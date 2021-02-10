Cure for homelessness is homes
Regarding Monday’s “Founder: Selling homes betrays intent to aid poor.”
No source is cited — and there is no basis — for the claim that 20 years of disrepair preceded property sales. Ask Sheldon King, Steve Handen’s successor, who for 18 years doggedly kept the properties running with volunteers and one maintenance person. Ask the residents under his tenure — I’m one of them — and there was conscientious attention to residents and residences. Anjuli Kapoor has a staff of eight and a $300,000 payroll but could not find resources to do upkeep on the properties handed her. Not once did she ask the Bijou community for help — or counsel — on how to maintain these properties.
Kapoor and her board did not ‘work for three and a half years to salvage’ the properties. Had she committed to Ithaka’s charter — low-cost permanent housing in perpetuity — the Bijou community would have offered legions of skilled volunteers and donors to do the job. Kapoor’s dream of social services with transitional housing shatters a history of homes for those most needing one. And no, support services do not prevent homelessness — support services have grown alongside homelessness. The cure for homelessness is homes.
Mary Sprunger-Froese
Colorado Springs
At the heart of this dispute
Folks who have had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Steve Handen are aware of his decades-long legacy of advocating for and serving the poor and homeless of this community. Without exaggeration, Steve is among this community’s most prominent moral leaders and living saints.
Now, when he is fighting for his very life at 81, with a very serious cancer challenge, he’s doing what he always does — standing up for the poor and marginalized. The case involving the Ithaka Land Trust, as outlined in the Gazette’s front page article on Feb. 8, is a complicated one. It explains in detail how Handen’s original group, which founded the Ithaka Land Trust in 1981, had a vision to serve the poor and homeless that now differs significantly from the strategies and steps recently undertaken by the current Ithaka leadership, which is selling off the properties to developers to fund a sketchily proposed transitional and low-income housing project in the future.
What sits at the heart of this dispute is the columbarium where decades of ashes of those who have perished on the streets of Colorado Springs have been buried.
Years of ceremony and song have taken place there, honoring these homeless women, men, and children, especially during the annual remembrance ceremony on the darkest night of the year, the first night of winter. It is always a poignant, solemn, and prayerful occasion for residents and activists to renew their hope for a more inclusive and just community. It is a ceremony that honors the lives of the deceased poor and homeless with dignity and respect.
At the very least, Handen and others in the Bijou Community are petitioning the Ithaka Land Trust to repurchase the property at 411 W. Bijou Street, called the Bijou House, behind which the columbarium rests. They are requesting this property be deeded to Mesa Housing Inc., a nonprofit run by Handen, which houses and serves recently released inmates.
It is the hope that the Bijou House can continue to house the poor and homeless as originally intended, and that the columbarium continues to be honored as the sacred resting place it is.
Given all that Steve Handen and the Bijou Community have done to improve the quality of life for so many marginalized citizens of this community, it seems a fitting and just request that should be honored.
Robin Izer
Colorado Springs
Look at what’s wrong with society
Once again, low-achieving students are being blamed on teachers. “Racial equity (whatever that means) requires school accountability.” As a teacher of 38 years (half of those in low socioeconomic school area) and a retired teacher for 12 years tutoring in school for dropouts, there is a common trait that the Rev. Promise Lee (“We have a dream — justice in education”, Jan. 31) does not address.
When is racial equity going to require parent responsibility? Schools are an extension of our society; you don’t like your school, look at what is wrong with society.
Joy Brown
Colorado Springs
Uplifting tone and experience
Kudos to UC Health for its outstanding COVID-19 vaccine distribution system. From the online registration to getting the actual shot it was well-organized and efficient. At check-in, I was told my online registration was good, just get in line. When I saw the line, it looked like a Disneyland line on steroids with no fun ride at the end.
I asked about how long it would be to get the vaccine and was told about 15 to 20 minutes. As I watched at least a hundred people shuffle along I thought, no way I’m getting out of here in less than 2 hours! I got to the back of the line and set my iPhone stopwatch to check the time.
True to their word, I was amazed that I received my shot and was out the door in 23 minutes. The staff was friendly, courteous and professional, setting a light-hearted and uplifting tone and experience for all.
Thank you, UC Health and staff, for your wonderful customer (patient) service; see you in three weeks. Oh, and by the way, not even a sore shoulder the next day.
Fran Pitaro
Colorado Springs