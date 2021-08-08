Criminal enterprise at the border
What is happening at our border is a public health crisis. Any decent human being can see what is happening is immoral, unethical, inhumane, and we will suffer the consequences. Over a million illegal migrants have crossed our border since January. The Border Patrol is so overwhelmed with caring for them, they are unable to patrol the border. The drug cartels and coyotes are dumping off children to be put into the sex slave trade, gangs, and to smuggle fentanyl and guns into our cities. They’re making millions of dollars a week. Americans are going to die.
The human pain and suffering is devastating. Babies and children are being tossed in the river, dropped over 30-foot walls, and left on the side of the road to fend for themselves. If you don’t see this for what it is, you need to change your news channel. Mainstream media is not reporting the reality of what’s happening.
President Joe Biden is allowing a criminal enterprise to happen at our border. He mandates masks and vaccines to the American people and foreign travelers, but not for those crossing our southern border. This is hypocrisy.
Biden doesn’t care about the migrants nor the American people. He’s causing COVID to spread throughout our population. Such evil. Call or write your elected officials, the ones that work for you. Tell them to put pressure on Biden to close the border. Enough of this insanity. Close our border!
Jeanne Callahan
Colorado Springs
Offi
cers deserve to be honored
Kyle DeFreytag is the fourth Capitol police office to commit suicide since Jan. 6. Although it’s not known if the Capitol riot led directly or indirectly to these deaths, the fact that two of these suicides occurred shortly after the riot and the other two occurred after the airing of the House select committee hearing, makes a connection very likely.
During the hearing, Capitol police officers testified of being beaten with baseball bats, pipes and flag poles, shocked with Tasers, and burned from chemical irritants. They were knocked unconscious, suffered concussions and rib fractures. They endured racial slurs and death threats. Today, many still live with physical pain, impairment and emotional trauma.
Not only have Republican lawmakers shown indifference to what happened, they also downplayed and even tried to erase Jan. 6 from history. Many have called the mob nonviolent and unarmed. One even compared the rioters to normal tourists. These lawmakers, who claim to “Back the Blue,” cowered in their offices while police officers risked their lives to defend them.
As if the suffering and denial were not bad enough, many right-wing media outlets mocked the officers’ testimonies, calling them scripted and too emotional. Laura Ingraham even awarded a “best political performance” trophy. One officer received a hate-filled, threatening voicemail after his testimony.
These officers deserve to be honored with heartfelt gratitude. To do this, one must put the truth of what happened above their own political/media careers. Unfortunately, unlike the Capitol police officers, not all are that brave.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
Don’t throw your vote away
So now Mexico wants American firearms manufacturers to pay for their lack of law enforcement against the drug cartels because firearms are making their way into Mexico. This is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard of. Mexico continues to allow migrants from central America to walk through Mexico to the U.S. border and cross illegally into the USA. Our dimwit president allows them to come in and spread COVID throughout the country.
My hope is that there is not one judge here who will hear this case, and they throw the case out. It’s too bad we don’t have politicians who would pull Mexico out of NAFTA and let their economy flounder. You can bet they would squall like a mashed cat if that happened. We do not have a trustworthy ally in Mexico. Remember this when you vote next election. Don’t throw your vote away like you did the last time.
Eric J. DesPres
Calhan
As rare as hen’s teeth
Thursday’s paper reports two excellent examples of the absurdity of big governments.
The first example concerns the COVID virus. President Joe Biden is proposing to require legal international travelers to be vaccinated against the virus but continues to allow nearly unrestricted border crossings by illegal aliens. The legal tourists, who contribute to our economy but might carry the virus, are to be restricted but the illegal aliens, who are often an economic burden on the economy, are allowed in with no concern about their vaccination status. Why?
The second example concerns gun laws. Mexico is using our federal courts to sue gun manufacturers alleging that their sales practices armed Mexico’s drug cartels and “unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico”. Since guns don’t fire themselves, this is just another effort to blame the tool for its misuse by homicidal criminal thugs. If Mexico really wanted to stem the bloodshed, they would crack down on the drug cartels. However, given the massive amounts of money that business brings into the country, that is not likely to happen. If we were to follow Mexico’s example, the United States should sue Mexico for the damage done to people in our country who consumed the illegal drugs supplied by the Mexican cartels.
Empty gestures are big government’s stock in trade. Real problem solving is as rare as hen’s teeth.
Bill Healy Jr.
Monument
Celebrate Colorado’s Olympians
I’ve enjoyed the coverage The Gazette has given to the Olympics, especially the coverage of the Coloradans who have participated in the field of competition. I’m hoping our city, the home of the USA Olympic team, would consider having a parade for all the participants, including the Paralympic athletics.
Chris Trujillo
Colorado Springs