Considering electric car batteries
Electric cars, Tesla being the prime example, run on giant batteries. Battery technology has come so far! Like all cars, however, the engine finally wears out. For a total electric car, the engine is the battery. So, if you want to keep the car, you must buy a new battery. Those replacement batteries cost around $7,000 for most models. There are things to consider about batteries that we already know and understand — mainly from having to deal with our cellphones and their batteries. We have observed that after a while our cellphone battery gets weaker, won’t take a charge as well, and the charge runs out more quickly. Usually that’s when we get a new cellphone. That timeline in the realm of the car industry, is 8 years or 100,000 miles. That is the guarantee of most electric car manufacturers.
Another thing to consider, the batteries make the car heavy, so, more plastic must be used in the car to make it lighter — to get better mileage. R & D in plastics must be booming since there is such a need for plastics of different sorts — not only the exterior of the car, but also the interior. (The global plastic in electric car market is estimated to grow by 37% by 2021—to $943 million.) So, people are driving around in a “box” that, if they get into an auto accident, will not protect them as well as the traditional metal.
Now, what to do with the old battery?! Lithium ion batteries and all their toxic components can’t just be taken to the dump. It’s not clear what the method will be to dispose of them once we start to get lots of these giant used batteries.
All this to avoid using a clean-burning internal combustion engine car with an almost unlimited supply of fuel for it.
Lots of things to consider!
Roberta Sutton
Colorado Springs
See each person in God’s image
A couple of weeks ago, we learned about Westboro Baptist Church’s planned protest at Manitou High School. While the church we serve, Black Forest Community Church, UCC, is the only faith community in northern El Paso County that openly includes and affirms LGBTQ+ people, we want to affirm that not all Christians hold Westboro’s horrific views on gender and sexuality. In fact, many Christians recognize that these opinions are decidedly un-Christian. What’s more, these opinions are threatening the lives of people in our community.
El Paso County’s suicide rate among youths is at an all-time high, especially in northern parts of the county. According to the 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, LGBT+ youths are more likely to experience bullying, feeling unsafe at school, suicidal ideation and attempts, substance abuse and violence. Furthermore, research shows that for each incidence of harassment or abuse a young LGBTQ+ person experiences, their risk of engaging in self-harm, including suicide attempt, increases by 2.5 times. In fact, living in areas where hateful attitudes to LGBTQ+ people are abundant, the life expectancy for LGBTQ+ people is 12 years shorter.
El Paso County, will we allow this kind of hate into our community, where it will literally kill our youths? Or will we begin to cultivate the love of God that draws us together in full support of human dignity and worth?
What will you do the next time Westboro Baptist Church comes to town? What will you do when you see and hear hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community in your backyard?
At Black Forest Community Church, we will continue to hear God’s call to work until each person is seen in God’s image — beautiful and beloved, unique and whole. Will you?
Mandy Todd
Colorado Springs
Sports competition should be fair
I want to preface this letter by saying, I do not care if a man wants to transition to a woman or vice versa. That is a personal decision by that human being. I do, however, strongly feel that if you want to participate in competitive sports it should be a fair playing field.
If you have male genitals you compete with men. You are still a man with the strength of a male. Competing against women is an unfair physical advantage. Perhaps you know that the outcome would be way different if you were competing against other males in your sport, so good for you beating a bunch of women!
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs
Painting themselves into a corner
Salena Zito perfectly describes the reason the majority of Democratic presidential candidates have no chance of winning the general election (“Democrats missing the lessons of 2016,” op-ed, Oct. 24).
She illustrates how thoroughly out of touch they are with Main Street Americans by highlighting the candidacy of Elizabeth Warren, whom the national press find completely normal because “they find her a familiar character. They know someone in their personal or professional lives who is just like her,” and her “viewpoints are also familiar in the newsroom, to put it gently.”
Indeed, the media sees America through the exact same tainted lens that Warren does, which is why they view fly-over country as an anthropological curiosity, populated by families and communities that they love to parody. They’re the folks who get choked up singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” are more likely to attend weekly church services, who drive pickups, and whose dinner tables feature plastic colored glasses.
The insular political bell jar that urban liberals inhabit recalls liberal critic Pauline Kael’s comment after the 1972, 49-state landslide by Richard Nixon. Astonished, she said, “I don’t know anyone who voted for him.”
As a conservative, it elicits a measure of schadenfreude to watch as liberals reprise their ingeniously obtuse 2016 performance, slowly painting themselves into a political corner of their own design.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park