Decry all forms of hatred
I am a Colorado Springs native. This summer, my wife and I attended my 50th high school reunion from Cheyenne Mountain High School. Having chosen to return after at least a few decades away, I was filled with great expectation and joy at the possibility of seeing childhood friends, fellow classmates, and the part of the world that represented my formative years.
That joy and anticipation were tragically extinguished with the news of the shooting at Club Q. A safe place for the LGBTQ+ community in my hometown was suddenly a crime scene, riddled with hatred, violence, and death. That toxic brew can not be allowed to define our city.
My plea is for the compassionate, responsible, and tolerant citizens of my hometown to raise their voices in unison to decry all forms of hatred. Our city is better than that. Let’s do all we can to snuff out any semblance of intolerance and hate in our community — the place we call home.
David L. Rowe
New York City
In need of healing
From the Greek word kategoria we get the English categorize, which can mean to accuse, to speak against, to assert. Categorization has endless labels – political, religious, ethnicity, physical appearance, education, rich, poor, mental capabilities, dietary choices, background and so on. The tendency is to place people that do not adopt our standards, our political views into categories and then discount their opinions and worth.
The recent tragedy (at Club Q) has resulted in placing large segments of society into categories and blaming them for the actions of a deranged person. We can all agree that evil must be swiftly and appropriately punished, but in blaming an entire class of people in disagreement with our ideologies, we continue this destructive pattern of division. Our city, state and nation are in need of healing, and my part in bringing this about is to examine my own thoughts about others and to not automatically place people groups into categories and to devalue their worth. The teaching of Jesus to “love one another” is not just a suggestion. I will need some help with this one.
Jack Hood
Colorado Springs
Right to live peacefully, safely
I was absolutely appalled by the outburst at Club Q last week. I live about 4 miles from the club and to be honest, I had never heard of the place. I am a Christian and attend a Catholic Church every week in Colorado Springs.
But I would never, ever condone the shootings in the Club Q killings.
My heart goes out to the families, the victims, the bystanders, and the friends of the injured/killed in the action of the person. While much of this blame will go to “right wing, gun toting conservatives”, the fact is that I grieve with these families. While I don’t personally ascribe to the LGBGT lifestyle, I totally support their right to live peacefully, safely, comfortably, and openly within our community.
I would stand side by side with anyone grieving the actions at the club.
As a practicing Catholic, we believe in the acceptance, loving, and inclusion of all people despite our philosophical differences. I am 67 and grieve for my children and grandchildren for the world they will live in.
Stephen McMinn
Colorado Springs
The role of Christians
I have read the Bible cover to cover on two occasions to go to the source on several issues, including homosexuality.
In my reading, there were four perspectives that stood out:
I grew up hearing that gays were bad because of the Sodom and Gomorrah story. I found it bizarre that a moral message would come out where the apparent protagonist Lot is saved from the burning city and yet offered his daughter up to be raped at the start of the story and gets his daughter pregnant in a cave afterwards.
The Leviticus comments are amidst other statements such as “‘Do not give any of your children to be sacrificed to Molek, for you must not profane the name of your God. I am the LORD.” The relevance to today is certainly called into question.
Jesus doesn’t address it.
As I understand it, Paul’s condemnation of homosexuality is translated as pederasty, which was the rape of boys. There is no mention of consensual homosexual relationships in the New Testament.
Moreover, Christianity has been either complicit with or in leadership of discrimination of homosexuals through police brutality, job purging, chemical castration, dispatching of gay kids by their parents and conversion therapy.
Will the LGBTQ community continue to feel under threat and what is the role of Christians in this community and the country on this issue?
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs
Vandalizing of Focus on the Family
Why are some people so quick to judge, blame and condemn? The vandalizing of the Focus on the Family sign is an example of how some are so quick to lay blame. The shooter ( I prefer not to give him the noteriety that he desires) is self-proclaimed binary and evidently not religious and wanted to be the person who did the next mass shooting.
All the evidence points to the fact that this was not a hate crime, as so many are quick to assume, but a target chosen because many people were gathered. So how could Focus on the Family be respondible for his sick mind and actions?
Rev. Timothy Grassinger
Colorado Springs