Courage of those in uniform
Instead of the constant heat and criticism regarding the evacuation mission at Kabul airport, I hope the temperature will soon shift to praising the incredible on-the-ground efficiency and courage of the U.S. men and women in uniform who actually accomplished this enormous and complicated feat. We witnessed many instances of generous kindness, humor, and caretaking by our soldiers amid the pressures and extreme dangers inherent in this effort.
Within a few short weeks, nearly 6,000 American citizens and over 122,000 Afghans and others have been airlifted to safety. This is great good news deserving of our amazement and gratitude.
The Afghan war has gone on far too long and at far too great a cost for American lives lost and American tax dollars spent — not to mention the loss of thousands of innocent Afghanis who have been killed or displaced over 20 years.
Let us applaud the end of this prolonged war and give thanks to our American service people who risked — and some who sacrificed — their lives for the good and better futures of many.
Robin Izer
Colorado Springs
Look in the mirror
President Franklin D. Roosevelt said it best, “August 31, 2021, the Day that will live in infamy”. The elite that run this country have sold their souls. They worship at the alter of arrogance and self-importance. They are better than you .... and me. These actions by these ruling elites, over the realty on the ground, have only cost a couple (13) Marine and sailors lives ...... Who cares, they knew what they were getting into when they joined, Come on man! But for all you progressives out there .... today it was just a couple of Marines and sailors ..... tomorrow it will be your sons and daughters and heck .... .grandkids. You are as guilty as the men who did this. Look in the mirror and pat yourself on the back.
Tex Keuhlen
Woodland Park
Consequences of population growth
After reading Doug Evans’ letter to the editor in the Tuesday issue of The Gazette, I feel compelled to write a response. Evans is, understandably, upset about the ever-increasing restrictions and limitations on personal liberty in our community and society, and asks “why?”
The answer is actually quite simple. As the human population grows in a finite space and with finite resources, personal liberty decreases. The human population has long had the luxury of populating new frontiers, whether by moving to previously unpopulated areas, or wresting land and resources from other people. However, this luxury is now facing limits. The “myth” of the frontier is no longer a viable option. As we crowd more and more people in to a finite space, there will be more need to limit personal liberty, and more need to live a more cooperative and egalitarian lifestyle.
When it comes to addressing human and environmental problems, we have ignored the “elephant in the room”, which is unfettered human population growth. It is at the root of most of today’s problems. I don’t have room here to expound and explain further, but recommend two books that address this issue well. (1) “Living Within Limits: Ecology, Economics, and Population Taboos,” by Garrett Hardin, and (2) “The End of the Myth: From Frontier to the Border Wall,” by Greg Grandin.
If we don’t stabilize human population, we will see more and more erosion of personal liberty, deterioration of quality of life, damage to Earth’s ecosystems, and other unpleasant consequences.
Charles Loeffler
Monument
This selfi
sh carelessness
There is something painfully obvious to me that I haven’t seen or heard anywhere, yet is essential that people should understand. If the Constitution were boiled down to one sentence, I believe it would read: “The Constitution protects American citizens right to freedom by guaranteeing that we can do as we wish, as long as what we do does not impede any other citizens’ right to do the same.”
This is a simple concept for which I have not received contradictory arguments from anyone regardless of political leanings. The problem is that so many people act on the first part of the sentence with complete disregard for the second half. If someone refuses to wear a mask or take other simple and basic precautions, then unknowingly transmits the virus to another, and that person spreads it around; people start getting sick or dying. How is this the person’s constitutional right?
I don’t think there is maliciousness involved, just ignorant, selfish carelessness. No one should have to wear a mask or get vaccinated, but if that is their choice, then they must isolate, or be held responsible for consequences. I don’t believe this person would say it was their right to get drunk, drive 100 mph through town, and not be accountable. It could be argued that this selfish carelessness is the same thing.
James Wagner
Colorado Springs
Bringing our population together
Democracy is a form of government, in which the people choose to equally govern. If this fundamentally fails, then the people’s government fails, and so where are we? It is a question in search of an honest answer!
And “one” might not enjoy the answer! This will involve a monumental undertaking of bringing our population together. We can do it; and we must get on with it!
Glenn E. Duke Shrader
Colorado Springs