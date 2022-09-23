Crime prevention efforts
In the most recent Sunday Perspective section of the Gazette, there were three articles regarding Colorado crime challenges. The Gazette Editorial Board makes the case that tougher laws keep known and habitual car thieves off the street. The article by Brian Mason and Tyler Brown indicates recent legislation investing in violence disruption programs and crime prevention strategies has been passed. But then they go on to state that police departments across the state are, “. . . historically understaffed.”
The article by Christie Donner says public safety is too important to politicize, and that community-led crime prevention efforts are working in El Paso County. I’m not sure what the ultimate takeaway should be based on these columns: tougher laws keeping criminals in jail, or crime prevention and behavioral health service efforts? I’m sure there are some programs showing success at rehabilitation and trying to get lawbreakers to become useful citizens. But I’m skeptical about how these will be administered longterm. In particular, how is someone who just beat up their spouse or was just arrested for selling drugs approached about changing their life around?
Some more issues: Are there counseling and follow-up visitations involved? What if they don’t want to be rehabilitated? What if they don’t have reliable transportation to get to treatment programs? Are there really enough human resources funded to provide individual help?
Perhaps The Gazette could follow up and provide some insight on whether crime prevention efforts are really being effective. As far as why police departments are understaffed, it doesn’t take much to figure that out — the message is loud and clear from the leadership in this state: we care more about the criminals than we do the victims. I have tremendous respect for what the police have to deal with daily. For those who disagree, go on some ride-alongs and see how numerous the domestic violence incidents are, not to mention the clear criminal activity.
Doug McCormick
Colorado Springs
Placing blame where it belongs
Your Wednesday editorial is a familiar attempt to keep alive the long-disproven notion that social issues, not guns, are the core of our nation’s gun violence crisis.
Instead of taking high-velocity, high-capacity rifles off the market (adding “so-called” to their name does not make them less destructive to the human body), you suggest hardening schools.
You ignore how well the assault rifle ban worked in the 1990s, and that the majority of Colorado gun deaths do not happen in schools.
Your absolutist defense of the Second Amendment, allowing no exceptions, also ignores every Colorado gun statistic. While we have had 20 school shootings over the years, every year 17 women are fatally shot by a partner, 63 children die by gun homicide or accident, there are 611 gun suicides, over half of them children, and we average 805 annual gun deaths and 360 nonfatal shootings. Our gun death rate grew 32% from 2010 to 2019, while the national rate grew 17%. And you want to lock school doors.
For perspective, other countries have the same social problems we have, but where there are fewer guns there are fewer gun deaths.
According to the nonpartisan World Population Review, Spain, Poland, and Australia have had no school shootings. Germany reports one, France and Canada two each. The most relevant comparison of course is per capita. While we have 10.6 gun deaths per 100,000 people, Canada has 2.1, Australia has 1, Great Britain has 0.3 and Japan 0.2.
Isn’t it time you started placing the blame where it belongs instead of helping the NRA defend gun dealer profits?
Tim Rowan
Monument
Illegal immigrants in Martha’s Vineyard
I was scratching my head to understand why leaders on the left and leaders in “sanctuary” locales would be against transporting illegal immigrants to their cities, counties and states. Isn’t that their goal to offer sanctuary to illegals? Coupled with the administration’s seemingly total neglect of our southern border, it came to mind that they don’t want future voters from illegal immigrant ranks voting in states that are blue.
When the left gives them the right to vote through legislation as long as they have the House, Senate and presidency, they want them voting in red states, to flip them to blue.
Dan Spohn
Colorado Springs
Travesty at the southern border
My frustration level is getting very high because there is nothing in the paper about the travesty at the southern border. Not one word about the thousands of people crossing the southern border illegally every month. Just because nothing is written about it, doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.
It is happening: Property is being destroyed, land owners live in constant fear, the cities along the border are inundated with more people than they can handle.
There are some families crossing the border; however, many are single young men and unchaperoned children. Drugs are being smuggled in, and it is reported that the cartels are in control of the border. There are reported deaths of illegals locked in trucks after they have paid and were brought across the border.
The illegal immigrants are not just coming from Mexico, but from countries south of Mexico plus from Pakistan, Iran, etc. Venezuela is opening its prisons and sending the inmates to the southern border to come into the United States.
The border is NOT closed. It is wide-open.
What is needed to stop the flow? Complete the wall, enforce the laws, and support the Border Patrol.
Ronald Reagan said, “I know our people will not fail America, they never have. Our task is to be sure our leaders do not fail the American people.”
Our leaders are not telling the truth, and the press is not printing the importance of the illegal immigration issue. They are failing the American people.
Erna A. Haring
Colorado Springs