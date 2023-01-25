Devil take the hindmost
Mark Seglem correctly identifies the excessive speed problem on I-25 and, consequently, the danger that it poses. He is again correct when he identifies the dearth of State Patrol troopers and the resulting capricious enforcement of traffic laws. The situation, quite frankly, is road anarchy — speed like crazy and devil take the hindmost.
This problem is not confined to interstate highways; city streets are equally dangerous, and police officers seldom seen. Mr. Seglem openly admits to speeding, “moving along at well over the speed limit.”
Thus, his position is hypocritical. One can’t reasonably complain about traffic law enforcement when one is part of the problem, not the solution that begins with obeying traffic laws.
William Myers
Colorado Springs
Not a universal belief
There was a time when I ignored the plight of the needy, did not recognize the racism I encountered almost everywhere, accepted the arrogance of our elected politicians who were only interested in their personal desires, felt the surge of power when I wore my loaded gun as a law enforcement officer, and believed that conservatism was the answer to our country’s problems.
Of course, these beliefs were when I was young and not very bright. Now that I’m older, I still find it difficult to believe my country accepts carrying and owning assault weapons is making us safer, politicians will eventually see the light and govern for everyone, the hatred of minorities, including immigrants is not racism and helping the homeless and the less fortunate will become reality. We know being nice to one another and doing the right thing is not a universal belief.
Vincent Capozzella
Colorado Springs
No hope for a bipartisan Congress
Just wanted to respond to Gary Morse’s lament on how the duly elected Republican majority in the House has started out.
Donald Trump has not been “dispatched.” Certainly not by the Democrats, anyway … 100% in the heads of them.
Wouldn’t have to investigate the Bidens right now if the Dems had all this time. Committee heads are appointed by the majority party. Republicans have a big tent with a lot of points of view.
Abolishing the Jan. 6th commission, and investigating it is the only proper response to the kangaroo court that Nancy Pelosi put together, allowing nobody but her selected Republicans to speak.
I could go on, but the expectation of a now bipartisan Congress, after what has transpired over the last couple of years is actually too funny to entertain seriously.
John Ausmus
Monument
Use of the term ‘elderly’
Re: Article on “Elderly Couple”.
I did not know if I should have laughed or cried this Monday morning, when I read the article, where the journalists referred to one couple as “elderly;” the gentleman is 62 and the woman 59. As a proud 62-year-old woman, I believe elderly is the last word that I, or my friends would use to describe me or my 71-year-old husband. I know I found the word insulting, and I am sure the two families profiled, and many others, thought the same.
Robin Schwartz
Colorado Springs
The rest of the story
The follow-up article about a Virginia 6-year-old shooting his teacher (Jan. 20) headlined that this student (according to the family’s lawyer) had been identified as having an acute disability. This headline of this article brings to the forefront that today’s teachers can have one or more students with acute disabilities (sometimes without an aide as it appears in this case) with the teacher also having a full classroom of other students, which might be one reason why some schools could be having lower scores than did the schools of the 1950s.
Politicians of a certain party still put 100% of the blame for school achievement levels on teachers while adding the false claim that unions (not school boards) run the schools. These politicians ignore the reality that today’s classroom are faced with a far different set of students and problems than the classrooms in the ’50s. This includes the new reality of so many households have both parents with fulltime jobs that leave these parents with little time or energy for holding their children accountable for schoolwork or in helping their children with their educational needs.
Putting 100% of the blame on teachers and unions has been an effective talking point for politicians, but The Gazette’s headline — “Lawyer: 6-year-old Who Shot Teacher Has ‘Acute Disability” — tells (with a nod to Paul Harvey) the rest of the story.
Rock Goldberg
Colorado Springs