmentally responsible choiceI was surprised by R.A. Costello’s opposition to House Bill 1060, allowing human remains to be treated in an environmentally responsible manner. Despite the many bad puns, the article clearly described why people, like myself, would be interested in this option: both embalming and burial, and cremation come with environmental and personal health hazards.
From xeriscaping my yard to avoiding single-use plastic, I am conscientious about my effect on our beautiful earth. Why would I want the final dispatch of my physical remains to create pollution or be a health risk for funeral workers? Costello ignored the main point of the article and focused on an incidental statement about business opportunities. Of course it will open up business options — much like how funeral businesses have created “scattering gardens” as cremation has become more popular.
If you lose a loved one, and work with a funeral home and cemetery, you will see these businesses taking advantage of untold opportunities!
When my Mom passed last year, having not been involved in funeral planning before, I was surprised by all the “stuff” for sale! The fact that funerals are incredibly expensive and part of a big, not always scrupulous, business has been well-documented. So, I would eagerly reelect any legislator that helped allow a more affordable, environmentally responsible choice. For me, composting is definitely the most ethical choice available for what to do with my body after I’m gone. I’m all for it!
Kim Sayers-Newlin
Colorado Springs