Dangerous mountain trails

The two beautiful pictures showing obscure Pikes Peak trails in mid-September pose a danger to people like the father-son team I observed asking detailed questions at the sports store about summiting Pikes Peak

via Barr Trail. It was clear they knew nothing about alpine preparedness. Among the many Rocky Mountain newcomers, some will look at the leafy green, but very rugged trail and conclude that T Shirts, tennis shoes and short pants in September are OK. They are not.

The trio depicted are a danger to themselves, and to the people sent to rescue or recover them. In the future, please include a warning that even in mid summer, weather at altitude can be deadly. Otherwise, this is a great article on lesser known trails on the peak.

Dave Vandenberg

Colorado Springs

Long haul symptoms

I recently returned to Colorado Springs for the summer and found out that a friend of mine is still experiencing long haul COVID symptoms two years after being stricken with COVID. Symptoms include blood clots in the lungs, fatigue, and brain fog and more. It is very frustrating and sad to hear of this since I am aware of a biotech company that has a therapeutic that has been used in the past to treat severely ill COVID patient in Italy . Several of these patients had been treated with other drugs which had failed. All of the patients were in severe condition (as mentioned before). The vast majority of the patients recovered fully.

The fact that this drug has never received support from agencies like BARDA and NIH and, as a result, has not been developed for commercial use, is, again, very frustrating. The governments focus has been on vaccines not therapeutics. This is a therapeutic, which, had it been available to my friend and others might have saved them in the beginning or after they suffered from long haul symptoms like my friend.

Zenas Gurley

Colorado Springs

Diversity strengthens nations

Regarding the letter “The case against diversity” in your September 15 edition of the Gazette, the best that can be said of its content is it’s outrageous and inflammatory to the extreme. With every word the writer displays his wanton ignorance of the reality of world history and affairs. Although tribalism has played a crucial role in the development of nations in Africa, many of the issues cited can be directly attributed to the centuries worth of arbitrary, cruel and oppressive colonial policies visited upon the peoples of Africa and India. Incidentally, tribalism is also playing a crucial and destructive role right now in our country.

It’s obvious the purported argument of the letter is that diversity is the cause of all the troubles listed. Ridiculous. It’s also obvious the writer is attempting, rather lamely, to warn us that diversity will do the same for our country. Exactly the opposite is true. Despite the turmoil and tragedy of our history, the traditions, values and spirituality of the many peoples who call America home have only strengthened are nation. Everyone is from somewhere else. The blending of that diversity has formed us into the world’s benchmark for freedom and justice.

In very important ways diversity comes down to history both ours and the world’s and how we use it to inform and instruct. There are those among us who would actively hide or pervert that history. They choose to ignore both fact and studied analysis of who we are and how we came to be, all to further their stilted and privileged world view. George Santayana and Mark Twain both had it right. We ignore real history at our peril. And if the present situation is not quite the same as the past, it still rhymes.

Kenji Farinelli

Colorado Springs

Property tax increase

With all of the uproar about the unheard-of increase in property taxes (40% for me and I am not unusual in that regard), did anyone stop and think about:

The assessors who worked up the new property taxes must have realized that these new taxes would generate unheard of new revenue. They are the experts, right?

We, the voters of El Paso Country, were blindsided, and we were never given a voice on the property tax increase. TABOR, anyone?

Roger Thomas

Colorado Springs

Voting is important

Elections are important — no matter when, where or how often!

To vote you must be registered with your current address, be at least 18 years of age by the date of the election and have resided in Colorado 22 days before the election.

Many elections have been won or lost by a few votes — in Manitou Springs, the June 2015 mayoral race was decided by 10 votes out of 1,746 cast. The County Commissioners race in District 4 was won by 34 votes out of 6,866 cast and the 2021 School District 11 Bond Issue failed by 11 votes out of 54,941 cast.

Tuesday, September 19th has been declared National Voter Registration Day. All 50 states will provide places for voter registration. In Colorado Springs, three libraries will provide a place for members of the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region to help with registering voters. The libraries are - Penrose, Ruth Holley and Sand Creek with hours from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.

Ballots for those registered will be mailed out October 16th for the November 7th election. Blue books with election information will be mailed out ahead of time.

If you cannot be present to register or change your address beforehand, you can do so online at GoVoteColorado.gov web site.

Remember to send in your ballot before November 7th or vote in person on election day.

Mollie Williams

Colorado Springs