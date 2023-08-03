Decision was right, necessary

The decision to keep the Space Command, despite Alabama politicians’ ludicrous objections otherwise, is not only right but necessary. We have a strong, viable defense and exploratory force firmly in place and growing here in our state and to upend them and essentially start over would be ridiculous, at best.

And for the Alabama politicos to call the decision ‘shameful’ and ‘harmful’ is hypocrisy at its peak. It is the actions of Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Mike Rogers — neither of who “served” in the military by the way — to block promotions and hold up defense appropriations that are shameful and harmful, not only to our military but to our nation.

Here’s a salute to the Space Command. So glad you are staying here.

The decision by the Biden administration to leave Space Command here in Colorado Springs has garnered the perfect illustration of hypocrisy by Alabama congressional members. When then-President Donald Trump made the decision to move the headquarters and its staff to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., near the end of his term as president, it was surmised by many that that decision was made to punish the state of Colorado because the state’s electoral votes went to Joe Biden while Alabama’s electoral votes went to Trump.

Several months later, on a radio interview, he acknowledged that his decision to select Huntsville over Colorado Springs was politically motivated. Now, Alabama lawmakers are “outraged” because of what they perceive to be “deliberate, political, taxpayer-funded meddling” by the Biden administration in the overruling of Trump’s political decision to move the Space Command headquarters to Alabama.

I guess that a political decision that is in your favor is OK, but one that goes against you is not. Does that not provide a perfect illustration of hypocrisy?

Gerald A. Zoebisch

Fountain

After reading the latest article on Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s holding up DoD confirmations (“Tuberville delays incoming military leaders,” July 31), I remain astounded at the lack of information conveyed in the press regarding his stance. There are two major deficiencies, even in this article.

First, the “new policy” that Tuberville is responding to is in blatant contravention to long-standing federal law that prevents federal funding for elective abortions (outside of rape or incest). The monthsold DoD policy funds not only service members’ travel but also for dependents. Additionally, the service member is afforded extra, paid leave for this elective procedure.

This is clearly using federal funds for abortion services.

Second, Tuberville is not unilaterally blocking nominations. Instead, he is preventing confirmation by unanimous consent. Nominees can still be confirmed by roll call votes. Yes, this is a longer, more tedious process, but if national defense were truly in emergency conditions due to the holds then the Senate would not be delaying to proceed with this method. As this is not occurring, it is clearly a political matter and not a security matter.

Regardless of what one feels of Tuberville’s holds, this technique is not new for senators, such as when Sen. Tammy Duckworth held up promotions in the wake of President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. Both parties have held military promotions captive to obtain policy goals. Tuberville has stated multiple times he will release his hold once the DoD’s policy is changed to reflect current law or a new law is passed. In other words, there are actually three paths for confirmations to proceed. The DoD chose to flout established conventions; Tuberville is merely reasserting legislative control within traditional bounds.

Jonathan Jensen

Colorado Springs

Providing a crucial service

Thank you so much for your article on Mission Medical. It had many important points in it especially that they provide health care for the uninsured, the underinsured and the undocumented.

I have volunteered for them for more than five years and wholeheartedly support their mission. Their services are so important to our community to help provide preventative medical care, dental services and eyeglasses for the poor.

I have a case in point. John Doe (not his real name), came to the clinic for a checkup. His A1c was 14.0. (Normally the A1c should be 6.0 or less.) John was given counseling on how to take care of himself. Over the next couple of months, he followed the doctor’s orders. When John returned, he had lost 30 pounds and his A1c was 6.4.

If John didn’t have the option of going to Mission Medical, he might have faced severe complications of diabetes, a trip to the emergency room, and a possible hospital stay. This is just one case. Add additional cases and there would be more people with severe health concerns, and we would be affected by more rises in health care costs.

Mission Medical is also a training facility for medical students including doctors, medical assistants, and other medical personnel. A typical appointment lasts for a hour so the patient has plenty of time to discuss the case with a doctor. Mission Medical has provided a spot for 9Health fairs (now 365 Health) for the general public for reasonably priced blood tests. They administered many COVID vaccinations.

They are a local resource for free over the counter medications for the public. They are a caring ear and/or resource for people who have no doctor or that might be a refugee.

Bev Carrigan

Colorado Springs