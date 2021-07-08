Daily feature is appreciated
I enjoy the “A Look Back” feature every day. Yesterday’s photo of the Bear Trap Ranch’s horses was taken at the St. Peter’s Dome Overlook at the point where Old Stage and Gold Camp Roads meet. The rock in the background is now adorned with horrible graffiti despite the Forest Service’s valiant efforts to keep it clean. We spent summers at our cabin near Bear Trap Ranch and enjoyed their largesse by riding their horses.
Sharon Iversen
Colorado Springs
Another unenforceable law
On Independence Day we witnessed another failed attempt by our leaders to squash a great tradition with fireworks restrictions. Another unenforceable law that was completely ignored across the city and county where I could see.
Fireworks have and will always be part of Independence Day celebration. Hopefully our leaders will be able to see the correlation between restricting fireworks and restricting the other items so firmly tied to our Independence — firearms. God Bless America and thank God for our Independence.
Jimmy Cook
Colorado Springs
Poor planning for celebration
Another 4th of July has come and gone with yet another shining example of foolishness. First our city leaders decide we can’t gather in crowds even when the state has opened most everything up so there are massive personal displays the police can’t possibly control.
The only public celebration and display was at Banning Lewis Ranch, so we brought the kids as did a few hundred others. It was a beautiful park, but for all the people, there were only 4, (yes four) bathrooms so when a kid had to go, he/she had to wait at least 30 minutes to get in one.
We walked the grounds a few times and only saw one trash can.
Despite the warning signs, the inflatables for the kids had no attendants meaning the bounce house and slide were dangerous free-for-alls that the parents had to try to control. Either there weren’t enough, or the food vendors they found weren’t even close to prepared for any kind of crowd making that another mass of long lines and waiting. The park has a fenced athletic field right next to it, but rather than use that secure area for launch, after being 15 minutes late they launched the show from nearly a half mile away! If that didn’t reduce the in-person thrill of watching fireworks enough, we got to watch the first 5 minutes of it through the glare of a well-lit nighttime tennis court on that side of the park.
Then when it was all over and we were trying to leave, there was one final flaw: Zero traffic control for all those cars trying to leave the residential area. For such a successful development that takes a half million dollars or more join and prides itself on being so well thought-out, there sure was little thought given to this.
Jim Coda
Colorado Springs
At best, a defensive stretch
Kudos to Robert Vegvary for his letter, “Events in Afghanistan no surprise.” Some 50 years ago people were saying the same thing about our wasted effort in Vietnam. In 1967-68 I was one of the 500,000 U.S. military posted there. Some 60,000 U.S. military made it home only in body bags, along with others maimed for life, and who knows how many others with PTSD, some of whom I know, still suffer from it (the fireworks don’t help any).
Also, some 5,000 members of our allied military were lost. Millions of civilians were killed or maimed, billions spent. What for? We were told we were there to “prevent China from expanding southward.”
In 1948, in the fallout from World War II, our government abandoned the term “War Department” and established instead a “Department of Defense” — which also included the Air Force as a separate service. Point: Defense, not War. Was Vietnam “defense?” Was Afghanistan “defense?” At best, each was a defensive stretch into an Asian bailiwick.
Politicians come and go, but death and maiming are permanent. May God be with all the families affected.
James E. Strub
Colorado Springs
A non-confrontational debate
I would like to address the ongoing contentions about CRT (Critical Race Theory). There are sides for and against the teaching of it the classrooms, and in other venues in this country. Those people and groups that are for that dissemination, are looking for the faults and discrepancies that are a part of some people’s attitudes, and what has become somewhat embedded in the laws and institutions, to come to the forefront, to be debated and corrected.
The people and groups that are against this dissemination, are not voicing their true concerns, in that, how this theory and the faults and discrepancies, will be presented, and what parts will be most emphasized. This is apparent from the claims that it demonizes all white people as being nothing more than “dictators” over those of a different color.
I am hearing too much, the fall-back position of many parents, towards their children, when that child has done something that brings displeasure on them. “That response generally consists of “Sit down, Shut up, and Do as you are told.”
Much of the time, little effort is expended on talking with that child, or other people for that matter, how what was done will have an effect on the family, or in society, as a whole, what the consequences will be in following one path instead of another.
It is my hope that people will engage in a non-confrontational debate concerning the subject — on slavery, that has existed for all races and colors throughout time.
Floyd J. Stillings
Colorado Springs