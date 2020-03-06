Death penalty stance misleading
The Gazette Editorial Board’s position concerning the death penalty is misleading and likely to result in fearmongering rather than critical thought. The editorial board’s premise that the repeal of the death penalty creates a “safe space” for killers is false. The place designated for those who might face the death penalty is life behind bars without the possibility of parole. Many agree that this is a more severe sentence, and the statistics show that this is less costly.
The board also suggests that the death penalty would prevent individuals such as Timothy McVeigh from plotting terrorists acts behind bars. This suggestion lacks foundation in reality. Having represented individuals who have been designated as terrorists, none of those individuals have successfully engaged in the type of planning and execution (no pun intended) of such plots. Indeed not a single alleged 9/11 terrorist in Guantanamo awaiting death penalty trial in has engaged in such conduct. With that being the case, where are the facts to support that this will happen in Colorado?
What is fact about the death penalty is that its use is highly divisive. So divisive in fact that even victims of the most horrific shootings, such as the Aurora theater and Fort Hood shootings, disagreed on whether the prosecution in such cases should seek the death penalty.
When Colorado authorizes such punishments, it should take care to do so only when the punishment is wholly supported by its citizens. It’s clear that such support does not exist today, and this is why Colorado’s elected representatives have voted to repeal the death penalty. If support for the punishment develops, then there is a process where Colorado citizens can place the initiative on a statewide ballot. Until then, the death penalty should be repealed.
Ryan Coward
Colorado Springs
Conspiracies normalize incivility
Bruce Huber’s letter on Feb. 28 suggests that civilization caused the failure of justice in our country; justice is here defined as the death penalty “administered fairly to evil people who no longer deserved to live.”
I think part of Huber’s frustration arises from the expectation that everyone civilized will agree with his judgement regarding who is evil, and who no longer deserves to live. In addition to this, he finds our judicial system frustrating in its lengthy time from sentence to execution, and also states that appeals are filed in a conspiratorial effort to make capital punishment too expensive.
I believe some of these cynical conspirators actually believe in the innocence of their clients or the inequity of the death penalty. They’re following their moral compasses, just as capital punishment advocates follow their own. As our piece of civilization requires legal representation for all, including those considered “evil,” and those representatives are expected to do their best for their clients, this state of affairs is likely to continue indefinitely. Accusations of conspiracy only help normalize incivility. We have enough of that already.
Rhonda Mabrey
Colorado Springs
There is no magic silver bullet
Several years ago, I stopped reading Leonard Pitts’ opinion pieces because they were, generally speaking, nothing more than rants with limited substance. This morning my wife suggested his piece might have some value. It didn’t.
It was the typical Pitts rant. The coronavirus is highly contagious and spreads easily and quickly. Data indicates the vast majority of cases will be mild, but some cases will be life threatening with some resulting in death. Pitts howls about the incompetent Donald Trump administration response but offers no suggestions as to a competent course of action.
My wife, a nurse with 40-plus years experience, stated that dealing with viral infections such as corona is most effective when done at the neighborhood/community level. Quarantine/isolation, treatment with the available medical tools, limiting exposure to locations where contracting the virus is more likely to occur, practicing basic personal hygiene, imposing travel restrictions, pooling appropriate public and private sector resources, and reporting timely and accurate information to the public are components of successful programs. Some of the above items also apply to the various levels of government.
Expecting to have the necessary quantities of a vaccine for a specific virus sitting on the shelf demonstrates a level of ignorance on the order of expecting a 100% effective flu vaccine every year. There is no federal level magic silver bullet, Leonard. Calm, patient, deliberate, informed work primarily performed at local levels will produce positive results.
George H. Smith
Colorado Springs
Using the ‘sandwich smear’ tactic
I take issue with Kip Barker’s letter contained in the March 3 “Your Viewpoint.”
Barker has engaged in a practice called the “sandwich smear.” A sandwich smear is a tactic used to discredit an individual or group by associating an unsavory name with that of an honorable name. He does this when he writes “Unless you feel the vast majority on the right are well served by being lumped in with the John Birchers and the militia rightwing nuts…”. So, the message here is that John Birchers are equivalent to militia rightwing nuts.
I feel this is untrue. The John Birch Society is a nationwide organization that engages in education and action in support of the U.S. Constitution as it was originally conceived. The society actually does not fit within the popular definition of left or right because they advocate for a limited, constitutional, federal government, not anarchy or all-powerful government. I encourage your readers to research the John Birch Society. I am confident that they will discover that this group attracts people of outstanding character that love America.
Roger Given
Colorado Springs