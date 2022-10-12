Covering local news
I enjoyed reading Dean Ridings’ article, “Newspapers make a difference in communities,” and totally empathize with his message. My wife and I moved here to the Springs 17 months ago from Fairfax, Va., in the suburbs of Washington DC.
There, our newspapers were the Washington Post and Washington Times. Both focused on the larger national and international news, but neither was a “local” newspaper, and Fairfax did not have one. Once weekly, the Post and Times would run editions which included sections devoted to the suburbs and occasionally, we would see Fairfax oriented news. But it was not like here in Colorado Springs where The Gazette does such a great job of balancing the larger national stories with a good spread of truly local news.
In fact, each morning now, we enjoy starting the day with our copy of The Gazette to see what is out and about in our area. It is just one of many reasons that we enjoy our new community.
Our only regret is that we did not make this move 20 years earlier.
Darrel Whitcomb
Colorado Springs
Focus on intelligent growth
Quality of life matters. Growth for growth’s sake does not maximize quality of life in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.
I have lived in Colorado Springs full time for 25 years.
In that period, we have seen massive retail developments along Powers Boulevard, Briargate Boulevard, Interquest Parkway, Northgate, South End, and on and on. Over the past 5+ years, apartment complexes, tract housing megadevelopments, and hotels have popped up in many locations. Our I-25 on-ramps now have Los Angeles and Denver-like traffic flow light signals. Traffic at major intersections, and even at smaller intersections, can be like that in any congested major city in the country.
How does this unlimited development contribute to our Colorado quality of life? Is the ability to buy sporting goods at several mega superstores, or the ability to choose from five or six burger chains at every major intersection, or the joy of seeing license plates from Texas and California on multiple cars every time one goes out, worth the loss of our view corridors and the reduction of open spaces and the endless crowds everywhere we go? And don’t get me started about the water shortage implications.
We need elected leaders focused upon intelligent growth, who possess the guts and perspective and discipline to say “No”.
Doug Landolfi
Colorado Springs
Suspicious accidental mailing
Jena Griswold strikes again! Now we find out that 30,000 postcards were sent out to noncitizens encouraging them to vote. This is the official that has spent millions of our dollars on security details, wasted mail to ineligible people in our state, filed who knows how many law suits to protect her party, and who knows how much taxpayer money on her reelection campaign.
This act sounds suspicious considering her department doesn’t know if any of the recipients have made a successful application for voting privileges.
Let’s see, Colorado’s elections are coming up in about a month and there is “no” chance that this might have slipped in by “accident”? Very suspicious considering her party affiliation and relation to the state’s leadership.
I don’t know about you, but imagine if this decided an election! I think I will find another candidate to vote for!
Mike Pusbach
Colorado Springs
‘Encouragement’ to vote
Thank you for the article, and Opinion column regarding the “error” of sending 30,000 postcards to noncitizens of Colorado who have a special driver’s license in Tuesday’s Gazette.
I find this a direct reflection of the Secretary of State Jena Griswold and her ability to oversee this office, manage her staff and create a duty to ensure that all votes are from legitimate and eligible citizens of the state of Colorado. My initial reaction was “this is outrageous!”
On my 18th birthday, my first order of business that morning was to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles and register to vote. I was excited that I would finally be able to cast my vote in the upcoming November election. I was extremely proud of my voter card. No one had to “encourage” me to register to vote. It was the best birthday gift!
People who find the ability to cast their vote a privilege should not need to be reminded to register to vote. Either it is not important to them, or they realistically know they are not eligible to vote
I certainly hope when our citizens cast their vote this November, they remember that errors of this type cost money in taxpayer dollars.
Postage for the postcard, and then added staff to oversee to make sure noneligible people do not get a ballot.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Boebert endorsement wrong
I am disgusted, appalled and totally mystified that The Gazette is pushing people to vote for Lauren Boebert.
She is a disgrace to Colorado. She has no business representing our state in the Congress.
She flaunts her gun carrying — not just her but her kids holding assault rifles in front of a Christmas tree — as a badge of honor while children and adults across the nation fall victim to underage white males murdering with the same weapons the kids brandish.
I could go on and on about her shouting in unison with Marjorie Taylor Greene at the president during the State of the Union address and countless other ridiculous antics she had pulled.
Again, she is unqualified to represent our state and she is a total embarrassment. Shame on The Gazette for supporting her. Oh, I know why. She is a Republican! Now I get it. Come on, Gazette. Use common sense.
John Hasle
Woodland Park