Curtailing freedom of speech
At the Jan. 14 Fountain City Council meeting, with no advance notice and very little input from the public, the council voted 6-1 to prohibit signs and banners in the public right of way. Council Member Sharon Thompson voted no on the ordinance. As a result, the following signs or banners will no longer be allowed in Fountain along streets or at intersections on public property.
• Garage sales / yard sales
• Fundraising events like car washes and bake sales
• Homes for sale / new development signs
• Announcements of plays at community theaters and schools
• Invitations to attend church events (Easter sunrise service, Vacation Bible School, etc.)
• Sports league enrollment for our youths
• Signs promoting local events
• Signs promoting local small businesses
• Political/election signs
And what was the driving force behind this action? What would be easiest for the city staff to enforce going forward. There were no questions on what was best for the public or what about your right to the freedom of speech. It was all about what was most convenient for the city employees. And of course signs by the city government were exempt for the ordinance. They can put up any message they want, but citizens like you and I are prohibited.
If you are as disgusted with this development as I am, I urge you to contact your elected officials and let them know what you think. Their publicly listed contact information from the city website are as follows: Mayor Gabriel Ortega 719-232-1652, Mayor Pro Tem Greg Lauer 719-229-4713, At Large Council Member Richard Applegate 719-308-1041, At Large Council Member Detra Duncan 719-232-7009, Ward 1 Council Member Sharon Thompson 719-308-4793, Ward 2 Council Member Tamara Estes 719-329-4315 and Ward 3 Council Member Sam Gieck 719-382-4730.
Gordon Rick
Fountain
Let’s try to turn a profi
t
I couldn’t agree with Matthew Parkhouse more!
We need to start charging those homeless for the beds that they’re getting for free. Why stop at $15 a night? We all know that they secretly have homes in the Caribbean, (I’ve seen the TV show). Let’s start turning a profit. I say we charge a minimum of $25 dollars a night. At a minimum wage of $15 an hour, that will leave plenty of money to save toward an apartment. Most of them don’t have cars so there’s not a car payment to hold them up either. They’re obviously in great shape since they have to walk from one rescue to another for two free meals a day; therefore, they can do any kind of physical labor, too, and that pays even better. While we’re at it — we need to charge for the meals. I’m thinking $10 a meal? Realistically where else can you get a nice hot meal and dessert, (a bargain), cooked by misguided volunteers?
Since mental health care has been slashed, it will be easy enough to steer those people into any of these scenarios.
They’re often times incapable of managing their money correctly so by the end of the first week or so when they’ve run out of medication and money we can just boot them out to make room for more paying customers, I mean homeless. Mr. Parkhouse you’ve certainly made an impression on me for your solutions to the greedy, ever growing homeless problem.
Pat Hill
Colorado Springs
Call it a Syrian beach party
Democrats like me are not listeners, Democrats are talkers and have given up on any respect for anything but power. They have lost real power through the pandering to and patronizing of humanity: they are the caretakers, the rest are the cared for. They are proud to see their homeless, displaced gatherings in the cities.
Democrats are not moved to indignation for the oppressed under Assad, instead, identify in their hearts with Assad and his followers, relaxing on a Syrian beach with their drinks and drugs of choice. Over the hill, millions flee to Europe. Democrats have no empathy, have no shame, just indignation at sharing power. Obama’s “line in the sand” was next to a sand castle.
Take Ricky Nelson’s old song “Garden Party” where he names the great and famous music dispirits that have gathered. Rename it “Syrian Beach Party” with Hillary and Bill, Putin, Obama, Pelosi and Schumer, Little Kim, Nadler, Schiff, Clapper, Strzok, Page and Brennan, Weinstein and Epstein (bless his soul), et al., in attendance, having “fun” at the beach.
Where’s Trump? Oh, he’s not there. He’s standing by “we the people”. Ironic, isn’t it?
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
A waste of money and time
The U.S. Congressional House managers delivered the two articles of impeachment it passed to the Senate today. Those articles emerged from the chaos, rightly or wrongly, Donald Trump participated in.
“I love chaos! I love chaos!” President Donald Trump has, for lack of a better word, trumpeted to the world. He enjoys causing chaos. And, he enjoys its natural spinoffs.
So, whether you like to admit it, the president is getting everything for which he’s asked. And, I might add he’s oddly happy to see the dramas it will bring. What a waste of our money and time. Sad!
Mike Tkacik
Colorado Springs