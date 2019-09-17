A profound healing experience
On Nov. 23, 1968, I marched into Folsom Field on a cold, blustery day for the Air Force-CU game. We were pelted with snowballs, and greeted with a raucous chorus of boos, anti-war slogans, and bristling hostility. Not even the 58-35 victory could soften the sting. It was not easy to be in uniform in those days.
So, Saturday morning, after 34 years in uniform, I returned with two of my sons, both in uniform at my request: the oldest, an Army E-7 Chinook flight engineer with three combat tours in the Middle East; and his younger brother, now a USAFA cadet. We expected the worst, but hoped for the best. We got the best.
CU fans and staff were gracious, smiling, and welcoming. We were waved cheerfully through security. The CU band played the Air Force song, America the Beautiful, and a respectful and moving national anthem. Fans stood and applauded when the Falcons took the field.
Though surrounded by Buff fans, there was not the slightest hint of rancor, and we chatted like old friends. We were football fans after all. And Americans. Even after the game, with an AFA win, several fans paused to thank us for our service. I was proud when I marched out onto that field in 1968, but not as much as I was to be treated with such grace and dignity after so much time. Thanks, CU for an unforgettable and healing experience.
Skip Morgan
Colorado Springs
Compliment for mental health project
This is the second time I am pleased to be complimenting The Gazette since the beginning of the year-long focus on the ambitious project highlighting and informing the public on mental illness.
Yes, I delight in receiving my Gazette every morning starting my day with the “hard copy” and a cup of my Luzianne coffee. It is always informative, nationally and locally, but the extensive, multi-faceted aspects of such thorough coverage on this serious health issue is journalism at its finest.
We who have had to muddle through the mazes trying to advocate for a family member with a mental illness, are appreciative of the exposure you have provided these past months and for this next phase of solutions and best practices that began in Sunday’s edition.
Gaye Rappold
Colorado Springs
Be educated about suicide prevention
To draw public attention to September as suicide prevention month HEARTBEAT, survivors of suicide loss support groups, have assembled a display in the entry of Centennial Hall — a tree covered with 316 white butterflies. The display reminds El Paso County residents that suicide is beyond crisis level in our community; a severely under-addressed crisis.
Three hundred sixteen individuals intentionally ended their lives in El Paso county during 2017 and 2018, nearly one person every other day. Each of these individuals was someone’s child, someone’s parent, spouse, sibling, someone’s beloved family member. Each suicide heaps a morass of complicated grief, guilt, stigma and judgment upon the survivors. Each of these deaths puts others at greater risk of suicide. Each of these deaths deprives society of inestimable productivity, financial contributions and community service.
To further magnify these tragedies — suicide is preventable. Approximately 95% of suicides are mental illness-based. Depression is a mental illness; a diagnosable, highly-treatable disease. Yet too often an uninformed, sometimes biased, society closes their eyes and minds to those suffering from depression and, especially, to the fact that depression can lead to suicide and suicide can happen in any family.
Most adults have made themselves aware of the symptoms and risk factors of other leading causes of death (i.e. cancer, heart disease, stroke) and where to get help. But how many adults (and adolescents) know the symptoms of depression and despair? How many could recognize indicators of suicide risk within their family, classmates or circle of friends? How many area schools have trained their staff, parents and students to identify someone struggling with suicide ideation? How many know how to intervene appropriately; where to get help?
El Paso County has many mental health agencies and professionals trained to diagnose and treat mental illness. Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention (719-473-7447) has programs that address suicide ideation. HEARTBEAT (719-229-9657/719-291-5505), offers bereavement support in the aftermath of suicide as well as suicide prevention education.
Suicide prevention is everyone’s business. An informed public is the most effective means of preventing suicide.
LaRita Archibald
Colorado Springs
Don’t just trust developers
Loved the letter from Jessie Sanders in your Sept. 15 edition about how safe the Gold Hill Mesa community is, built as it is atop a century-old former gold processing plant, a pile of heavy metals known as “Arsenic Hill.” Sanders trusts her developer and the “experts” paid for their opinions, all of whom will be long gone if and when the residents’ cancer rate rises or the houses on that old spoil pile start slipping over the hill.
Sanders should visit the eyesore that is the abandoned Broadmoor Mountain Course and take a squint at the houses surrounding it. Turns out the golf course and the houses around it were built atop an old scree field that came down off Cheyenne Mountain way back in geologic time.
The experts opined that the scree field was stable, and developers built high-end homes near and above the golf course. Many of those homes, and the golf course, are now sliding over the hill. It seems that wet winters and springs lubricate the scree field, and it starts moving... again.
Beware of developers out after your money and hired “experts.” If you think the courts can cure cancer or force out-of-business developers to buy your shattered home back from you, you are indeed a trusting soul.
And just a kudo: The Gazette’s Sunday Sept. 15 Perspective section was a delight. Every article was thought-provoking. Your reprinted articles from The Washington Examiner are gold. Keep up the good work.
A happy reader,
Steve Coonts
Colorado Springs