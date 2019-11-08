Criminals start and end chases
I am not sure if the author of “All the damage and danger” is clueless or a criminal? The criminal actions of the driver who was speeding and trying to evade the cops is the responsible one, not the cops. The criminal, regardless of what the crime was, is the one who started and ended this. If you have cops behind you, you stop! That is the law! That is what should be foremost in everyone’s mind: Do not speed up and try to run away!
Again, maybe the writer has done this himself, and gotten away with it? But the damage lays squarely on the shoulders of the one who stole, banged up cars, and had no regard for human life: his or others.
Marta Constable
Colorado Springs
Leave the past in the past
I always get a chuckle when a well-meaning but misinformed person has the temerity to write a letter to The Gazette that includes massive amounts of modern-day “revisionist” history as if those words were gospel.
The Civil War was about a principle, state sovereignty and the right of secession, that would destroy the United States; the example of that issue was the right to own slaves. The experts say that neither cause should induce pride. This attitude is also reflected in a Pew Research Center poll, which found that nearly half (48%) of Americans agreed: the Civil War was fought over states’ rights. Only 38% of those surveyed attribute the conflict to slavery, per se.
While I firmly believe that the enslavement of any people is reprehensible, well over 90% of enslaved Africans were imported into the Caribbean and South America. Only about 6% of African captives were sent directly to British North America.
When did slaves form the highest percentage of the U.S. population? The answer to that is the year 1790, the first year for which the U.S. conducted a census. In that year, 17.8% of the American population were slaves.
I am aware that at the end of the following 230 years that “slavery” and the true “victims” of slavery continue to exist in the once-great nation. Unfortunately, the left keeps harping about “reparations” and keeps trying to allow the distant decedents of slaves to continue their victimhood.
I am under the impression that in America virtually anyone of any sex, race, color, creed or religion who truly has the desire and the stick-to-it-iveness to “pull themselves up by the bootstraps” can overcome almost any obstacle and succeed in obtaining the “American Dream.”
In addition, “racism” is a very overused and often incorrectly used term. Racism’s definition is — a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race. On a strictly personal level, I also add that racism includes a deep-seated hatred toward another race. By employing my definition, if there is no hatred involved in the discussion then there is no real racism.
I agree in one aspect of the letter — education is the only way forward — but I have to add that we should not include “revisionist” history to make us feel good or bad about factual history. The past is the past. We have a bright future if we can simply keep our eyes on the prize and not dwell on the past.
John Wear
Elbert
No reason for impeachment
The economy is soaring! One hundred twenty eight thousand jobs were created in October — when only 89,000 were expected. The unemployment rate is at a 50-year low at 3.6%.
The Fed has cut interest rates because there is little to no inflation. DOW, NASDAQ, and S&P are in record territory, which is greatly benefiting 401Ks. Wages are up, and good-paying jobs are up.
President Donald Trump released the transcript from his conversation with Ukraine and there was no quid pro quo. There is no reason for our president to be impeached! The Democrats have totally lost their minds. The Democrats know there is no way to beat President Trump in 2020, because it is always said “it is the economy stupid!”
The Democrats have been screaming “Impeach 45” before President Trump was sworn in to office in 2016.
The Democrats were counting on Russian collusion, which did not exist, to remove our president. The Democrats were counting on the Mueller report, which was a big nothing burger, to remove President Trump. Ukraine is just the Democrats’ latest attempt to have President Trump removed.
Cheri Ofner
Colorado Springs
How quickly we forget
After reading Thursday morning’s letters, I can’t help but comment on the letter proclaiming “partisan hate and enmity” supposedly displayed towards Donald Trump since the 2016 election. The writer seems to think the abuser has become the abused.
Republicans feeling this way might want to remember back to November 2008 when Barrack Obama and his family had barely taken the stage in Lincoln Park in Chicago on election night as Karl Rove was already declaring they would make him a one-term president. Or, when that didn’t work out, recall Republicans in Congress who decided to just say no on everything Obama was trying to accomplish including not even allowing a Senate confirmation hearing on a Supreme Court nomination for a year before the 2016 election.
Or you might consider the fact that Trump has a fixation on Obama and is trying to erase everything that he did manage to accomplish. Sadly, the United States’ largest political party is no longer the Republicans or the Democrats but the hypocrites.
One letter goes on to attempt an explanation of the difference between a republic and a democracy. If we should have to go through another four years of Donald Trump, we will have neither a republic nor a democracy. The “nation’s business” the letter speaks of, even more so than it is today, will be Donald Trump’s businesses. Hopefully, none of us will have to live through that possibility.
Mary Bernard
Colorado Springs