Tuesday’s editorial “Don’t let wokies rename Pikes Peak,” responds to Debbie Kelley’s Sunday, Jan. 8 headliner, reporting on conversations about the name Tavá (Tuh VAH), “Call for Pikes Peak to be renamed to its Ute name gains steam.” Funny thing is, far from intending to foment a movement, I merely used the name Tavá while speaking on the steps of City Hall on another matter, noting that I’d like to see the name restored — and this caught the attention of your reporter.
The Gazette Editorial Board opts for name calling-and insults (“making woke an even bigger joke”). They call any discussion of the place name “a solution looking for a problem,” and argue that the absence of explicit bloodshed or racism, the “practical issues” make it obvious that renaming should not even be discussed.
While I won’t hold my breath for real consideration of a name restoration, the conversation might offer real opportunities. Precisely because it need not be marked by rage, vitriol and pain, it’s a chance to imaginatively view place names as collective expressions of who, and where, we are. This could include reckoning with the relatively recent removal of Ute and other Indigenous peoples. Regardless, just as the name Tavá never wholly disappeared, neither would Pikes. How could the hilarious lore be forgotten — including true tales like the Pikes Peak racer who pushed the peanut, by his nose, on all fours to the summit?
But speaking of practical issues for businesses and government, public relations-savvy folk well know that debates and controversies in fact generate enormous free publicity. Though we in no way underestimate the problems involved with renaming mountains – yet it’s doable, as Denali and Mestaa’ehehe (mess-taw-HAY) show — imagine the opportunities for entrepreneurship that could accompany.
Sarah Hautzinger
Colorado Springs
Renaming Pikes Peak
Regarding Tuesday’s editorial page position on not renaming Pikes Peak:
Thank you for bringing this subject into public discussion, beginning with the front-page item on Jan. 9, “Should peak be renamed?” and your January 11 editorial-page position that it should not be renamed — “Don’t let wokies rename Pikes Peak.”
I strongly agree with you: the name must not be changed. Your editorial adroitly addresses the many reasons for not changing it.
Along with this, however, I believe there are reasons for keeping our citizenry aware of how central this grand mountain has been to those whose roots in this region go back hundreds of years — mostly the Ute/Tabeguache Nation. To them it was and still is a sacred place, with considerable spiritual significance.
As cited in your article, the mountain could have two names — “Pikes Peak” plus “Sun Mountain” and/or “Tavá .” I suspect that, over time, the second part would gradually get left out.
Over time and throughout the land a more permanent way to do this has evolved — namely, the system of national monuments, as authorized in the Antiquities Act of 1906 and subsequent revisions.
One provision is that the size of a national monument needs to correlate to the purpose of the monument. For Pikes Peak, this could mean establishing the Monument size as the bare rock area above timberline — the part of the mountain that reflects the sunlight, prior to actual sunrise — the phenomenon that gave “Sun Mountain” its name. In the Jan. 9 article, you quoted Austin Box, a Southern Ute tribal elder: “When they were camped here, rather than the sun coming down on the lower area, it went up to Pikes Peak first and showed the sunlight there .... When the tribe looked up, they saw the sunlight. The sun wasn’t shining on the lower area. That’s why they named it Sun Mountain. Tavá Kaa-vi.”
The extreme upper section of Pikes Peak (the approximately 60 acres above 14,000 feet) is designated as a national historical landmark. Using the Antiquities Act, the president could proclaim as national monument all of the bare rock area above timberline, thus expanding the special summit area down to about 11,500 feet. It’s name could be “Tavá National Monument.” Its location would be listed as being on Pikes Peak. All of it could be on federally owned Pike National Forest land.
James Strub
Colorado Springs
Is voter ID undemocratic?
The Democrats claim that voter ID is voter suppression and therefore undemocratic. The Constitution, the foundation of our free republic, is clear about votes and voters in a national election, one vote per U.S. citizen of voting age. This should exclude dead people, noncitizens, underage citizens and persons not registered to vote.
Unfortunately, many registration rolls and vote counting systems are not accurate enough to prevent fraudulent voting or bad actors from gaming the system.
How about other countries in the free world? Of 47 European countries, 46 require government-issued photo IDs to vote (soon to be 47). Are they undemocratic? Ten European countries require photo ID to pick up an absentee voter ballot. Thirty-five European countries do not allow absentee voting for voters living in country. European experience with vote fraud has led to laws banning or restricting absentee voting.
How about Canada? Canada requires a photo ID to vote. Voting without a photo ID is allowed but with very strict conditions on voter identification. Mexico requires photo ID and thumb prints with indelible ink. Since voting laws were upgraded, Mexico experienced a higher voter turnout. Perhaps more people will vote when they think their vote counts; just the opposite of voter suppression.
John Norris
Colorado Springs
