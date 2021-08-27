Contact your representatives
It seems like everywhere I go, I run into people who are extremely angry and frustrated with the way President Joe Biden is mismanaging our military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The same is true about how he has mismanaged the control of our southern border. Together this mismanagement has made, our country extremely vulnerable to another terrorist attack like 9/11. The people I talk to see President Biden as an incompetent leader who appears not to be able to make decisions that most people see to be basic common sense.
President Biden’s lack of good judgment in decision making should raise questions about this administration’s agenda. If he can’t get it right in Afghanistan and on our border, shouldn’t we question the wisdom of the spending packages and election reform programs that are being pushed? I think the answer is obvious.
Why is the Democratic Party pushing to get this legislation passed before the contents can be thoroughly examined and evaluated on their merit? They know that this legislation will not pass the scrutiny of common sense and sound judgment.
We have heard it before, but it deserves repeating. Contact your representatives in the U.S. House and Senate and let them know your views. We don’t have a vote of no confidence for our president, as the British do for their prime minister, so we have to wait until the next election to cast our ballots. The president and Congress still work for us. Let them know it.
Robert Lee
Colorado Springs
Why are we blaming President Biden?I find it very ironic that those on the right can’t yell loud enough about how President Joe Biden has fumbled the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and how we have abandoned Americans and those Afghans that assisted us in this unwinnable war. Was it not the former president that made a withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February 2020, to withdraw all troops by May 1? I wonder if that sent any kind of message to the Taliban that they could retake power soon? Hmm, nah…….
I have a couple of questions about those we supposedly abandoned:
Why would American private citizens want to live in Afghanistan in the first place? Not exactly a vacation paradise.
Why did they not make plans to leave when they were strongly urged to, way back in April, by the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan?
Sure, no one thought the Taliban would take control as soon as they did. Did anyone know that the Afghan army would lay down their arms and walk away as cowards?
I love how right-wing media and politicians overlook anything that their beloved leader did that contributed to a bad situation that President Biden inherited. The former guy ruined everything he touched. How is it even possible to bankrupt a casino? Have a charity closed down?
Are they really that consumed with almighty power that they can overlook even the most egregious conduct? What a sad commentary on America today.
Randy Stehle
Colorado Springs
Mired in missteps and mistakes
I feel it’s important to remember just a short time ago before this retreat Joe Biden enacted, the country was long into a nosedive with misstep after mistake hurting the economy, jobs, energy independence, fueling racism and division, under supporting and defunding police, advancing crime, lacking a coherent plan for education, virus blunders etc...
The magnitude of the Taliban hold and their assisted advance by Biden’s retreat cannot be excused and certainly should not overshadow the many historic failures that should have already warranted the 25th Amendment. We have not went from bad to worse. In just these early few months, catastrophic mistakes have empowered others at the cost of our reputation and it’s just the beginning of doomed policies that present as sabotage.
Brian S. Tunney
Colorado Springs
It’s not hard to figure out
Concerning the editorial on John Suthers’ discrimination: It is not hard to tell what you cannot discriminate against — Any birth condition such as place of birth, ancestry, skin color, eye color, disability, LGBTQ characteristic, etc., and the one nonbirth condition — choice of religious belief.
Anything else is just an opinion that no one has to support or oppose.
Not really hard to figure out.
And “an artist has the right to express disagreement with a proposed wedding. The artist may express this disagreement by simply refusing to generate the custom-made art — just as Suthers refused special services for VDARE.” It’s not true. In one case you are discriminating on the basis of a birth condition, in the other you are discriminating on the basis that the group has chosen to discriminate against at least two birth conditions.
And I can say that your freedom ends at my right to be the person I was born as, even if that person does not meet the criteria you have chosen as being proper (excluding characteristics of violence/fraud/thievery etc. toward others).
If it’s a birth condition you can’t discriminate. If it’s a choice someone has made then you don’t have to support it or oppose it.
Bruce Williams, The Hypatian Society
Colorado Springs