Continue to support each other
I have an idea for what the state legislators can do when they reconvene in May. As they contemplate budget cuts, they need to focus on the entire state, not just education. Determine what percentage cuts are necessary and then every government agency, employee, and business decreases their pay by that percentage. Do not make schools and teachers bear the brunt of this.
Our educational system is already in crisis. We have a teacher shortage because the job is impossible and the pay does not come close to matching the responsibility teachers bear. We learned through this COVID-19 crisis that many people are responsible for our county’s safety, not just the military. Doctors, nurses, teachers, governors, mayors, first responders, policemen, truck drivers, grocery store workers and so many others pulled together to protect our state.
In addition to having everyone in the state government accept a set percentage decrease in pay, take that percentage off of their current duties. Government employees should get together and discuss those things they can take off their duty list that will lower their stress and also be low impact for the state. We cannot continue asking people to do more for less. We took steps to promote mental health through this crisis and we must continue doing so. We all learned we can support each other by staying home and abiding by common sense rules. We need to continue to support each other.
Alice Franey
Monument
Protect older adults in facilities
Thousands of long-term care facilities in the U.S. have experienced coronavirus outbreaks, and as a recent Gazette news article notes, Colorado’s own nursing homes are not exempt.
As an advocacy volunteer with AARP Colorado, I am urging leaders to protect older adults living in long-term care facilities by ensuring that facilities have the personal protective equipment needed. I am calling for transparency so families know the facts about their loved ones. But this has to be done with limits on visitation, so facilities must work to proactively connect loved ones virtually. Because the needs of the residents must be met, the state should require that facilities report immediately when staffing is insufficient.
Rita Fitzpatrick
Colorado Springs
Support for Michael Bennet
Count me as another person who echoes the letter in the “Your Opinion” section by Richard Skorman on April 23 supporting the work of Sen. Michael Bennet. This is very personal to me because my brother was arrested in Seoul, South Korea for bringing a large amount of cocaine into the country hidden in books and papers in September of 2016. Sen. Bennet and his staff, especially Annie Oatman-Gardner really stepped up to the plate. My brother had been duped by a drug cartel into bringing the drugs into the country through an internet scam promising him a large but bogus inheritance. He was given a “free” trip to bring “paperwork” into the country in order to secure this “inheritance” and consequently was arrested at the Seoul Airport for trafficking drugs.
My brother is 70, with mental and physical challenges, does not have any criminal record and like too many others, was enticed by something that was ostensibly free. After exhausting other legislative contacts, I was put in contact with Sen. Bennet’s office; my brother was facing a very long jail sentence in a foreign country.
I worked for months with Sen. Bennet’s office and especially with Annie Oatman-Gardner as his liaison with the South Korean Embassy, with Homeland Security and all other avenues to secure help with my brother’s case. Because of treaties, a non-interference policy with foreign governments and even with many appeals, the last being heard by South Korea’s Supreme Court, my brother was convicted and sentenced to 6 years. However, throughout this process, I never felt my brother’s plight was abandoned by Senator Bennet’s office, and I always felt supported. My brother was ultimately transferred to the U.S. to complete his sentence which was reduced and dismissed.
I have the utmost respect for Sen. Bennet and his staff. My brother’s plight was not treated as inconsequential but as important as any of the other bills, and challenges he works on to solve.
Renee Hellman
Manitou Springs
Need to reassess this travesty
Regarding your article, “Revised plan for ‘granny flats’ in single family Colorado Springs neighborhoods moves forward” by Mary Shinn (May 1, 2020): These are not ‘granny flats”. Grannies have been living with their families for generations. These are uncontrolled rentals in our single family neighborhoods.
These rules allow so-called related family and five unrelated individuals that could easily be exploited by investors and greedy homeowners. There is not enough code enforcement to deal with it, much less control it.
Investors are pushing this at neighborhood expense for their profit. We have had a few of those slum lords in the past and know how it ultimately turns out. The homes will become unmaintained eyesores, excessive street parking to include street storage of old clunkers will overwhelm our streets. Playgrounds designed for a single family neighborhoods will become harder to maintain and use and could possibly become crime centers. I can almost guarantee that newly developed neighborhoods governed by Homeowner Associations (HOA) covenants that will sooner or later ban STRs and ADUs. Smart HOAs will insure their covenants are modified to control this monstrosity in order to maintain property values, control parking and density, and limit crime.
This ordinance essentially invalidates Neighborhood Watch and opens up single family neighborhoods to multi-family apartments they were never intended to have. If HOAs or unfinished development builders insist upon ignoring this with restrictions in the covenants, they will be sued to enforce. No one wants to live in the Colorado Springs slums that this will create.
Property ownership has limits and the phrase single family neighborhood was designed to be just that.
The planning commission and city council need to reassess this travesty, or they need to resign.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs