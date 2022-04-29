Council should say ‘yes’
Regarding the proposed apartments in a Briargate neighborhood, the City Council should say “yes.” Residents of adjacent Summerfield subdivision object, but building infrastructure for our growing population is a need; people seeking to rent apartments are community members with rights to housing and a market that offers housing choices.
Opponents cite potential increases in traffic, crowds, noise and crime. Certainly, there would be more traffic as residents increased, and we’re vividly aware of needs for safety and well-planned emergency evacuation routes, but Summerfield neighborhood is significantly different — with multiple access points — from neighborhoods like Mountain Shadows (where similar developments were denied last fall).
Valid safety concerns can be addressed through robust planning and mitigation from city developers. For concerns about crowded schools, local school choice allows for high flexibility. And yes, more noise comes with more people, but denying housing over noise can be petty and discriminatory, especially if current residents object to a kind of noise or a kind people who might live in apartments.
And why should apartment residents be more inclined to crime than current homeowners? Because they can’t afford the neighborhood’s house prices? The “Say No to Allaso” group is opposed to “more strangers in the neighborhood,” but strangers in our neighborhoods only remain strangers if we refuse to welcome new neighbors. We cannot maintain our “Olympic City USA” spirit while embracing fear-based elitist practices. Colorado Springs’ housing is expensive; the city must work to provide additional housing sources within our suburban sprawl.
Pierce Gillard
Colorado Springs
Politicians aren’t giving us a ‘gift’
In the April 26 issue, an article says that the governor and legislators were giving us a refund for economic relief. The truth of the matter is that this a refund due to too many taxes collected under TABOR. They must refund it, and it is not out of the goodness of their hearts to the people of Colorado.
This is a ploy of the Democrats in office to try and have people believe that they are watching out for us and isn’t it funny that the “immediate” timing is right before elections? Immediate means right now and not five months from now. They are not doing us a favor but what the law requires.
I am tired of politicians of both parties treating us like we don’t see what they are doing. They just couldn’t figure out how to have this money turned into fees so they can keep the money. Shame on them for trying to hide what they must do instead of giving us a “gift.”
Kathleen Huber
Colorado Springs
Police transparency presentation
Tuesday, at the Stargazers Theatre, the city of Colorado Springs hosted a public debriefing of a 283-page documents regarding Colorado Springs Police Department’s approach to policing the citizens of our great city over the past four years.
When we considered the report in its totality, compared with similar American cities, we as citizens have a great police force.
Surveyed police officers and citizens agree more needs to be done. Police training transparency was acknowledged as shortfalls.
However, there were no glaring racial or ethnic areas of concern.
In my view, since I took the time to listen to the entire presentation, Transparency Matters did a great job.
My hat is off to Mayor John Suthers and the City Council, CSPD leadership and the participating citizen groups.
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
Health and safety at stake
Good letter recently from Val Milly Tenhaeff about the healthiest and safest time for us being Mountain Standard Time. There are too many problems with changing twice a year when our health and safety are at stake.
If we do get a chance to vote, it would be best if we all vote for one time, Mountain Standard Time year round with no other choice as our permanent time. Please vote for health and safety in Colorado by voting for one time year round, Mountain Standard Time.
Dorothy and Richard Chamberlin
Colorado Springs
Take control of the situation
When I was an Air Force pilot on alert in Europe in the early 1970s, we were frequently told that the Russians would only attack if they were sure they could win.
At that time, NATO was prepared to take preemptive action if Russian aggression appeared imminent. If Russia is successful in the Ukraine, its objective might become much greater than obliterating that democratic country. They are broadcasting nuclear blackmail. We must go on the offense now, as we were prepared to do 50 years ago.
NATO needs to find a way to disrupt Russian civilian and military communications and to provide to the Russian citizens documentation of their leaders’ murderous destruction in the Ukraine.
In Vietnam, light aircraft (we called them “B.S. bombers”) distributed information, oral and visual, to the Vietnamese people. With modern equipment and technology, we should be able to do the same in Russia now.
NATO should admit Finland and Sweden now.
With urgency, NATO should be strengthening its conventional and nuclear strength with the assumption that it might have to use these weapons soon.
The more the Russians know about our intentions the less effect our offense will have.
We need to stop being predictable and keep our plans to ourselves, i.e. not in news releases, political speeches, etc. If we don’t take control of the situation soon, we could be facing the possibility of a nuclear “Pearl Harbor.”
James Condit
Colorado Springs