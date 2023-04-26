County has a plan for fraud

Recently, home owners have been bombarded with advertisements that we need to purchase “home title insurance” to reduce the possibility of home title theft.

I recently contacted the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder (Steve Schleiker) to inquire about the possibility of home title theft in El Paso County.

I was presently surprised that the county is taking a proactive approach to this problem:

Beginning April 17, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be alerting property owners to the increase in mortgage and property fraud based on the premise that a person can file fraudulent deeds, mortgages or other liens against a property without the owner’s knowledge and consent.

The El Paso County Recording Department’s new program will provide a safeguard mechanism to all county property owners. The property owner will be notified by mail only when the exact name listed on public records as grantor or grantee on many of the document types that transfer ownership against the property.

This will provide an early warning system that allows the property owner to act if they believe fraudulent activity has occurred with their property.

Once notified, the owner can affirm to the El Paso County recorder if the filing is legitimate or if it is a fraudulent attempt by someone to seize ownership or cause other issues with the property.

Kudos to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder!

Patrick Ziuchkovski

Manitou Springs

The best of times or the worst?

Victor Davis Hanson recently presented us with a despondent view of the current American situation, offering evidence of decadence and decline.

Now we have the Cronin-Loevy optimistic response inspired by Arnold Toynbee’s grand historical speculation on civilization more than two generations ago under circumstances quite different from those of this moment in our history.

The history of empires from ancient to modern times suggests that, at the height of their power, internal decay appears, coupled with the increasing expense of defending the periphery of the imperial order against challenging powers. We might call it imperial fatigue.

In themselves such challenges do not tell us how long the existing order can sustain itself. Is it the best of times or the worst of times? There is challenge and there are responses.

Our historical speculations, and the responses we devise, extrapolate from what we define as most salient in the experience we have actually had.

Speculation about the future is necessarily about what has not yet come to pass, coupled nowadays with the rhetoric of “existential” threat —the final threat beyond all threats —which is dramatic but does not rescue us from the speculative and argumentative nature of the claims or the uncertainty in deciding what the next steps should be. Decisions must be made despite the contingencies of historical change and the unavoidable contestability imposed on whatever policy responses we devise.

We can initiate responses, but we cannot control all the consequences that might follow from the choices we make.

Timothy Fuller

Colorado Springs

Hanson is an American icon

You would think that Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy should have realized that they have done enough damage to America’s constitutional republic by indoctrinating hundreds, if not thousands of students at Colorado College on big government and socialism. But no, they have to go and denigrate professor Victor Davis Hanson for pointing out that the Biden administration is indeed destroying the American economy and culture.

As Hanson has so elegantly pointed out, over 6 million illegal aliens have entered the USA since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

To put that in perspective, that is about 10 times as many people who live in Colorado Springs and more than the population of Alaska, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Wyoming combined.

I will take the opinion of Hanson any day over Arnold Toynbee, an upper-class British subject, who never lived in America. Professor Hanson has written more than 30 scholarly books and has written weekly newspaper columns since 2001. Hanson is truly an American icon.

Sam Taylor

Colorado Springs

Look at who’s pulling the trigger

I am not a gun owner, and I have no desire to go out and buy a firearm.

But as a country, we continue to deny the reality of gun violence and allow politicians to “cherry pick” the facts to further their ideology.

A headline reads that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children according to a report by the CDC. The inference by one political party is that there is an epidemic of a paramilitary segment of our population that is gunning down the nation’s youth.

One opinion to The Gazette stated that mental illness is a “myth” and that guns alone are to blame.

Yet, out of the millions of legal gun owners in the United States, 99.9% are able to resist the urge to gun down their fellow Americans. So, what does the rest of the CDC report include that is not as widely reported in the media?

The recent outrage is being spurred by the tragic deaths of young school students...predominantly White children. Yet, the vast majority of our children being gunned down are minorities ... more specifically, Black children. Black children are 5 times more likely to die from gun fire than their White counterparts ... and that is not by police shootings. Eighty-four percent of Black children (mostly male) die from an act of homicide, while the leading cause for White children is gun suicide ... 66%.

A Black youth is three times more likely to be a victim of gun violence in large cities than in smaller population centers.

Clearly, there are socioeconomic issues that we continue to ignore as a country and our children are paying the price. We continue to turn a blind eye to the root cause of gun violence.

We call for the end of the tools of violence without looking at the person pulling the trigger.

Make no mistake, I have no problem with stricter gun laws ... but we are not even effectively enforcing the ones that we have on the books. But if we continue to hold the tools of violence responsible for these heinous acts instead of the person wielding its power, we will continue to see these firearm related tragedies.

Steve Warner

Colorado Springs