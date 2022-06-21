Contribution to history
The article in Sunday’s Gazette, “Girls of the West,” about the 100 years of rodeo queens and their fashions, reminded me of the second rodeo queen, Dorothy Smith (1900-1986). Dorothy may not have ridden horseback to Denver to invite the governor to the rodeo. However, her father’s summer home in South Cheyenne Canon gave her the opportunity to ride her favorite palomino, Mickey, throughout that beautiful valley.
Dorothy also had a connection with the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. In 1970, when she retired after 32 years as its curator, she may well have received the gift of the costume of the first rodeo queen, Dawn Norris. Dorothy collected the names of the first pioneers of Colorado Springs researched and recorded their histories and significant contributions to the community. She sought and received memorabilia of such pioneers as Bob Womack, Winfield Scott Stratton, Gen. William Jackson Palmer, Chief Buckskin Charlie, Irving Howbert, Chief Ouray and many others. Along with their stories, these artifacts make the museum a rich repository of this community’s history. Dorothy Smith made a significant contribution to that treasure.
Eric Swab
Colorado Springs
Open your heart
It is disheartening to hear about the push back concerning the Springs Recovery Connection that forced the nonprofit organization to relocate after the complaints of surrounding residents with the “not in my backyard” attitude. What happened to “help thy neighbor”? “Treat others as you want to be treated?” These people are struggling and seeking refuge, hence SRC being in a sanctuary.
The SRC has helped thousands of people recover from substance abuse disorders and co-occurring mental health issues. How have they done that? Empathy. And as the name says — connection. “The opposite of addiction is not sobriety, it is connection” (Johann Hari). It takes a village to recover from such an awful disease that is an ongoing epidemic in the U.S., taking the lives of 107,00 people in 2021. It is services and resources that people need, not to be shunned and dehumanized by society.
Are we going to start moving people to the outskirts of town next? People struggling are not bad people, they are the ones suffering. They have innate value and deserve respect, just as you desire. There is a complete lack of awareness, understanding, acceptance, education, and mainly compassion about these issues. Addiction arises from a combination of environmental, psychological, and genetic reasons. If we open our eyes to the reality of humanity and get off an elitist mindset, we might just make the world a better place.
Open your heart. What would you do if you or a loved one was in their shoes?
Greta Morath
Colorado Springs
Take back the pools
Once upon a time, there used to be the ability to go swimming as a fun family activity. No more. Now you have to join the Y in order to go swimming at all, except the pools are closed.
Before COVID, I attempted to take my grandkids swimming at Cottonwood and was told it would cost me just under $100! And try to find affordable swim lessons? Nope.
Even when I was a gym member, it was too expensive on top of the membership. I wish the city would take back the pools so we could once again have access to summer fun as we head into the hot weather.
Cheryl Bralick
Colorado Springs
Typical political hypocrisy
Given The Gazette’s strong support of Lauren Boebert, I don’t believe you will publish this letter, but as an American who loves our democracy, I feel it is important to submit it anyway
It was interesting to read of Boebert’s “disgust” regarding allegedly false and derogatory comments and statements about her, as reported in your article “Boebert: Legal action coming on allegations.” Boebert has been profuse and ongoing in her derogatory comments about many colleagues and individuals.
Like most bullies, Boebert is tough until someone “punches her in the nose.” Typical political hypocrisy.
Extreme elected officials do not represent the vast majority of us in the middle, who want our country to survive and thrive. This is true on the far left and the far right.
Voters — wake up. Stop electing “representatives” who are self-promoting, self-serving and extreme in their views. It is time for average, normal, nonextreme citizens to be properly represented.
Doug Landolfi
Colorado Springs
Not a Lamborn fan
When we enter into the voting process, we are hiring somebody to work for us. The person we are interviewing must be able to convince me that they understand the issues and have the ability to focus on the most critical. In the case of Doug Lamborn’s interview, he totally sidestepped the biggest issue here in District 5, the home of Space Command. I believe I have made the correct decision to not be a member of his fan club.
No, he has made no attempt to convince me that he has the ability to play a leading role in the process to keep this vital program here. Instead of trying to make me believe he has the leadership skills to keep Space Command here, he launched a nasty attack on his competitor.
The first rule in successful selling is to never talk about the competition. The customer is in this case the voter, and they know the competition.
The competition knows more about their strengths and weaknesses and can be counted upon to build their presentation on those strengths. We are seeing this taking place today.
Jerry Murphy
Manitou Springs