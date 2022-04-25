Could be another disaster waiting
While I am in agreement to putting an end to changing the clocks, keeping daylight saving time year round is a very, very bad idea. This was tried in 1974 during an energy crisis and it was a disaster. I remember it very well. People weren’t seeing the sunrise until nearly 8:30 a.m. Early morning workers and children were traveling in the dark during the winter, which was pretty hazardous to everyone involved. There were reports of frequent accidents. After receiving complaints, federal legislators quickly repealed the law. Governor Jared Polis now has House Bill 1297 before him to sign. It would have daylight saving time or standard time year round if 4 other mountain time zone states agree.
After some searching I discovered that the claim it would save energy isn’t true. Also, the claim that people would be outdoors more doesn’t make sense. During the winter, people are more likely to stay indoors after work hours so as not to deal with bad weather conditions that will cause accidents. Plus, people who would go out in the evening would do it no matter what the time is or whether it was light or dark as they do now.
In the works is Senate Bill 135 which will put the choice of which time to stay on, placed on a ballot for voters to vote to stay on Mountain Standard Time. Sen. Kerry Donovan was in agreement on this citing “We are making school bus rides darker and (we are making it darker for) people who get to work earlier.”
When this does happen and we get to vote on it, I would strongly encourage voters to choose Mountain Standard Time. It’s a safety issue during the winter. If we go to daylight saving time year round, it will be another disaster waiting to be decided on again, just like back in 1974.
Val Milly Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Legislature is out of control
Let me get this straight. Rep. Kerry Tipper (D) wants us taxpayers to help pay her child care through Senate Bill 213 which states “$50 million of economic recovery and another possible $50 million in federal funds to pay for staffing, training and expansion of child care facilities.”
She laments that she might have to leave her job as a legislator (good) in order to stay home to take care of her own child(ren).
Hmmm, isn’t that what we all used to do? I know my husband and I had to make those kind of decisions. We did not think our government should pay for such things. This Democratic legislature is out of control! Stop using our money for your own selfish agenda. I’m sick of it and I have a feeling there are millions of Coloradans who feel the same.
Sharon Rocchi
Colorado Springs
Improvements in District 20
As the school year in District 20 comes near its close, we already have resounding evidence that voters made the right call this past November. The school board members: Tom LeValley, Nicole Konz, and Aaron Salt, all ran on platforms of increasing educational excellence in D-20, advancing school choice, and keeping our kids in the classroom without masks. On March 3, the new board got its first report card with the presentation of mid-year test data.
The reports were almost universally positive. For K-3, by mid-year there was an 8% gain in grade level reading achievement. At the beginning of the year, 65% of Kindergarten through third graders were reading at or above grade level. Now, 73% are reading at or above grade level.
In math, students across the board are either holding steady or seeing grades improve.
D-20 dropped its mask mandate and committed to having students stay in school. The board stood with Superintendent Tom Gregory when he added more flexibility to students’ schedules despite the decision turning into a local controversy.
At every step, the D-20 school board members have proven that they mean business — great news for our kids and students.
Claudia Graver
Colorado Springs
Identifying candidates on the ballot
I truly appreciate the courage displayed by Dave Williams in standing up to Secretary of State Jena Griswold for denying him the right to have his name printed on the Republican primary ballot as Dave “Let’s Go Brandon” Williams. Nonetheless, I believe Griswold’s refusal may result not from “the radical, illegal agenda” Williams attributes to her, but simply from the Secretary’s obligation to ensure that candidates on the ballot are properly identified. After all, the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” simply identifies Williams as someone who dislikes Joe Biden.
Lots of Republicans already say things like that as a substitute for saying anything intelligent, and the phrase alone, no matter how much he giggles and pats himself on the back every time he deploys it, will not sufficiently differentiate him from the rest of the field. Perhaps he should try Dave “MTG” Williams. Associating himself with Marjorie Taylor Greene would not only put him in the proper company, it will likely be exactly what the majority of Republicans in the 5th Congressional District are looking for. Perhaps the Secretary of State would allow it to slip through.
Javier Mazzetti
Colorado Springs