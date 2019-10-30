Crucial facts on vaping
We would like to comment on the article titled “Vaping 101” published in the Gazette on Oct. 22. The author provides basic information on electronic cigarettes and vaping but omits some crucial facts. Most importantly, over 98% of commercial vaping products contain nicotine, which is addictive. One Juul pod contains the same amount of nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes, and many youths are vaping a pod or more every day. Youths who vape are four times more likely to become regular cigarette smokers. The nearly 1,500 cases of vaping-associated severe lung injury reported in the past few months are dramatic and concerning, but that number pales in comparison to the hundreds of thousands of youths now vaping who will become lifetime smokers and die of tobacco-related illnesses such as lung cancer, heart disease and stroke.
The author also asserts incorrectly that “vaping nicotine is a highly effective way to get people to stop smoking.” The FDA has not approved e-cigarettes for this indication, because evidence of such a benefit is lacking; in fact, recent studies show that most adults who use e-cigarettes continue to smoke as well. We should do all we can to discourage vaping by our youths, in part out of concern for the risk of severe lung injury, but primarily to prevent exposure to nicotine — and the addiction that follows.
Edward C. Maynard, MD, and Grace Houser, MD
Colorado Springs
Income inequality is a good thing
I want to applaud Mike Rosen’s piece last week on income inequality. I think I came up with a more appropriate title as it emphasizes that income inequality is a benefit. I know, that sounds counterintuitive. Humor me.
Today’s Democrats model their critique of income inequality as though America were a despotic state. The super rich, corporations and industry leaders are colluding to take advantage of American workers, holding them back from earning what they should.
Reality shows that freedom in America and the equality of opportunity result in ever increasing incomes for most Americans. Rosen points out that the Democrat narrative is based on misleading statistics. In addition to the ones he pointed out, they often refer to annual snapshots of incomes from bottom to top.
Thomas Sowell, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institute, Stanford University shows in his book “Wealth, Poverty and Politics” that these snapshot statistics are used to assert that the incomes of those in the top bracket are increasing relative to incomes in the bottom bracket.
Therefore, the Democrats would have us believe that the gap between “rich” and “poor” is widening. He notes that this is very misleading, as it does not account for the movement of people between brackets. Studies, which follow a given set of people over time, produce the opposite conclusions.
Sowell refers to a University of Michigan study that followed incomes of individuals over 16 years. It showed that individuals initially in the lowest 20% had their real incomes rise at a dramatically higher rate over the years than those in the top 20%. However, the most dramatic finding was that 95% of the people initially in the lowest 20% were no longer there by the end of the study. Additionally, 29% of those initially in the lowest bracket made it to the top bracket. They were living the American dream.
The lowest 20% bracket is always dominated by young people starting out their careers in entry-level jobs without much experience or developed skills. The fact that the income gap between top and bottom is widening provides those 95% moving between brackets higher income opportunity as they develop greater skill and gain more experience. This is a very good thing!
Mark Spowart
Monument
Article should have been on front page
On Thursday evening, Oct. 24, about 9 p.m. I heard on TV Fox News, that the investigation Attorney General W. Barr was heading after the Mueller report was finally out. The report revealed that a criminal investigation, headed by Attorney John Durham, was filed with the intent to reveal crimes committed by the FBI and possibly the CIA indicative of efforts to interfere into Russia interfering with the presidential elections, attaching fraudulent complaints against the president.
On Friday morning, I anxiously looked for my daily newspaper to read details of what was happening. I practically read every article and there was nothing posted in your newspaper, which has the audacity to brag that its news is fair and reflects both sides of political arguments. To say that I was disappointed was minimal to the anger I felt that my newspaper did not even bother to make a small note of such a critical matter to our country. In Saturday’s paper the 26th, I found an article hidden on page A12, posted as if it was a normal occurrence, instead of on the front page where it should have been. I know what you will say. It was posted there because it was referring to politics. These kind of articles belong in the front page where people can see where The Gazette stands when it is trying to convince its customers that it is fair and nonpartisan.
Anna Petrocelli
Colorado Springs
More taxes is not the answer
We, the voters of Colorado Springs, gave overwhelming support to the 2C initiative four years ago. The original 2C proposal said nothing about curbs and sidewalks. After the fact, we were told that 50% of the taxpayer dollars were always planned to pay for curbs and ADA walkways. Now we are asked to extend 2C for another five years, but at least this time they are telling us that 50% will go for curbs and sidewalks.
This proposal is just another political attempt to get more of our money so they do not have to make the tough choices of how to adjust the city budget to maintain our roads. Over the past 10 years, the population of Colorado Springs has grown. The tax base has increased. What changes have been made to road maintenance budget to adjust for these increases?
Another five years of 2C will not correct the city budget for road maintenance. More taxes is not the answer. The mayor and City Council need to start now making the tough cuts in the city budget that will address road maintenance issues without taxing the citizens for their failure to act.
Dennis Sparrow
Colorado Springs