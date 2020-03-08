Coverage of an important issue
Thank you for publishing the article and picture covering the visit of Ardeth Platte and Carol Gilbert working for the ratification of the nuclear ban treaty before the United Nations. The City Council was offered the chance to endorse the treaty several months ago, but it chose to ignore it. It was offered the chance to hear a presentation by the nuns at their meeting last week, but it chose to reject it.
The United States, in direct violation of our pledged word in the nonproliferation treaty, is now committing up to $1.7 trillion dollars to “modernize” the production of its nuclear weapons “fleet” to make it more “usable.” Colorado Springs loves “Space Command”, critical to the targeting of missiles. The International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is a crime against humanity.
Under Republican leadership, the U.S. has withdrawn from the ABM treaty and the IMF treaty and threatens to withdraw from New Start — all procedures for trust building that could lead to the elimination of nuclear weapons. Instead U.S. foreign policy since the dissolution of the Soviet Union has been focused on crafting new enemies and pouring money into an unauditable military budget. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has put the atomic clock at two seconds to midnight. The president talks about nuking hurricanes.
Few Americans and especially those in Colorado Springs have had much coverage of this important issue.
Bob Kinsey
Colorado Springs
Need details, not fear tactics
Larry Liston, I know what you are doing...
All we have to do is read your last paragraph and understand quite clearly your intention with your controversial laundry list of bills. I will not comment how I feel on these since I only have your view. That point of view is evident in your concluding paragraph.
First of all, using the term “new regime” is a pretty strong term. Most educated people would most likely use it with an authoritarian government. Hm…. didn’t Colorado elect their officials? That is how our democracy works. If a majority do not like what is happening, we change that through an election or placing issues on a ballot.
And then there is your Fox news talking point of “importation of California values” as a means of broad stroking all of California and insinuating their values are bad. I have friends in San Diego, and they would be offended by that phrase. Continuing on, I honestly don’t know Boulder. But to insinuate, Colorado ruled by people we elect as those from the far-left enclaves, seems ridiculous to me.
Aren’t you looking through the lens of Colorado Springs, which was once quite conservative and perhaps still is? There might be plenty of the citizens in House District 16 that might need more details rather than fear tactics to agree with your “confusion.” Better yet, an opposing viewpoint so voters can better decide what the Legislature is doing.
Wolfgang Griesinger
Colorado Springs
Steer state from public option
I’ve been a physical therapist since 1991. Since arriving in Colorado in 2010, I have been a director of rehabilitation. I’m also part owner of a restaurant and brewery.
As a medical professional, administrator and business owner, I am opposed to the proposed public option because it will collapse the private health insurance market and harm our health care system.
Public option would pay hospitals, doctors, nurses and other health care providers at lower, fixed rates. These state-determined rates will be insufficient to cover the cost of care.
I assure you that it is impossible for prices to be slashed so dramatically without negative impacts. Whether you are considering health care or hefeweizen beer, some basic business tenets apply. If my restaurant revenue is cut by 40%, I’d have to look at lower quality beer ingredients, cutting employees, and raising prices on everything else in my restaurant.
It is similar for health care. As designed, the public option would force hospitals to increase prices for businesses and residents who don’t sign up for the state-run insurance plan. We’d see reductions in access, lower quality, and patient outcomes would suffer as nurses’ and doctors’ positions are eliminated.
I recognize the role of government and elected officials in establishing standards and regulations, but not to set rates or pricing.
Coloradans should encourage their elected officials to steer Colorado to a plan that will help, not hurt Colorado.
These views are my own and don’t represent my employer or restaurant.
Joseph Foecking
Colorado Springs
Stopping the spread of virus
The COVID 19 virus is going to get so much worse before it gets better. That’s the reality whether President Donald Trump gets it. He will continue to lie and ignore it while the country infects itself.
Pass tax credits for businesses that pay their employees sick leave, so sick people stay home. Low wage workers can’t afford to stay home and people without sick leave will continue to go to work. Do you really want your fast food worker coughing on your burger? Do you want the home health aid infecting her patients?
How about some creativity and stop the spread of the virus so the death toll doesn’t keep going up in Colorado from the one, oh wait, its two from yesterday?
Bethany Winder
Colorado Springs