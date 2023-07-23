Court packing and democracy

I am writing to urge you to join me in supporting the Keep Nine Amendment and to express my concern about the many attempts to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court. As a fundamental part of our judicial system, one that protects our rights and upholds democracy, an independent judiciary system is crucial to our democracy.

Court packing poses a serious threat to our democracy. By tampering with the composition of the court, it damages the credibility of the court, allowing for political opinions and interests to influence decisions. Such actions will have significant consequences that could undermine the integrity of the court.

The Keep Nine Amendment aims to address this fundamental issue, and it has gained support from over 200 Members of Congress and 800 state legislators who are committed to preserving the current Supreme Court composition.

I hope your audience will actively participate and show support for the effort to address this crucial issue. By supporting the Keep Nine Amendment, we can uphold the ideals of democracy, protect the rights of all Americans, and maintain the credibility of our cherished court system. Together, our combined efforts will make a vital impact on the future of our democracy.

Thank you for your consideration, as your collective efforts will help protect the integrity and credibility of our democracy.

Sarah Goudjil

Parker

Flawed parental alienation pieceIt’s no surprise your hit-piece on parental alienation (June 29, Colorado child custody cases roiled by CSU professor’s alienation theory”) contains not a single quote from a psychologist or other family therapy authority opposed to alienation theory. The sole source quoted for the article is a law professor, not a psychologist, named Joan Meier, who leads the tiny group of activists opposed to alienation theory. With the exception of a handful of quacks, almost no professionals in family psychology deny the devastating effect of alienation on children. Scientific literature on parental alienation is cataloged by at least three sources: Vanderbilt University at https://ckm.vumc.org/pasg, emmm.org.au, and VictimToHero.com.

I suggest two factual corrections. It cannot be true that Joan Meier “has testified as a competing expert witness,” as she is an attorney, not an expert, and no court would allow her to testify as one. It is not true that parental alienation is excluded from the DSM-5, as you stated. While the term “alienation” was omitted to placate critics, there are four codes in the DSM relevant to parental alienation: Child psychological abuse, parent-child relational problem, child affected by child relationship distress, and parental relationship discord.

Josh Grant

Denver

Once funny; now tragic

It was funny in the 1980s when Jamie Farr played Corporal Max Klinger on Mash--pretending to be a woman. Everyone knew it was a fraud and laughed along with the joke. Everyone knew that putting on a dress, high heels and lipstick did not make Corp. Klinger a woman.

Something has changed since the 1980s. Drastically changed.

Today, in the 2020s, if a man pretends to be a woman, everyone is required to bow down and say, “yes sir.” I mean, “yes ma’am.” Today, if a man pretends to be a woman, he can go in to girls’ locker rooms, compete on the women’s swim team and even sell beer to burly men.

What was a joke 40 years ago, has tragically become a trans-movement that is coming for our children…just as the gay marchers chanted during the New York City pride parade last month. The chant, “We’re here. We’re queer. We’re coming for your children,” was widely covered in conservative news sites. Later the trans-activists tried to pretend it was harmless.

At the time, Brian Griffin, the original organizer of the New York City drag queen parade, reportedly told NBC News. “It’s all just words. It’s all presented to fulfill their worst stereotypes of us.” People at the Drag March regularly sing “God is a lesbian.” Griffin said, “It’s all just words.”

No. It’s not. It’s not just words when children undergo surgeries mutilating their bodies — in an attempt to change something that can’t be changed. No person’s sex can be changed — either by cross-dressing or having genitals and breasts surgically destroyed. It’s not just words. It’s evil. And it’s time men and women everywhere, said so.

Mark W. Salley

Arvada

We all face obstacles

We are facing a mental health crisis in the U.S. What is to be done?

Based on the research that my co-author and I condcuted on how successful people face and surmount obstacles, I have a few recommendations. These recommendations relate to people with mental health issues, not those with mental illness. Individuals with mental illness should seek treatment from health care professionals.

Everyone needs to understand that we all face obstacles in our lives. The only thing we can control is our attitude toward those obstacles. What if we reframed “Why did this happen for me?” instead of “Why did this happen to me?” This helps us problem solve and builds our resilience.

Second, we need to remember that life is unfair. But with resilience and optimism we can take what happens in life in stride and we can progress forward.

And speaking of resilience and optimism, what if we banished “I can’t” from our lives? What if we used “I can”, “I will”, “I’m going to right away?” What if we faced our fears?

We can go over, under, around, or through the obstacles in our lives using skills we already have – mental intelligence, emotional intelligence, social support, moral compass & spirituality, determination & perseverance & persistence, creativity, optimism, resilience, action-orientation and passion.

Jill Tietjen

Centenniel

2024 election and chaos

The ‘24 election will be about chaos. Chaos in Afghanistan, borders, street crime, school failure, economics, Fed. Justice system, bureaucratic power, et. al.. Change will come in the form of a fresh face and ideology. The GOP nominee for president will come from those with low poll numbers or not yet entered.

Prediction : The governor of So. Dakota will be on the ticket.

Will R. Freeman

Centennial