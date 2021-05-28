Country has devalued adolescents’ role
Our youths have experienced incredible challenges during COVID-19, with calls for more government funding for “mental illness” treatment and psychiatric hospitalizations. While there is significant mental illness in some youths, the answer for most is not more funding following a “medical model,” where psychiatrists or therapists provide answers. We cannot “therapy” our way through this challenge.
Humans have many needs for wellness in life with belonging and purpose being two essential psychosocial needs. During my 37 years as a youth worker, the best outcomes rely on healing relationships, espousing acceptance, nonjudgmental engagement, and purposeful endeavors filled with meaning and being important.
Prior to and after short stay psychiatric hospitalizations, and the other 23 hours of the day after an hour-long mental health talk therapy session, is when true healing and life-sustaining support occurs. Funding is better spent on “normalizing” activities for kids, not “pathologizing.”
Individuals struggling with true mental illness may need such treatment for acute episodes, but the road to healing is more often through family supports and communities connecting; through mentorships and work internships, taking care of, responsible for someone or something else, caring for animals, or crops, or gardens; building something with your own hands, fixing an engine, getting hands dirty and hearts filled, by finding meaning outside of social media, video gaming, and belittling peers.
Our country has devalued adolescents’ capacity to engage in a vital role. Being a patient or client is not the answer to our kids’ struggles.
James L. Hinkle
Colorado Springs
Time to open up nursing homes
Gov. Jared Polis & Director Jill Ryan: It is time to stop holding our Colorado nursing home residents hostage. Because of your policies, my parents’ nursing home with 90% of the residents fully vaccinated is stopping family visits due to a few positive COVID tests. Because of your policies and unwillingness to approve essential family visitors through COVID, I have been denied the privilege of walking with my mother through dementia these past 14 months. Because of your policies, the wonderful nursing home staff are caught in the middle between residents and family members. The isolation that your policies have created is having devastating physical, emotional, and spiritual effects. It is time to open up nursing homes to unencumbered family visits. We and our loved ones have endured long enough.
Alicia Reeves
Colorado Springs
Every party thinks the same way
To Ray Zielinski (Letters, May 26) This is so typical of a short-sided, single-minded person who thinks ”my way or the highway”, blaming the Republicans as the only party who thinks this way!
Every party thinks the same way, don’t you get it?
Just today I read in The Gazette how the Democrats are going to ram through a bill with or without Republicans support! So Mr. Zielinski and folks that think like you — get real, Democrats and Republicans and others have skeletons in their closets and everybody thinks their way is the only way.
P.S. I’m retired and have an opinion on everything!
Dale Conrad
Colorado Springs
Everything is now ‘racist’
Everything the woke left doesn’t like is racist.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says hydrocarbon pipelines are racist. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the interstate highway system is racist. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says climate change is racist. She also says deporting illegal immigrants who are felons is racist. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. military is infested with racists. Though he hasn’t said it exactly quite yet, those racists in the ranks would include any soldier who voted for Donald Trump or maligned Democrats on Facebook.
Vice President Kamala Harris says President Joe Biden is racist — but only in political debates. The rest of the time he’s not. Former CIA Chief John Brennan says that being white is racist, and is appropriately ashamed of the fact that he is white. Georgia-Governor-in-her-own-mind Stacey Abrams says that COVID-19 is racist.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that interviewing with reporters of all races is racist, so she’ll henceforth only interview with “Black and brown” reporters. Designers of a proposed new K-12 mathematics curriculum for California say the concept of right versus wrong answers to math problems is racist.
“Racist” is dead. Barely hanging on in the ICU would be “diversity,” “equity,” “inclusion,” and the phrase “white supremacy,” all as a consequence of their close association with “racist.”
Eric Nickerson
Colorado Springs
What to do about gun violence
What a relief!
I thought I was afraid of guns because of the flood of gun violence sweeping our country and the thousands who have died because of it.
Thanks to The Gazette opinion piece, “Weaponizing Words” in the Sunday paper, I now know I have been misled by gun control advocates, and guns are “better and safer than ever!”
That would be true, I think, for gun owners but not victims of gun violence. With all the bodies piling up in this recent wave of violence, it took some nerve for the Gazette to publish “Weaponizing Words” in the Sunday paper. It seems clear, however, with more guns than people in the country, everyone who wants an assault rifle likely has one; making new legislation to control them moot.
What to do? I don’t know; but I’m pretty sure that the fear of some gun owners that their right to own them is under threat is far less rational than my fear of guns.
Dan Gaskill
Monument