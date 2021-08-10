Creating another pandemic?
Please count me in as someone who emphatically says “NO” to masking up again. We are a community being ripped apart between “mask/no mask” and “vaccinated/anti-vax.” I admit, I go to a store (no mask) and see people with masks and think to myself “are they immune compromised? ... are they not vaccinated? ... are they just listening to hysteria and still wearing a mask while fully vaccinated.”
My grandmother was born in 1900. She would have been 18 when the Spanish flu hit in the 20th century. I do not ever remember her talking about that. Generational or it came, it went, and there was nothing to discuss?
As a society, we need to get past this divisionism. We are creating another “pandemic” — being are you vaccinated or not. This country was formed on “freedom”. We are all entitled to make our choices. I got vaccinated. For me, it was the best choice. Since I made that choice, I stand by I should not have to put a mask on my face again. I’m taking my chances this “go-round.” Last year was different.
I think our founders would be quite distressed with how hard they fought for freedom and personal freedom, seeing what is happening. Our lives and our choices.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Commissioners have to answer
I am not responsible: In reference to the statement put out by the Teller County commissioners Aug. 5, 2021 stating in sub section 2 of their statement “mask recommendations for vaccinated people are unwarranted at this time and are hindering the vaccination drive in Colorado”
To this unfounded inaccurate and truly ignorant statement I am personally insulted. As a totally vaccinated person who still wears a mask, not just for my safety but those around me. The unvaccinated are the ones who should be wearing masks and receiving vaccines and the “leaders” of this county should encourage both.
Why you feel the need to place blame on those of us who have responded in a very responsible manner is beyond me. Perhaps if you were to be more proactive rather than reactive to things such as our medical leaders and scientists that are more readily qualified to speak on this matter much more could be accomplished.
Try spending more time on true county business such as the increasing drug problem or the traffic back ups on Hwy 24 and Hwy 67 that are a cause of multiple accidents. Leave the medical “advice” to the experts, of which you are not.
I am fully vaccinated. I wear a mask for mine and others’ safety due to the variant. I am not responsible for the lack of vaccinations in this state.
The Teller County commissioners however have much to answer for their very trite and ignorant statement.
Linda Cantu
Woodland Park
Watching the world’s athletes
For being Olympic City USA, there’s a lot of anti-Olympics/athlete sentiment in The Gazette recently (see latest from Michelle Malkin and Paul Klee).
Klee complains, as usual, about COVID-19 restrictions and makes finding programming on a streaming service sound like some brand new and near-impossible activity. It’s not, of course, and it wasn’t. I watched the Olympics on Peacock for hours each day and enjoyed it greatly.
Yes, the empty seats were strange, but I thought about COVID-19 perhaps a couple of times.
So, despite people like Malkin and Klee using the games to further stoke racial and pandemic outrage, I hope millions of Americans will remember this summer for what we always experience during the Olympics: watching the world’s greatest athletes perform amazing things.
Jeff Cahill
Colorado Springs
Put the mythical wolf away
Let’s get the record straight here: Individual donors living in Colorado were the primary funders of the campaign to restore wolves to Colorado. I should know, I helped lead the campaign. By contrast, the biggest funders of the campaign against wolves (Safari Club International, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Big Game Forever) are all from out of state. The falsehoods these groups perpetrate about wolves continue to circulate, like escaped sewage.
For example, the claim that wolves have “decimated” their prey populations in the states where the government reintroduced them is patently false. Official data highlights that there are more elk in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming today than there were when the government reintroduced wolves over a quarter century ago.
For an independent assessment of the effects of wolves on big game in North America, look up the fact sheets from the scientists at Colorado State University, made available through Center for Human-Carnivore Coexistence.
The CSU fact sheets also provide a clear-eyed, non-hysterical assessment of the low-risk wolves pose to humans. Colorado wildlands that could support wolves is nine times the area of Yellowstone National Park’s 2.2 million acres, encompassing the less densely populated western region of the state. Notably, from 1995 to 2018, Yellowstone hosted 101,070,722 visitors — wolves injured none of them.
It’s time to put the mythical wolf away. It’s time to understand that Colorado needs wolves. That is why the people of Colorado voted to restore them — for the good of us all.
Rob Edward
Louisville