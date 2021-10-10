Considering long-term survivability
In response to Rep. Tim Geitner’s feeling of “disgust” at UC Health’s decision regarding eligibility for kidney transplants, I am not sure I am more dismayed at his ignorance of medical ethics or at his apparent belief that our health care providers have unlimited resources to fulfill every individual’s fondest desires for treatment regardless of the health choices that are made.
It is fundamental in medical ethics decision-making that treatment decisions should include a utilitarian, “common good”, analysis because resources are limited, and the likelihood of long-term survivability for the patient must be considered. Thus, limited medical resources should not be expended when a patient’s prognosis will not benefit from a procedure. As the evidence clearly indicates, COVID vaccination is a factor in a person’s survivability, well-established medical ethics decision-making criteria mandate it be considered before expending limited resources that can benefit others.
More than just having a donor, a kidney transplant requires two surgical teams, two operating rooms, two hospital beds, and the services of overwhelmed, and understaffed, nurses. The medical establishment acts with integrity and ethics in evaluating that the common good is best served in using limited resources on a single individual choosing to compromise their long-term survivability by not being vaccinated, or if it is better served using those resources elsewhere.
Rep. Geitner seems to have forgotten that, in a community with limited resources, individual decision-making often must give way to the common good.
David Geislinger
Colorado Springs
Low ICU capacity numbers
I found it interesting that the headline story in today’s paper about the alarm over low ICU capacity failed to mention that according to the CDPHE only 11% of the occupied beds had confirmed or suspected COVID patients.
Anita Kraus Lane, MD
Colorado Springs
Definitely a radical centrist
I’ve been wondering lately what I should call myself based on my political and social beliefs, and now I know, thanks to Barry Fagin’s column in the Oct. 7 paper. I am definitely a radical centrist! With a couple of minor disagreements with what he thinks are utter nonsense, I totally agree with his stance on all of these issues. If only more Americans would/could adopt these common-sense approaches to so many issues that divide us, maybe our country wouldn’t be in such a mess.
I just pray that it’s not too late, as I have grandchildren and I fear for their future if changes are not made, and soon. I anxiously await his take on what we radical centrists are to do. I’m staying tuned.
Marsha Magnone
Colorado Springs
Careful versus careless tradespeople
Cathy Miller’s viewpoint about tradespeople in Colorado Springs struck a chord with us. Thirty years ago, my wife and I designed our dream home and hired out to have it built in Black Forest. That was a sad tale of the good, the bad, and the ugly.
In the past 10 years, we’ve had numerous improvements starting with some name brand replacement windows. They left some of the interior grids obviously crooked, but that was easily adjusted, and the experience was fine otherwise. Then we did some major remodeling to accommodate an aging parent. We hired a contractor from Woodland Park and couldn’t have been happier. Since then, we hired the same contractor to do flood repairs, and a bathroom remodel. We were pleased each time.
More recently, we purchased some more replacement windows, but this time we hired a company that has been advertising on the radio almost since the house was first built. If they’ve been in business and advertising for 25-plus years, you’d think they must be doing something right. But not in our case. Their carelessness was so bad, we wondered if it might actually be malicious. We were surprised to learn this company is based in Denver.
We’ve also had a replacement roof by a company related by our friends in Woodland Park, and an exterior painting by a company referred by a neighbor, both with good results.
There might be a lesson in the geographical distribution of careful verses careless tradespeople, but I don’t know what it is.
Mark Holzrichter
Colorado Springs
Stop telling others how to live
About the stop thinking about yourself letter, Oct. 3:
The only thing that Peter Locke got right was that it is “mine and your choice” to make. It is not his or anybody else’s choice to make, for me and you. He isn’t the parent of other people’s kids. So stop trying to take away our parental rights.
If you want to lose all your freedoms and liberties we have in the USA, that’s your choice. But as for me I do not want to and that is my choice.
Please stop acting like you know everything. Note: If the vaccines are as powerful and good as your believe, you have nothing to fear from the people who choose not to get the vaccine (for whatever reasons.)
Please stop telling me and others how to live our lives and stop telling us you care more for others, than we do.
And if you are that scared, then you stay home.
Larry V. Bierman
Colorado Springs