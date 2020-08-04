Creatively rethink the church
In reference to Jakob Rodgers article concerning church services and the use of masks: the church has never been defined by buildings, religious ritual and programmatic gatherings, but is instead defined by radical Christ lovers who pursue justice, mercy and walk humbly with God (Micah 6:8). We don’t need services and buildings to accomplish this, but an impassioned commitment to love a desperate world. Instead of clinging to the status quo, the current pandemic offers all sincere Christ followers the opportunity to creatively rethink what the church really is – or can be.
Maria Pompea
Colorado Springs
Tolerating dangerous drivers
Our friend, Pat Andre, was killed Tuesday, July 28, in Colorado Springs. Pat was on his way to our home with three of his five children. He was struck by Keith Noel, who allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of his truck at 4:45 p.m. Noel crossed two lanes of traffic and a median before hitting Pat’s Ford Explorer. His charge was Operating a Vehicle in a Dangerous Manner, a misdemeanor.
The impact was so violent that Pat was killed instantly. His door was ripped off and Pat was face down in the grass beside the car after the accident. His youngest son said, “You know, I believe Dad died of a broken neck. By the time the car stopped moving, and we got out, he was already gone.”
The middle son suffered two broken legs, a severed femoral artery, a broken palate, eye socket, and lost his front teeth. He has had three surgeries in three days his recovery will take years to complete. He won’t be leaving Central Memorial Hospital for weeks.
In this day of Uber/Lyft/public transit, there is no excuse for driving while impaired. Falling asleep at the wheel is impaired driving and should be charged the same as drunk or stoned driving.
Pat Andre did not deserve to die in front of his children on the side of Highway 24. Why does Colorado continue to tolerate drunk, stoned, and impaired drivers who are seemingly given chance after chance?
Toni Moore
Florissant
F-35A’s cost and design flaws
The celebratory article about the possibility of F35-A jets being stationed at Buckley in Denver and used as a training ground for pilots from other countries purchasing them, complete with a shiny picture, is evidence that the Gazette is ignoring the vast cost over runs and design flaws of this aircraft.
According to “The Defense Monitor”, (Oct-Dec 2019, Pg. 9 f), “A quick perusal of publicly available Pentagon budget documents shows the real cost of the F-35 to be above $100 million per copy for the fiscal year 2020 buy.
Given the work that remains, and the way the Pentagon has surrendered many key responsibilities to the manufacturer, the price is likely to be at least that amount or higher for the foreseeable future.”
Dan Grazier, the “Monitor” author concludes, The public shouldn’t fall for the gimmicks the Defense Department constantly uses on aircraft unit cost, but the press, amazingly, seems to fall for it every time. Congress shouldn’t buy theses phony cost projections and compound eh program’s problems, based on a phony buy-in price by buying more F-35s before testing is complete.”
And now the so-called fiscal conservative Senate Republicans are insisting more than a billion in the emergency bail-out recovery package go to subsidizing the F-35 program. Shows they put the American people’s livelihood down the list from supporting the Pentagon profligate and foolish spending on a war machine that time has passed by. I doubt the Gazette will take up the outrageous unauditable spending of the Pentagon so long as the money pours into Colorado.
Bob Kinsey
Colorado Springs
Missing the clinical implications
As a health care professional with over 40 years of experience, it is my duty to call out the misinformation in the recent Gazette’s Viewpoint “Hate possible virus treatment, no matter what”.
It’s been over six months since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 (not China virus) in the US and it is responsible for an estimated 150,000 American deaths. We have learned much over this time and unfortunately the information about the use of hydroxychloroquine continues to be touted despite its questionable and outright dangerous claims. “Hate” of this treatment is misleading and misses the clinical implications. Evidence on the safety of these therapies is limited and after continued review of scientific data, the National Institutes of Health halted clinical trials treating adults with this medication. The FDA has also issued significant warnings about its use.
Americans want quality health care provided by practitioners that not only have a degree, but also provide care derived from evidence-based, scientific research. When practitioners such as America’s Frontline Doctors (with questionable credentials) promote treatments not supported by research, it is our ethical obligation to expose it for what it is – propaganda used to undermine actual public health professionals.
The COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon and current recommendations do not involve taking potentially deadly medications, but simply wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Deborah Griffin
Colorado Springs
Difficult to trust the numbers
In response to Tom Griffin’s letter of Aug. 2: Separate the Noise from the Signal.
I too would like to see additional information on the COVID-19 numbers. I would like to see a drill down on the positive cases for symptomatic and asymptomatic. I would also like to know how many of the positive tests are repeat tests. Many positive individuals need to be retested until they are negative to return to work. Are the repeat positives identified as a new positive?
I would also like to know how many of the hospitalizations are symptomatic and asymptomatic. It is my understanding that anyone admitted to the hospital is tested for the virus. If they test positive, they are identified as a COVID-19 hospitalization even if the initial purpose of the hospitalization is for some other reason. Without this additional information, it is difficult to trust the numbers and determine our risk.
Nancy Murray
Colorado Springs