Councilwoman has not disappointed

As we ramp up the election fervor for mayor and City Council seats, I wanted to take a moment and thank those who are stepping down for their tireless service to our community, region and state. It is not an easy task to run the city of Colorado Springs. There is nothing easy about public service — no matter what seat you hold. Decisions that you make and work that you do impact all of us now and well into the future. We can agree on some and disagree on others, bottom line, you hold a seat that is important and your service does not go unnoticed.

I especially want to call out Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune. It is no secret that she is a dear, longtime friend — let’s put that out there. Stephannie stepped onto City Council by appointment at a very important time to take Richard Skorman’s place. An appointment that many made very clear that they were unhappy with. Behind the scenes or out front, the opposition was adamant and frankly, so unnecessarily unkind. Those of us that do know her, knew she would be brilliant having been immersed in the success of our city for a very long time and prior to that, a dedicated life in government and public service.

Councilwoman Fortune has not disappointed, despite her incredible health challenges, she has attended council meetings and has been diligent in understanding and working through diverse issues. She has sought out and listened to everyone from citizens to government colleagues. Fortune has has been a diligent, intentional, thoughtful, graceful and impeccable leader on the City Council. As she works to finish out this session, I believe we owe her a special thanks. Many would have stepped down when receiving news like Stephannie has, but she didn’t. I also want to thank her husband, Kent Fortune. We should all be so fortunate to share life’s journey with a man of such integrity and understanding that his wife has lived a life of public service and even through challenging life situations, thrives in that space. We are all better for the Fortunes.

Linda Weise

Colorado Springs

Selective law enforcement

On Saturday, Colorado Springs police conducted “Out of Compliance” sweep removing 25 cars from our streets for violation of parking laws. Meanwhile, an orange van has been parked within sight of the Police Operations Department for over 2 1/2 years near a senior citizen housing complex. The law states a vehicle may be parked on public streets for 72 straight hours.

When the police were notified of the situation, the response was “we don’t do anything unless there is a formal complaint”. A month ago, I made a formal complaint to police and mayor’s office. Nothing!! Last week, I spoke about the situation to the City Council, and they were aware of the vehicle and I was told “it shows the importance of people voting intelligently”, another councilperson suggested the vehicle may be moved every 72 hours (not true) and by an employee “the police want it close to keep an eye on it.” Then nothing!

The van is occupied and covered with signs showing hatred of police and government. I hate to think they are intimidated although the police, mayor, and city council have been notified of a potential problem. If the individual attacks a senior citizen or anyone, the city will face a significant civil suit for failure to enforce parking law.

They can resolve situation by ticketing vehicle every 73 hours if not moved. This situation is an example of selective law enforcement and/or ignoring the law.

Vincent Capozzella

Colorado Springs

Growth of homeless problem

I enjoyed reading your article “Homelessness a Colorado problem”. However, I think it failed to mention another reason why the homeless population has not grown as much in Colorado Springs as in other Colorado cities — Colorado Springs does not support recreational marijuana!

Has anyone looked at the growth in the homeless problem in Colorado since the onset of recreational marijuana? Just curious.

Philip M. Schmidt, M.D.

Colorado Springs

Consequences of safe injection

I recently read that the well-meaning but clueless legislators in Denver are seriously considering “Safe Injection Sites” for strung-out hard drug users. I have a bit of first-hand knowledge about well-intended programs enacted by clueless city fathers who want to make mainlining hard drugs “safer” for the users.

About eight years ago, the city of Philadelphia was one of the first major cities to create such a haven for injecting hard drugs. Their reasoning was not only to help prevent the rampant spreading of communicable diseases such as AIDS by addicts using and sharing needles over and over but also to offer cases of overdosing a fast response with Narcan.

Today, the neighborhood where the “Safe Injection Site” is, the Kensington section of the city, while it was not a great place to live or work, it is now as disgusting as any homeless encampment anywhere in our once-great nation. Hundreds of pathetic and totally zonked out humans are lining the streets and sidewalks, and nothing can be done to erase the blight.

John Wear

Black Forest

End all these freebies

It’s making me crazy! Why forgive student loans and not mortgages, car loans or whatever I want $10,000 for?

When are we going to quit giving away free money! It’s not free! We taxpayers are paying for this free stuff. When you sign for a loan, you agree to pay for it. If you don’t want student debt, then don’t sign for a loan. You have option of going to community colleges … Your choice — don’t burden me with your choices. This is ludicrous for me to have to pay your debt.

Wake up, America, end all these freebies.

Sue Gorden

Colorado Springs