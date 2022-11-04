Controversy in county GOP
By now, I cannot doubt that your readers are well aware of the “issues” facing the El Paso County GOP. Anyone who listens to Richard Randall or reads any number of the local papers knows that an alternative group, Peak Republicans, was started in April.
We started this alternative group as a campaign support organization to assist candidates, offering a place to store signs and literature. We offered them the support they weren’t getting from local GOP headquarters. This is not unusual. In the past, many campaigns have set up alternative campaign locations. For example, President Bush and President Trump’s campaigns set up alternative sites.
Since the primary, we have bagged over 200,000 pieces of literature and distributed them door to door. We make phone calls. We have concentrated on the three most critical districts but have worked for any candidate who has requested help. We have hosted public events for Joe O’Dea, Pam Anderson, Lang Sias and Heidi Ganahl. In short, we are getting out the vote!
For our efforts, we are the subject of the upcoming Emergency Central Committee, scheduled Saturday three days before election day. Our crime? We do not support El Paso County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins’ continued violation of bylaws and criticism of our elected officials and current candidates.
Nov. 5 should be spent walking door to door, making phone calls, honking, and waving. It is also the day of the Veterans Parade — the second-largest parade in Colorado Springs. A day we should hold in honor of those who have protected our freedoms.
All of this said, Chairman Tonkins should do what is best for our candidates by canceling this baseless meeting and rather walk a precinct or two for our candidates. Peak Republicans has candidate literature if she needs it!
Lois Langraf
Colorado Springs
Is the building worth saving?
I read in The Gazette that the renovation of City Auditorium, because of foundation issues, will increase from $53 million to $85.9 million. Will there be more unknown factors that might arise? Does this beg the question is the building worth saving? Do we need more performance spaces in the town? Do we need another restaurant, bar coffee shop, and offices downtown?
If we need them, perhaps it would be better to tear the building down and start over. Or, should we use almost $86 million for a completely different use of the land?
Kristin Phillips
Colorado Springs
Money is not a panacea
I am skeptical about ballot issue 7A. El Paso County is one of six local governments to benefit from the proposed measure. Concerns over the transportation budget being insufficient are disturbing. As population increases, so do tax dollars. Requesting allowance to more funding is a common theme in almost every election. Money is not the panacea for these recurring issues. How many times can El Paso County ask for more funding before citizens question, where is all the money going?
Evan Campanalie
Colorado Springs
Protecting our leaders, citizens
One suggestion that is relatively inexpensive to protect our leaders and citizens, would be to keep a trained guard dog. These dogs make excellent companions and would not let a stranger get past a door or a window. The insane attacks on our good people must be stopped. Security guards are expensive, and a faithful, trained guard dog would be an excellent option.
Carolyn Patzer
Monument
Admissions question at colleges
On the Supreme Court’s deliberations about race preferences:
There are lots of interesting opinions we should follow as the court questions arguments on both sides of the admissions question at Harvard and U. of North Carolina. The word “equity” immediately comes to mind. It sounds good, but the universities really define it as “unequal treatment of applicants to achieve specific racial outcomes.” And then there is the sister term, “diversity.” Sounds good but really means “achieving a racially fair representation on anything the left thinks important.”
Diversity is really the result of any selection of individuals. It is not a goal in any sense. In most cases, selection is determined by selecting the most qualified individuals. Think of the selection of individuals for the atomic bomb project at Los Alamos during WWII. The country wanted the most qualified physicists, engineers, and mathematicians they could get — not making sure they had enough racial diversity. What a catastrophe that would have been!
And so it is with the selection of applicants at a university. Even California, where discrimination of any kind is prohibited, shouldn’t this be true in all other parts of our country.
Erik Lessing
Monument
Tired of election deniers
I’m sorry there are some people who continue to question the integrity of our voting process. We have been voting this way (mail-in ballots, drop boxes) since 2013 with no problems. But then Donald Trump was elected and started casting doubts about our elections. No matter how many times these accusations have been proved untrue and no proof has been found that there is widespread fraud he continues to promote these lies.
I’m tired of these election deniers taking all the attention with their concerns. No matter how many times we prove our elections are fair, accurate and honest they will continue to come up with something else they say they don’t like or trust. It just goes on and on, and it needs to stop.
All they are doing is trying to sow confusion and distrust in this process. This is an un-American scam and is a threat to our democracy, and it needs to stop.
Pat Kent
Fountain