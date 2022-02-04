Cynical attempt to extort money
Former NFL Coach Brian Flores, a Black man, is suing the NFL and three teams — the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants — alleging discrimination regarding his interview processes with Denver and New York and his firing last month by Miami.
There is clearly no racism in player selection in the win-or-die NFL; it is purely merit and salary cap. The same is true for coaches, absent the salary cap consideration. All teams pick the players and coaches they believe will give them the best chance of winning in the NFL, aka Not For Long.
They know that everything hinges on winning in this league. Does anyone believe that teams either value coaches far less than players, so that coaching merit means less, or that they are willing to lose to practice racism in the coaching ranks? Flores knows he cannot win in court. This is a cynical attempt to extort money from the teams and the NFL in an out-of-court settlement.
Will Luden
Colorado Springs
It is all about money
The greenback. Cashola. The Almighty Dollar. That is what this is all about. Not white, not black, nor Hispanic, red, nor blue. It is all about money. Whether we are talking about COVID, which has made some mind-blowing cash for Pfizer — $13 billion for the COVID vaccine alone last year.
Hospitals have had monetary incentives to code patients with COVID. Media moguls have positions on various impactful boards. The list goes on.
Now, segue to sports. Brian Flores, former Dolphins coach, sues three teams and the NFL for discrimination. Please. As if a franchise, whose sole purpose is to make money, would take the risk of not hiring the best employee, regardless of who the person is. The sooner we realize this is all about class warfare and nothing more, the better.
I am a big proponent of capitalism. Our system, while clearly with pitfalls as evidenced, still offers those who are willing to work hard the greatest opportunities. Yet, it has gone too far. The corruption is outrageous on all levels.
Kirsten Swenson
Elbert
Using the word ‘race’ correctly
I rarely find myself sympathizing with Whoopi Goldberg. Observing the recent violent reaction to her comments on the Holocaust, I cannot help but think that people are understandably reacting emotionally and without looking too closely at what she actually said.
I believe what she was trying to say is that: if we define the word race correctly, not using the word promiscuously as the Nazis did, there are only three main races. Most Germans and most Jews are members of the same race. Thus, to Whoopi, the horrifying evil of the Holocaust was not racial but rather ethnic mass murder, as Jews to her are not a “race” but a religion and an ethnicity.
She is not defending mass murder but just using the word “race” correctly.
David Davis
Woodland Park
Justice system is failing us
Thanks for your “We should hold justice system accountable” article and comments from the Denver police chief. As crimes continue to reach highs in Colorado and various states, our justice system is failing us and not supporting our police forces.
Fred Seiter
Colorado Springs
It is what it is
Take a ride west on U.S. 24, and you will see a large trailer park which is probably a culturally and racially diverse and likely the lower financial group. I am willing to guess that the voting experience of this group is less than 30%. Now drive through the Broadmoor area, which is probably a predominately white, upper financial group and I would estimate they have a higher than 90% voting record.
The U.S. Senate has presently 91 white, 4 Hispanic, 3 Asian, and 3 African American senators, of which 77 are men and 23 women. In addition, all the senators are millionaires. The Republican Party determined many years ago that one of the primary objectives of the wealthy is to maintain and increase their wealth and consequently have traditionally supported tax breaks for them. They also know the wealthy will vigorously support them. The remaining support primarily white Americans to whom their candidates make promises, which are accepted.
The Democratic Party seeks support from the middle and lower financial groups and minorities and the party offers social programs. These groups are the vast majority but have very poor voting record compared with the wealthy. I’m surprised the Republican Party doesn’t have a large majority in the Senate and that is what it is.
Vincent Capozzella
Colorado Springs