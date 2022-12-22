Crime rampant in Knob Hill
While our growing violent crime problem is no secret, people might not be fully aware of the crime that is terrorizing residents and businesses as our leadership sits silently watching and, in fact, encouraging this criminal behavior.
Since 2019, an uptick in graffiti has made the area dangerous and attractive to vandals and new gangs. Even worse, after numerous shootings at 2051 E. Platte Avenue, a concert venue formerly known as Babilonia rebranded as Paradise Night Club & Restaurant, our city continues to allow this business to operate.
On Thursday, the after-party for the Snoop Holidaze of Blaze will be held at this venue. Residents & businesses are concerned about the violence this after-party will invite. We have testified before the City Council for eight months begging them to take action and just submitted a formal letter citing the code under which the city has the obligation to not renew the liquor license.
This venue has been the location of numerous violent crimes for over a year. In addition, there have been many unverified violent events (brawling in streets, lots of property damage, shot-out gas stations, car dealerships, including homes and businesses). The police often do not come when shots fired 911 calls are made. To our knowledge, none of these crimes have been solved.
Large organizations have been in the area since the 1960s (Mexican Mafia etc., to the east), The Sons of Silence/Hells angels/ Aryan Brotherhood (to the north side of Platte Ave), and in the south, the Crips, Bloods etc. Even worse, this area is home to the working poor, retired military, mechanics and ex-police. Due to the unchecked violence, the area is armed to the teeth — it’s a tinderbox.
Innocent neighbors are getting caught in the crossfire and innocent kids are getting shot and killed. No one including CSPD is sure of who the shooters are as it is a complex situation.
This is absolutely unacceptable and needs to be stopped. Our city leadership needs to enforce our code which states: Pursuant to C.R.S. § 12-47-103(9)(d), the LLA may consider evidence that the licensed premises have been operated in a manner that adversely affects the public health, welfare, or safety of the immediate neighborhood in which the establishment is located, which evidence must include a continuing pattern of fights, violent activity, or “disorderly conduct” as defined by C.R.S. § 18-9-106.
Monika May for Historic Knob Hill, The Boulder Street Watch and The Platte Ave. Business Assn.
Colorado Springs
In the name of renewable energy
I have lived for 75 years. I grew up in small-town western Kansas. I have lived in small towns in Missouri. I have lived in Tulsa, Okla. Since 1979, I have lived in Estes Park and Colorado Springs.
In every one of those places I have experienced prolonged electric power outages, most often during the coldest times of the year. Never in my 75 years have I experienced a natural gas outage. I could always rely on natural gas to provide warmth when the electricity suddenly went out.
The one common denominator among the liberals who run this state (and the nation) is the complete incapability to foresee the unintended consequences of their making of draconian laws, rule and regulations justified in the name of renewable energy. Gov. Jared Polis never fails in that regard. But be assured, billionaire and presidential hopeful Polis will never freeze, even when the rest of us are burning our furniture to keep warm.
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs
Efforts to protect animals
A year ago, the Colorado Springs City Council struck down a puppy mill ordinance.
The overpopulation of animals (25/30% purebreds from mills) euthanized in shelters costs the taxpayers a hefty sum and with consumers purchasing puppies at exorbitant prices with interest loans of up to 200% we should be outraged.
The USDA in 2010 and 2021 received scathing reports by iyd own IG audits citing it was unable to ensure the health and humane treatment of animals. Pro-animal organizations continue to fight to improve welfare standards to no avail. A new organization Canine Care Certified is a voluntary program being presented as step-up from the USDA, but it lacks transparency and unlike the USDA cannot enforce standards. Across the country, concern for this inhumane business is growing, municipalities are taking note and enacting ordinances, choking off supply.
A mill owner’s objective is to maximize profit over welfare for example: AWA standard: dogs might be confined in spaces only 6 inches larger than their bodies (not including the tail), 24/7, 365, their entire lives, only being removed to be bred. When mill owners have free reign, law enforcement have little jurisdiction, when minuscule tweeks to the AWA take decades and the USDA sides with mill owners there is no choice but to enact changes at the local level.
Consider who has the most financial incentive to oppose changes to protect animals! Not animal advocates and certainly NOT the animals!
Susan Repp
Colorado Springs
A game changer for businesses
Colorado Springs employers and employees, rejoice! On Jan. 1, we’ll start paying into the Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) Program so we can get the paid family and medical leave we need starting in 2024.
I’ve owned a Paint Your Own Pottery business in Colorado Springs for 13 years, and I employ seven people. Maintaining a talented and vibrant staff is crucial to the success of my business. FAMLI will be a game changer for my business and my employees.
Color Me Mine competes for employees with larger companies, often losing out on top talent because we can’t afford to offer crucial benefits like paid family and medical leave. FAMLI will help to level the playing field so we finally will be able to provide our employees with this critical benefit in a sustainable and predictable way. It will also allow workers to take a more interesting job that suits them, rather than chasing a corporate job with benefits small businesses cannot necessarily offer.
I’m eagerly waiting for the launch of FAMLI and know a lot of other small businesses are, too.
Tracy duCharme
Colorado Springs