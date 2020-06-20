Cripple Creek and surviving hard times
As the former mayor of Cripple Creek, I was thrilled — and relieved — to see our town’s casinos flip their lights back on and throw open their doors after a three-month shut down due to COVID-19. I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in the 50 years I’ve lived here, but nothing compares to what the virus did to our local economy.
Not only were our 1,500 casino employees out of work but so were hundreds of others employed in tourism and businesses supporting the gaming industry. As a result, the town’s tax revenue came to a grinding halt, which has resulted in significant budget cuts that still threaten Cripple Creek’s long-term financial outlook.
With casinos open only at 50% capacity, and no gaming tables for at least the next three months, we still have a hard road ahead. But seeing the way local government and the industry worked together to help employees and ensure the future of Cripple Creek gives me hope.
That partnership was on full display Monday when, after weeks of planning, the casinos opened in an orderly and safe manner with measures to protect their customers.
Cripple Creek has a long history of surviving hard times.
I’m betting on its future.
Bruce Brown
Cripple Creek
Kneeling during the national anthem
I am pretty sure when sports events (pro, Olympics, college, high school) are “open for business” all the athletes are going to kneel when the national anthem is played and the American flag displayed.
I am an old white woman, and I have some questions. If the athletes are kneeling to protest police racism and police harassment why are they kneeling when we are paying our respect for our country? Are they not part of that country? Why protest at that particular time in the sporting event? Why not kneel at halftime after they have taken their break?
Drew Brees at first said that he could not respect anyone who disrespected the flag then he changed his story after his teammates, who protect him when they play football since he is the quarterback, convinced him that it was not about the flag and the military but about the police and how they treat black people.
So again my question is why kneel when the national anthem is being played and the American flag being presented? Maybe some of the young black and white protesters (sometimes rioters) can answer this question.
Nancy Ickes
Colorado Springs
What is best for our nation
In the aftermath of George Floyd’s senseless killing, as I have watched many lawful demonstrations, too often followed by violence and destruction of personal and public property, I thought about those who suffered for doing what they thought was best for our nation.
President Abraham Lincoln not only delivered the Emancipation Proclamation, but as the Civil War was beginning to end and as a part of his Second Inaugural Speech said:
“With malice toward none; with charity for all; …to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”
Not quite a month later, when Gen. Robert Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses Grant, the Confederate soldiers were allowed to return home with their weapons and horses…and not imprisoned and tried as traitors. President Lincoln was assassinated a few days later.
With our nation’s hopes buoyed by a young, new President, John F. Kennedy, who said “…ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” and said: “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.” President Kennedy was assassinated 18 months later.
And so it was with Martin Luther King Jr. as a result of his nonviolent marches and his iconic “I have a dream speech”, and with Sen. Robert F. Kennedy as a result of his support for racial, ethnic and religious minorities.
And, let’s not forget President Gerald Ford’s pardoning of former President Richard Nixon and President Jimmy Carter’s pardoning of those who dodged the draft during the Vietnam conflict, in their attempt to move the nation forward rather than dwell on the past.
They were voted out of office in the next election.
Are we a nation of people who can’t control their emotions and anger when fueled by overboosted news and social media responses to individuals who perpetrate crimes of violence and hatred…and in doing so we, too, become violent and hateful? Or can we take a moment and think about how we might do what is best for our nation, and perhaps celebrate unifying rather than destructive actions?
Gregory S. Martin
Colorado Springs
Common sense has left the building
It is disgraceful the way our good brave men and women in the police are being vilified! Volumes could be filled with the kindness they display as well as handling the myriad problems they face every time they put on the uniform.
Wake up America there are criminals out there just waiting for defunding or abolishing. One might be coming to you soon if there are no police! If I call 911, the last person I want to see is a social worker trying to handle a brutal criminal. It seems that common sense has left the building. This goes even deeper. There is sheer evil that is trying to overcome good and getting the police out of the way will be a big step in that direction. Citizens of this great country no longer can be silent and let someone else fight for your rights. We need only to speak the truth — evil hates truth. I thank and respect the men and women in blue. I want you to know there are many who appreciate the way you have handled yourselves during this most trying time. Thanks for doing what you do.
Bonnie Fordyce
Colorado Springs