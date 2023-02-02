Critical water shortage

It has become a daily article in the Gazette about the critical water shortage for Lake Mead and Lake Powell because of the drought and the Colorado River, which feeds Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Six of the seven states submitted plans on how they would cut back on water usage, all but California. Yet they are one of the biggest users of Lake Mead and supply nothing. Let them get their water from the ocean like Mexico is doing.

Where is our Gov. Jared Polis and our state Reps. Michael Bennett, John Hickenlooper, Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert. Why haven’t they been pounding on the doors of the Senate asking questions? Lake Superior, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, Lake Huron and Lake Onterio are freshwater lakes and can more than anything supply water that is needed to the Colorado River. These lakes are supplied by the U.S. and Canada.

Yes, it would take some effort to do that. But the question is when are they going to do something. How about building a pipeline and pump the water to the Colarado River. I am sure other states such as Kansas, Nebraska and others could benefit as well.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell not only supply water, they also supply electric to the seven states and with the country trying to cut back on gas and go to electric vehicles where do they think it’s going to come from.

I don’t hear state representatives speaking out or screaming in Washington to come up with any solution.

John Thordsen

Colorado Springs

Woodland Park schools

It is appalling that far right-wing, conservative extremists can even be able to take over a school district. Not realizing that their role is to educate and enlighten their students to the whole world’s history and ideas instead of teaching their narrow-minded view of it. They need to keep Christianity out of the curriculum. Have they forgotten about the Constitution?

Critical race theory is simply telling historical truth. Many people don’t like to hear the truth, apparently even so-called educators. These are mainly white people who are mostly racists. So, critical race theory is something that really needs to be taught.

It is a shame that Woodland Park has been so vulnerable to these types of people. The Charis Bible School has a major influence in creating an evangelistic cesspool there, while supplying many votes and support.

The past records and extreme conservative views of the superintendent and school board members would normally make these people completely unqualified for the positions they hold. But somehow Woodland Park elected them.

After their American Birthright curriculum was rejected by the state Board of Education, you would think they would give up. They haven’t, so the best solution is for the state to dismiss them as rogue hooligans. The governor and Legislature should step in and resolve the whole problem.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs

It’s all about control

Jack Lundberg in Tuesday’s paper seemed to enjoy electric vehicles. My opinion of EVs is they only go 300 miles, and you have to recharge them. With the dimwit we have for a president and the other power-hungry Democrats it is a means of controlling the people. They want to keep us under their thumbs. Back in the mid 1970s, we were told we were running out of oil and we needed to conserve on energy. We were told that we had to drive 55. It was a means of keeping us under their thumbs. EVs having to be recharged will keep people isolated. They want to know where we are going and why. They don’t want us traveling all over the country like we’ve become accustomed to doing.

President Joe Biden and Democrats can have their EVs. I’ll stick with my ICE powered pickup and car. In fact, I’m looking for an older pickup with no electronic ignition. In case of an electromagnetic pulse, I’ll still be able to drive anywhere and Lundberg can enjoy his EV as he sits by the side of the road where the Dems want him.

Eric DesPres

Calhan

Help ease hunger

Tackle Hunger is a NFL program for the Souper Bowl of Caring, and donations can be made to them online.

Another option is to support local food banks, including Care and Share, Silver Key’s pantry, West Sides Care, Marian House and churches’ pantries.

Coloradans are encouraged to help ease hunger for those who need assistance. Buy cans of soup to donate to the food bank of your choice during the week before or after the Super Bowl.

Sharyn Markus

Colorado Springs

Critical thought is a gift

Re: Gazette editorial, “books are for thee and not for me”.

Books inspire critical thought, not critical race theory. If the school board’s idea of promoting CRT is to ban books like the classic, “ To Kill a Mockingbird,” as it’s about a black man unjustly charged, tried and convicted for a crime that he didn’t commit, then I am going to have a serious problem with who is in charge of banning books in our public school libraries.

Critical thought is a God-given gift, given specifically to us humans and it would be a shame to ban that.

There is a Holocaust memorial that states, “First they burned books and then they burned bodies.”

Karon McCormick

Colorado Springs