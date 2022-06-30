Constitution Avenue extension
Thank you, City Council members and staff, for paying attention to the legitimate neighborhood concerns of more than 200 Bonnyville, Kitty Hawk, Roswell, and North End residents who contacted you about this proposed upheaval. We celebrate and appreciate removing the feasibility study from the PPRTA projects list and hope a Constitution Avenue extension remains eliminated in perpetuity.
Please respect the lovely, livable, established neighborhoods that contribute to the history and beauty of Colorado Springs. We do not want to be sacrificed for the convenience of out-east residents. They knew their peripheral location when they chose to live there, and surely you can devise more creative, less destructive solutions to this traffic issue.
Such a relief!
Nancy Logan and David Finley
Bonnyville
Hold developers accountable
“Springs weigh fees to fund police, fire”: This headline recently published in The Gazette is great to hear. The City Council and the mayor should have been looking at this long before it considered new annexations or developments these past few years. Let’s hope they put a moratorium on developments and annexations until these fees are increased to support needed infrastructure.
And let’s not stop with fire and police. Transportation and utility-related needs also need to be adequately addressed. The initial expense should not burden the existing tax for rate base. Certainly, the tax and rate base associated with growth can cover operations and maintenance, but we should not see our taxes or utility rates increased so as to cover these costs. The council needs to hold the development community accountable for costs associated with needed infrastructure and public safety services.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
A plan in place to pay
Mayor Suthers: I 100% support adequately funding our police and firefighters. However, since you have been behind so much of the growth in the city (which I am behind), I think that the developers should be the ones funding this. They are the ones with the deep pockets. It’s not those of us that live here. We are slowly being priced out of living here. Growth should not happen without a plan in place to pay for the infrastructure to support it. That plan should not be us!
Michelle Monzingo
Colorado Springs
Addressing veteran isolation
An article in The Gazette raises a deeply troubling stat: “At least one military veteran or active-duty service member died by suicide every week in El Paso County last year, according to the coroner’s 2021 investigative death report released Tuesday.” The report adds: “The most common risk factors cited were relationship issues, financial struggles, substance abuse, chronic health problems, grief and legal issues.” Research supports this, and one issue that often cuts across these factors is isolation.
Connectivity is a root need to address this issue, and I believe the Warrior Call initiative can help. So, too, do seven living former secretaries of Veterans Affairs and many members of Congress who supported resolutions in 2021 to create a National Warrior Call Day. We need these leaders to step up and enshrine the day the Sunday after Veterans Day and for Americans — but especially those serving or who have served — to take up the mantle of Warrior Call.
Put simply, disconnection from peers, friends, family and support systems is a disease plaguing this population. Service members and veterans are all too often suffering from invisible wounds in silence — something I observed personally when I lost my son, a Navy SEAL.
The campaign’s motto calls on Americans to make a call, take a call and be honest. Pick up the phone and check on the well-being of a vet or service member. Build and maintain a meaningful relationship. And, if needed, point this individual to resources. It might be a difficult conversation, but it could save a life.
Public officials, like Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper of Colorado can help by endorsing Warrior Call. Connection is needed at the deckplate level, but so too is buy-in from our leaders. Interested Coloradans can take the pledge at WarriorCall.org.
Ted Greener
Washington, D.C.
More gun laws do not help
It is interesting to say the least that our law enforcement people can’t control felons. Tell me, if the felon released by mistake had shot a group of people, could they sue the county and officials who allowed the felon to be released? More gun laws do not help when such errors are made by supposedly responsible people. He had a hand gun! That means he broke several gun laws. Laws are only for law-abiding citizens, not felons who are released by mistake. As I have said before, in every shooting there were red flags about the shooter that no one appeared to pay attention to. Guns don’t kill, people do.
Donald Worley
Colorado Springs
Needs of the already born
In light of the recent Supreme Court dismantling of Roe v. Wade, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has stated that it is the responsibility of state governments to ensure that every unborn child is carried to term unless the health of the mother is at risk. Arkansas has the third highest rate of maternal mortality. Seventy-one percent of these deaths are Black women. One out of every four children in Arkansas is living in poverty.
The highest ranking states for maternal mortality and child poverty are overwhelmingly Republican. Where are the plans for providing health care and child care and ending poverty for these forced births and the already born in these states? Forcing women to carry pregnancies to term will kill women and bring untold misery and hardship to their families. It’s easy to advocate for the unborn; it’s the already born who have needs. Hutchinson and other Republican legislators have shown that they have absolutely no interest in meeting these needs.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs