Decriminalizing mental illness
Kudos to The Gazette for its in-depth reporting this year about mental health in our community and around the country. I was particularly gratified to see The Gazette’s front-page story about work with the Miami-Dade County jail, where conditions were some of the worst in the country for those who suffered from mental health issues. As The Gazette reported, Miami-Dade under the leadership of Judge Steven Leifman, is turning that situation around, decriminalizing illness by offering treatment instead of incarceration.
I’ve been involved in mental health for over 15 years, serving on the NAMI-CS (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Colorado Springs) board of directors and writing about and advocating for those who live with mental illness. I’ve seen first-hand the effects of a broken mental health care system and the resulting incarceration, so I was hopeful in 2012 when the new El Paso County Mental Health Court was founded under the leadership of Judge Deborah Grohs.
Judge Grohs was committed to helping those caught in our legal system to get treatment rather than punishment for their illnesses. Said one parent, “I believe this (the court) saved my son’s life.” Her son, a former Marine diagnosed with schizophrenia, was among the last to graduate from the court. However, in spite of it’s successes, the court was shut down after four years. “Too many resources, and too much manpower, for not enough people,” Judge Grohs was told when seeking further funding (Gazette, Sept. 4, 2016).
I served as the NAMI liaison to the court — disappointment hardly describes my feelings. Needless to say, because of the reporting this year in The Gazette, as well as the efforts both locally and statewide, I am again hopeful that programs like Judge Grohs’ will see the light of day again.
Kathy Brandt
Colorado Springs
City is losing its heart
The cost of downtown parking meters and city garages is going up the first of the year, plus the required payment hours are being extended. Most downtown meters are for one or two hours. This change comes at a time when City Council has just approved two new large venues in downtown (Switchbacks Stadium and CC Hockey Arena) without requiring adequate designated parking as part of the construction. Many people attending the Pikes Peak Center use on street parking.
Walking around downtown at night has become problematic with the homeless population. One can’t attend a hockey game, performance at the Pikes Peak Center or soccer game in less than two hours. Even a nice dinner would be rushed. If the meters can be extended remotely with an app, what is the point of having any time limit? If the purpose of extending the hours is to prevent overnight parking, that should not be allowed by anyone.
Why aren’t those doing the development downtown being held accountable for assuring adequate parking for all businesses and residents in their new buildings?
Why would anyone go downtown when they can go to the Powers corridor, University Village, InterQuest, etc, where a parking and loitering are not an issue? Our city is losing its heart.
Patricia Cole
Colorado Springs
Wasting years at a for-profi
t school
I’m in tears writing this. I haven’t had such a disappointing Christmas in many years. I work for three different home care agencies as a CNA. Been in this work since 1994. I did attend a for-profit university for four year. They deceived me into believing I would better myself for going. Bottom line is, I have nothing to show except $68,000 in debt that will never be paid in my life. Yes, I would like a break. If you disagree, try doing this kind of work for an hour and see how it is.
I love my clients dearly! My companies didn’t even give us any party, bonus, or even a thanks for all your hard work this year. I feel insulted and exploited. Not saying I’m entitled, but a little something would have been nice.
As for the student loan, the school changed my degree course (without my permission) causing me to exit without my degree. I encourage people to learn a trade instead of wasting four years at a greedy, for-profit institution.
Susan Fretwell
Colorado Springs
The height of arrogance
Enough already! The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump. The next step is for the Senate to conduct a trial based on the Articles of Impeachment from the House. Somebody please tell Nancy Pelosi that her job (& that of the House) is finished. It is the height of arrogance for Madam Pelosi to try to interfere with the Senate trial by demanding various conditions before releasing the Articles of Impeachment.
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs
We can all claim redemption
Dragging out the supposed past sins of President Donald Trump and assailing those who support him as lacking in their faith walk is rather presumptuous.
Recall a king in a other time and place, a king who was an adulterer and murderer, yet he was referred to as the apple of God’s eye. Just as God’s redeeming power restored King David, we can all claim redemption through God’s son Jesus.
That would include our president who has exhibited very strong pro-life support, religious freedom policies, and tremendous impact on the economic conditions of Hispanics, African Americans, women, and our military. Let us pray for our president and be thankful for the accomplishments of this administration.
Dale Rothberg
Colorado Springs
No real peace on earth
Reading about the recent shootings and stabbings in synagogues and churches makes me so very sad. There are times when I think “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to People” means very little to some. I’m very sad at the rise of anti-semitism and other religious intolerance in the world, and most especially in the USA — the “Land of the Free.” Until we can learn to respect each other not only for our similarities, but also for our differences, there will never be real peace.
Carol Salzman
Colorado Springs