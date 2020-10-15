Costs to care for the homeless
In addition to the large sum of money recently spent to extinguish the Incline fire at a homeless encampment in the foothills of Colorado Springs, our city also spends roughly $58,000 per year, per homeless person.
Research has shown the major cost factors are comprised from four areas:
• Fire response
• Police response
• AMR
• Hospitalization
These four factors combine to make up the cost of caring for a homeless person during a single incident. Unfortunately, because of the nature of the behaviors of the homeless, these incidents are repeated multiple times a year.
Nicole Rosa
Colorado Springs
What makes America exceptional
The American trinity, which can be found on every coin, is: Liberty, In God We Trust, and E Pluribus Unum. The first is self-evident as the United States is commonly known as “The Land of the Free.” The second and third are not so widely understood.
In God We Trust is best represented by the wording used in the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Our “unalienable rights” are endowed not by any fellow human. Each of us is an autonomous being and has ownership over our own body.
Under this principle, no single human or group of humans gets to play God over a fellow human and revoke the basic human rights of ownership of another’s body or another’s labor.
E Pluribus Unum is Latin for “out of many, one” or “one from many.” This goes to the heart of what makes the United States so different from the rest of the world. We are the most multiracial, multiethnic, multireligious country in the world and yet we get along civilly, doing business daily, with people who are different from ourselves. This is what makes America exceptional.
Douglas Gryboski
Colorado Springs
A matter of common sense
I don’t want to minimize the sadness Rabbi Joe Black and his wife, Sue, experienced when they decided to abort their baby with Tay-Sachs disease. Losing a baby during pregnancy is devastating, whether from miscarriage, abnormal development, or abortion.
I am angered, however, that opponents of Proposition 115 used the Blacks’ personal story to misrepresent Proposition 115. The televised ad featuring the couple of states Proposition 115 will “ban abortion care” and “makes no exception for rape or incest.” Both statements are misleading.
Colorado is one of only seven states that does not limit the timing of abortion, allowing the procedure even up to the baby’s due date.
Proposition 115 aims only to prohibit abortions after 22 weeks, unless the mother’s life is in danger. By 22 weeks, most birth defects are identifiable, including Tay-Sachs.
According to verywellfamily.com, babies born as early as 23 weeks have a 17% chance of survival; by 34 weeks, they have the same chance of survival as a full-term infant (37-42 weeks).
As a volunteer supporting premature babies, I am astounded by the success of such infants who not only survive, but thrive as they grow. Interestingly, many famous people had premature births, such as: Albert Einstein, Anna Pavlova, Mark Twain, Pablo Picasso, Sidney Poitier, Winston Churchill, Stevie Wonder, Michael J. Fox.
Regardless of your political party or stand on abortion in general, voting “yes” on Proposition 115 does not appear to be so much a matter of politics, as one of common sense, responsibility and humanity.
Carla O’Leary
Lakewood
A vehicle inspection program
I completely agree with Charles Rollman’s idea to institute a state vehicle inspection program, Your Viewpoint Oct. 13. I have written two Colorado state representatives several times urging them to propose a new vehicle inspection program in the State Legislature.
I was told that the law enforcement departments have the authority to write tickets for faulty vehicles. That answer doesn’t go far enough.
I would like to see an annual safety inspection program required before you could renew your auto license. Not only do I hear the loud cars, but I see vehicles without brake lights, headlights, turn signals, one headlight or bald tires. Please contact your Legislature to demand establishment of a vehicle inspection program.
Richard Gandolf
Colorado Springs
How is America ‘great again’?
Our country is more divided now than it has been in 100 years with friend against friend, family member against family member — groups spewing venom at one another. Americans are dying of COVID at a higher rate than any other developed country. Race relations are at an all-time low. Our economy is suffering. Our international friends are alienated while our enemies are welcomed. The national deficit (once decried by all Republicans) is at its highest ever…..a debt which will fall on our children and grandchildren.
Pro-life advocates have sold their souls to an amoral man who has no regard for human life but uses their cause solely for his advancement. Our health care is threatened.
The environment has suffered and regulations, which protect our safety and health, have been diminished or erased in the last four years.
We Americans are the laughingstock of the world. So how is America “great” again? The only improvement in our country in four years has been the bank accounts of the wealthy who have benefited from high-end tax cuts. The Trump years have brought us to the brink of civil war and for what?
Where exactly is the “Great”?
Nancy Scott
Colorado Springs