Create meals at home
I am stymied by the people who want to open restaurants. How can a person wear a mask and eat? Let’s see hold the mask up with one hand and stuff food into the mouth, fast with the other hand.
Or, try this — the taste of a mask does not appeal to me. What is wrong with these people? My family has gotten takeout a few times. But taking home each meal to eat does not appeal. Yes, some food does appeal.
The cost of eating out is more than eating at home. Buy the ingredients and work together, at home, to create a meal. Family, together get it?
Jeanie Bray
Colorado Springs
Sometimes fear is what keeps us alive
This is in response to the column by Michelle Malkin “Learning to live life rationally and fearlessly” since it was not rational. First, Dr. Anthony Fauci did not “heckle states like Colorado” but was very clear he was presenting scientific evidence.
Malkin calling Dr. Fauci a “public health fossil” is name-calling, which is a childish reaction and a known bullying technique. What are Malkin’s credentials? and Dr. Fauci’s? Who is better able to present science? Not Ms. Malkin. Or maybe science no longer matters to Malkin but her children’s enjoyment over their safety from a disease like Kawasaki but not Kawasaki.
Her inference that it is one and the same is wrong. The inference that it is treatable will come as a surprise to the families of the three children who have died. Inference is not logic. It is cavalier to think you know more than trained scientists with experience in the medical field. It is not logical to jump to a conclusion that the cadets committed suicide while on lockdown due to the lockdown. I don’t know and resent the word “logic” when the article really was about jumping to conclusions, name-calling and entitlement. We all want America to open up again, for people to work and be productive. I want America to live free of fear also but sometimes fear is what makes us check for the safest next step and that’s what keeps us alive.
Amy Carr
Colorado Springs
Regulations are minor inconvenience
While some readers of columnist Michelle Malkin might appreciate her perennial contrariness, she crossed the line with the crankiness that oozed from her opinion piece on Thursday, in which she gloated about ignoring all suggested safeguards during a family outing to Calhan.
Selfishness is an inherent trait of conservatives such as Malkin, and in normal times such attributes can be abided. But in today’s world, the “I” and “me” coalition need to realize that citizens are in this all together regardless of political proclivities — and that a more focused “we” sentiment is vitally necessary, not only to ensure public health and safety, but to help bring about a quicker return to normalcy for us and all of our loved ones.
The recommendations for wearing masks and maintaining proper distancing, whether from President Donald Trump’s experts or our governor and local elected officials, are a minor inconvenience at best. While Malkin attempts to make a pity-party out of her perceived oppression, “we” are all in this together, and she should consider how her selfish acts do nothing to bring this pandemic to a suitable conclusion.
James A. Little
Wetmore
A metaphorical wake-up call
The sudden, pervasive, lethal intensity of the coronavirus was unpredictable; the embarrassing unpreparedness for it should have surprised no one.
America has become a country complacent; we do not anticipate disruptions, and we cannot handle them when they come. That much is obvious; we now must admit that we spawned the sources of our diminished individualism and creativity.
We demanded, and then became dependent upon, a cornucopian economy; one that was to satisfy, uninterrupted, our every whim. When it could not, where else to turn, we knew not.
A revised, strengthened national ethic can come from the present crisis; we know this because there is precedent for it. Those who lived through the Great Depression lived with it for the rest of their lives. While the memory sometimes produced ill-advised parsimony, it also instilled in that generation a frugality and a self-sufficiency that served it well.
Wisdom, unfortunately, is not hereditary; it must be learned. A metaphorical wake-up call is an effective teacher. For us, the phone has rung.
John Rutledge
Colorado Springs
Use our outdoor environment
Health is a multidimensional issue encompassing biological, emotional, societal and financial factors. The answer can’t be just about washing hands, wearing masks and staying away from people, the cost of relying solely on those solutions increases daily.
My first recommendation: transform sections of streets to pedestrians-only and allow vendors throughout Colorado Springs to creatively use adjacent outside spaces. Some obvious street closure candidates include parts of Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City.
While you’re at it, suspend parking meters. Everyone will feel a lot safer outside, it’s a great chance to get back into a social setting, and the sun and natural beauty of our town will benefit people’s physical and emotional health while minimizing virus spread and increasing tax revenue.
Let’s use our outstanding outdoor environment and this challenging situation to take actions that can permanently improve our community.
Barry Schiff
Colorado Springs