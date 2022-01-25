CRT not in MLK’s message
Recently we celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, who said in part that he longed for the day when his children would “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Isn’t it ironic that as we celebrate his inspiring words, our school children are being force-fed the exact opposite message in the form of “critical race theory”?
Steve Oltman
Denver
Prison staff deserve pay raise
I was disappointed in Gov. Jared Polis’ State of the State speech as he did not speak of the need for a living wage across the state. Everywhere families struggle to find affordable housing and I see it in my family too.
I have a granddaughter whose husband works at the Ordway Prison. They have moved often as they continue to be caught in the affordable housing crisis. The governor needs to address this issue and make plans in the budget to raise the wages of those who work in our prisons. Denver has tried to address the issue by raising the minimum wage to $15.87 which helps, but it is still difficult for families to find affordable housing. Living on the plains is not that much different.
Ordway houses violent prisoners. The staff there deserve not only better pay, but hazardous duty pay.
Kevin Sampson
Denver
Kudos to Heidi Ganahl
Thank you Heidi for getting the leadership(?) that Gov. Jared Polis has practiced over his current term. Leadership only in the sense that he is the governor and not a true leader with all of Colorado’s interests at heart. Gov. Polis leads like a leaf on a raging river, twisting and turning to fit whatever speech or press conference of wherever he is at the time.
However, there is not one politician who can make any promises to the voting public, prior to being elected, that they can truly say that they will accomplish.
The political system is just too convoluted and filled with twists and turns that no promise can ever truly be made a reality.
Only true leadership and serious work with both sides of the aisle can accomplish any foretold goals, and those are mostly few and far between as the needs and desires of the general public and the Colorado leadership sails through this complicated and diverse world that we live in.
I don’t yet know who I will support in the upcoming election, but at least I know that Ganahl isn’t afraid to go to the public and speak her mind on the current leadership. I hope, and fully expect that she will carry this honesty and courage through to help her succeed.
Tom Guenther
Denver
Def
inition of ‘avoidable’
In his article about civility being dead, John Moore mentions a COVID patient with an “avoidable” affliction.
With triple vaxxed, masked people testing positive for COVID, I’d like to hear his definition of “avoidable”
Thomas McAdam
Broomfield