D-11 public schools closing?

Will D-11 protect Stratton Elementary, Horace Mann Middle School and Madison Elementary from a proposed expressway? The City of Colorado Springs, through the Connect Colorado Springs East to West Mobility Study, item #105, has made it clear it intends to revive the proposal to study again connecting Constitution Ave. at the I-25 Fontanero interchange.

The Citizens Transportation Advisory Board voted not to include an I-25 connection, BUT the Planning Commission voted to keep the I-25 connection active in the study.

Where does the D-11 School Board stand on protecting these schools from four lanes of massively increased traffic on Constitution from I-25 out to highway 24? Will the board stand in unity with the solid Constitution neighborhood opposition to this destructive plan? Let the D-11 School Board and City Council know how you feel now!

John Hawk

Colorado Springs

Roll back Biden's orders

Re: "What's causing record high utility prices?" by Sage Naumann and Lisa LaBriola, Feb. 10.

The answer to the question posed to Naumann and LaBriola is "the Biden administration." During his campaign, Biden promised “I will put the fossil fuel industry out of business.” What the administration is doing is putting millions of Americans in the poor house and out of business. The day when Biden took the oath of office to become President, I paid $2.12 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Today, the current average in Colorado Springs is $4.055.

Thrifty five percent of American families are behind on their bills for utilities.

Both the Naumann and LaBriola dance around the issue by saying things like “we are in the coolest winter” or “Russia invaded Ukraine” or “companies can’t always blame rising costs on consumers to regulations and policies.” This kind of blather is not relevant. If you want to get energy prices back to where America is energy independent, simply roll back all of the Biden Administration’s Executive Orders pertaining to energy.

Sam Taylor

Colorado Springs

Upcoming mayoral election

Bob Loevy and Tom Cronin suggested in the Sunday Gazette that Sallie Clark and Wayne Williams might split the conservative vote in the upcoming mayoral election. What can possibly be their definition of conservative?

Both Williams and Clark have consistently supported higher taxes and bigger government. The reality is, Williams and Clark along with Yemi Mobolade, will split the liberal vote and the vote of those who are simply not paying attention. Of the four viable candidates suggested by the Gazette, only Longinos Gonzales has always supported taxpayers.

Andy McElhany

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive weekly updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado Springs

Low hanging fruit

Another valid tool for cutting the federal budget is to eliminate the Department of Education. This department was a gift from President Jimmy Carter to the teacher's union in 1979. It has approximately 4,400 employees and an annual budget of $68 billion dollars. This department is an extension of the Democratic party, and it harms more than it helps our schoolchildren.

Thus, this department is low hanging fruit for the Republicans. Go to it!!

Joseph R. Simkins

Colorado Springs

Recycling plastic bags

I recycle. I recycle everything I can. There are lots of plastic bags besides the so-called single-use plastic bags (which I use multiple times before I recycle them): ie, baggies, food storage bags, freezer bags, newspaper sleeves, trash bags, and more. There used to be a bin at my regular grocery store to leave plastic bags for recycling. The bin has been removed. I suppose that's because of the grocery bag ban Garbage hauling/recycling pickup companies do not take plastic bags for recycling. So, Governor Jared Polis and law-makers, where do we now recycle plastic bags?

Marge Baker

Colorado Springs

Refrain from bragging

In the Gazette’s recent Opinion piece titled “Not just antisemitic, but also anti-American,” Star Parker made some interesting comments about how great America is.

She talked about the “creativity and innovation on every front of science, technology, and entrepreneurship is mindboggling. Americans have won 403 Nobel prizes, 43% of all since the award began 122 years ago.”

Indeed, there is much for us to be proud of. However, I wouldn’t brag too loudly bout our having the most Nobel prizes. We rank about 15th in Nobel prizes per person per country. The US is 8th in GDP per person. In terms of best country to start a business or do business, we rank between 6th and 10th best. Sadly, we have the highest incarceration rate of any other country and over double the rate of any other developed country. We lead the world in drug overdose death rate, more than double of any other country. Why are we so hungry for drugs? We spend 50% more per person in health care costs with worst outcomes (as in ranking 46th in longevity). We rank 56 out of 136 countries in crime per person. Our murder rate is #76 out of 196 countries.

Yes, there is much to be proud of. We do have the strongest military. However, looking at these statistics, I think we should refrain from bragging about how great we are compared to other countries.

Robert Shideler

Colorado Springs