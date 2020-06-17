Contributing to the city’s beauty
So often we honor the athletes and valedictorians and we miss the average teen. I want to give a shout out to Leonard and John Heinlen for helping rototill and plant the flower bed at 30th and Centennial Boulevard. Thank you for getting up to plant at 7 a.m. on a Saturday.
My father, Jack Moore, volunteered at the city greenhouse for many years. Dad would be proud to see young people contributing to the beauty of Colorado Springs. As you drive around town, appreciate the volunteer efforts in the medians and consider adopting one in the future.
Susan Moore
Colorado Springs
Defunding is a ridiculous idea
The tragic and mindless killing of George Floyd has brought out the best and worst in people. The best being the actions of peaceful protesters for justice and reform. The worst being the people who either go to insane extremes in their demands for change, or those who turn the situation to an opportunity to cause harm and damage to other people. The later scofflaws (Antifa, right-wing extremists wielding guns, looters, and arsonists) are sociopathic fools who are throwing fuel on the fires of fear and anger. The former are the people clamoring for the “defunding” or abolishment of police departments.
Abolishing police departments has got to be one of the stupidest ideas I’ve heard in a long time. Sure, many police departments need better oversight and accountability, and policies need to be reviewed and changed where necessary and appropriate. The vast majority of police officers are decent people who do a professional job of protecting and serving the public. If a police officer behaves in an unprofessional or criminal manner, he/she should be removed from the department, as was done in the case of the George Floyd killing, but don’t “throw out the baby with the wash water” by eliminating the department!
Who will you, or I, call if we are being robbed or assaulted if there are no police officers? I have yet to hear of a viable alternative to the police for the public to turn to in case of violent or criminal activity. Will we be left to arm and defend ourselves, and will vigilante ‘justice’ return? Review and reform of police departments is a good idea, but defunding and elimination is ridiculous.
Charles Loeffler
Monument
Your viewpoint published in Sunday’s paper reveals two narrow interpretations about safety resource officers’ presence and the choice to reduce law enforcement in schools.
First, the “knee-jerk reaction to one enormous tragedy” you refer to is neither knee-jerk nor reactive to only one tragedy. Debate about whether the presence of SROs contribute to a feeling of safety or fear has been ongoing for years. And regarding the “one enormous tragedy”, well I hate to offer a history lesson, but the disproportionate rate of beatings and shootings of people of color by our police force far outnumbers “one.”
Secondly, your argument that without police in schools, children will have a negative image of police formed by media, assumes that all kids in school are privileged white kids. I feel confident that many black and brown children have witnessed and been the victims of confusing and difficult encounters with police officers outside and inside our schools.
An overhaul of our school discipline policies and actions is urgent, one that moves away from punitive measures and ultimately curtails taking a disproportionate number of black and brown students out of school via suspension and expulsion (one of the most widely accepted but grossest miscarriages of equity).
Shift the role of school resource officers from disciplinarian to one of resources for both staff and students used to facilitate conversations that push our system to achieve real equity for all students. Then their role can truly become one that protects and defends against the deepest ailment, that of systematic racism.
Rosanna Czarnecki
Colorado Springs
Who will rush to your aid?
When are people going to say: Stop, this is more than enough! Every decent person agrees that the death of George Floyd was a horrible, terrible thing and the man/men who caused it should be prosecuted to the very extend of the law.
But when did Floyd become a saint or a martyr for a cause? His history speaks volumes for his character, or I should say against his character.
The majority of us are law-abiding citizens and have never, but never, committed a crime against a black person. But we, because of the white skin we were born with, are automatically labeled racist. Does this not go both ways?
In the name of justice (?) there is rioting, looting, destruction of property, maiming, killing, denial of history, withdrawal of a famous film, I could go on. And now: defund the police department?
Who will rush to your aid when you call because a burglar or worse someone is trying to break in, or because you fell and can’t get up?
Doris T. McLeod
Colorado Springs
Which do these people want?
A contradiction? Ponder this for a moment: The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop was an outrage for all. This bad cop was cited many times before but could not be fired mainly because of the objections of his union.
But the protesters and rioters across the country while wanting the bad cop fired and punished also support the political party which receives most of the unions’ donations. So what is it these people want? A way to get rid of bad cops or support of the unions which prevent this?
Erik Lessing
Monument